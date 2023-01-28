Rockets getting calls about Jae'Sean Tate

Jake Fischer: The Houston Rockets are a clear seller. Eric Gordon, they’ve been looking for a first-round pick. Today I heard Jae’Sean Tate is a player that has has received a lot of incoming calls.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon and Jae’Sean Tate are out for the Rockets tonight, along with Kevin Porter Jr, so point guard will be quite the spot – 2:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon and Jae’Sean Tate are out for the Rockets in the second game of the back-to-back for injury maintenance. Kevin Porter Jr. remains out. So, the Rockets’ point guard against the Cavaliers tonight will be …? – 2:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have outscored the Wizards by 13 in Jae’Sean Tate’s 14 minutes. Those things are not coincidental. – 9:38 PM
Adam Spolane: Rockets have ruled out Jalen Green from tomorrow night’s game in Detroit with a right calf contusion. Eric Gordon and Jae’Sean Tate are not on the injury report, so they will play -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / January 27, 2023
Houston: Eric Gordon (right knee soreness) and Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle injury management) have been downgraded to out for Thursday’s game against Cleveland. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2023
Bobby Marks: Trade restrictions have now been lifted for: BKN: Nicolas Claxton, CHA: Cody Martin, CHI: Zach LaVine, DEN: Vlatko Cancar, GSW: Kevon Looney, HOU: Jae’sean Tate, LAC: Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey, MEM: Tyus Jones, MIA: Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023