Rockets vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (11-38) play against the Detroit Pistons (13-37) at Little Caesars Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023
Houston Rockets 0, Detroit Pistons 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let’s bring that energy 🔋
#PISTONS | #Ad pic.twitter.com/7K8v6aWtv1 – 6:57 PM
Let’s bring that energy 🔋
#PISTONS | #Ad pic.twitter.com/7K8v6aWtv1 – 6:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starting 5 tonight: Ivey, Burks, Bogdanovic, Bey and Duren – 6:41 PM
Same starting 5 tonight: Ivey, Burks, Bogdanovic, Bey and Duren – 6:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The Rockets are without 3 starters, their head coach and GM (who are at the memorial for Paul Silas in North Carolina.)
No wonder John Lucas was rubbing @SportsMT‘s head for good luck.
For some pregame reading, that is not the only way he is old school houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 6:39 PM
The Rockets are without 3 starters, their head coach and GM (who are at the memorial for Paul Silas in North Carolina.)
No wonder John Lucas was rubbing @SportsMT‘s head for good luck.
For some pregame reading, that is not the only way he is old school houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 6:39 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Pistons: Martin Jr, Smith, Nix, Gordon, Eason.
Pistons starters: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks, Ivey – 6:32 PM
#Rockets starters vs Pistons: Martin Jr, Smith, Nix, Gordon, Eason.
Pistons starters: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks, Ivey – 6:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
With Alperen Sengun (illness), Jalen Green and KPJ all out, the Rockets are starting:
PG – Daishen Nix
SG – Eric Gordon
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Tari Eason
C – Jabari Smith Jr. – 6:32 PM
With Alperen Sengun (illness), Jalen Green and KPJ all out, the Rockets are starting:
PG – Daishen Nix
SG – Eric Gordon
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Tari Eason
C – Jabari Smith Jr. – 6:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Same #Pistons starters as last game: Ivey, Burks, Bey, Bogdanovic and Duren. – 6:32 PM
Same #Pistons starters as last game: Ivey, Burks, Bey, Bogdanovic and Duren. – 6:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Eason, Smith Jr., Gordon, Nix.
Pistons starters: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks, Ivey. – 6:32 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Eason, Smith Jr., Gordon, Nix.
Pistons starters: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks, Ivey. – 6:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/5YcROlGYj9 – 6:21 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/5YcROlGYj9 – 6:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. out vs. Pistons houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:15 PM
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. out vs. Pistons houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:15 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Alperen Sengun is now listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness. Tipoff vs Pistons is 6p central. Rockets Green (right foot) & Porter Jr (left foot) are OUT tonight. – 6:03 PM
#Rockets Alperen Sengun is now listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness. Tipoff vs Pistons is 6p central. Rockets Green (right foot) & Porter Jr (left foot) are OUT tonight. – 6:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets center Alperen Sengun is questionable vs. Pistons with a non COVID illness. – 5:30 PM
Rockets center Alperen Sengun is questionable vs. Pistons with a non COVID illness. – 5:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the starting lineup will be fluid throughout the rest of the year, but he got the result he wanted from promoting Burks on Thursday – 5:20 PM
Casey said the starting lineup will be fluid throughout the rest of the year, but he got the result he wanted from promoting Burks on Thursday – 5:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on budding chemistry with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren: “They’ve been working together after practice going through situations…A byproduct of handling the ball more, with Killian with the second unit, Cade being out, Cory being out. Last man standing.” – 5:19 PM
Dwane Casey on budding chemistry with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren: “They’ve been working together after practice going through situations…A byproduct of handling the ball more, with Killian with the second unit, Cade being out, Cory being out. Last man standing.” – 5:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — John Lucas fills in for Stephen Silas the only way he knows how with his old-school approach ift.tt/o0hLG9E – 5:19 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — John Lucas fills in for Stephen Silas the only way he knows how with his old-school approach ift.tt/o0hLG9E – 5:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets and Pistons will score a combined 232 points tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:24 PM
The Rockets and Pistons will score a combined 232 points tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
On the road vs. @Detroit Pistons
tonight!
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 740AM KTRH / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/7ysjKjtHfS – 3:00 PM
On the road vs. @Detroit Pistons
tonight!
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 740AM KTRH / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/7ysjKjtHfS – 3:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is expected to be out vs. the Knicks today (ABC, 5:30 PM ET), sources tell ESPN. Simmons left the Nets’ loss to Detroit on Thursday night with that knee soreness. – 1:42 PM
Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is expected to be out vs. the Knicks today (ABC, 5:30 PM ET), sources tell ESPN. Simmons left the Nets’ loss to Detroit on Thursday night with that knee soreness. – 1:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Congratulations to Calvin Murphy and Elvin Hayes for being inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame!
The two were recognized by the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority in an event at Wortham Theatre Wednesday night as the Class of 2023 👏
@HOUSportsAwards | @HCHSA pic.twitter.com/jlopnf7raJ – 1:17 PM
Congratulations to Calvin Murphy and Elvin Hayes for being inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame!
The two were recognized by the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority in an event at Wortham Theatre Wednesday night as the Class of 2023 👏
@HOUSportsAwards | @HCHSA pic.twitter.com/jlopnf7raJ – 1:17 PM