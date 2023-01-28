Suns vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (25-25) play against the San Antonio Spurs (14-35) at AT&T Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023
Phoenix Suns 0, San Antonio Spurs 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s a party in the Digital Arena 🥳
Join tonight for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack!🎁 https://t.co/4SvVeHa911 pic.twitter.com/1yDmSMArip – 7:51 PM
It’s a party in the Digital Arena 🥳
Join tonight for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack!🎁 https://t.co/4SvVeHa911 pic.twitter.com/1yDmSMArip – 7:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Spurs:
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 7:33 PM
#Suns starters at #Spurs:
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 7:33 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson will remain OUT tonight, but Jeremy Sochan is back from his brief absence due to a quad contusion. – 7:14 PM
Spurs say Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson will remain OUT tonight, but Jeremy Sochan is back from his brief absence due to a quad contusion. – 7:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Spurs, Langford and Richardson are out tonight.
Sochan is available to play – 7:09 PM
Per Spurs, Langford and Richardson are out tonight.
Sochan is available to play – 7:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Never thought I’d be dealing with this kind of stuff at 51. I thought this was going to be an old issue. Even after Rodney King, I thought, we can learn from this. We haven’t learned one thing. Still doing it. Shameful and shame on us.” Monty Williams on Tyre Nichols video #Suns pic.twitter.com/Wr1bs6mIVW – 6:48 PM
“Never thought I’d be dealing with this kind of stuff at 51. I thought this was going to be an old issue. Even after Rodney King, I thought, we can learn from this. We haven’t learned one thing. Still doing it. Shameful and shame on us.” Monty Williams on Tyre Nichols video #Suns pic.twitter.com/Wr1bs6mIVW – 6:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s sickening to watch. And depressing.”
#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on release video of Tyre Nichols
“It just keeps happening. Doesn’t matter if they’re White officers or Black officers or Green officers. Our young people are getting killed on the streets, in the classrooms. pic.twitter.com/4j0jlbfWMd – 6:32 PM
“It’s sickening to watch. And depressing.”
#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on release video of Tyre Nichols
“It just keeps happening. Doesn’t matter if they’re White officers or Black officers or Green officers. Our young people are getting killed on the streets, in the classrooms. pic.twitter.com/4j0jlbfWMd – 6:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus on IG:
“This guy’s an All Star in my book.
The guy on my shirt, not me.”
lol pic.twitter.com/1XYpAVJ77s – 6:28 PM
Max Strus on IG:
“This guy’s an All Star in my book.
The guy on my shirt, not me.”
lol pic.twitter.com/1XYpAVJ77s – 6:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy Saturday, Spurs fam! 🎉
Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs Suns tonight for a chance to win 2 Plaza Tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/0uWN1aDplo pic.twitter.com/tF8frNeCPc – 6:14 PM
Happy Saturday, Spurs fam! 🎉
Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs Suns tonight for a chance to win 2 Plaza Tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/0uWN1aDplo pic.twitter.com/tF8frNeCPc – 6:14 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Spending power updated with new cap space amount available for the Pacers after renegotiating and extending Myles Turner.
The Spurs still have the most spending power ahead of the trade deadline with $27M in cap space. pic.twitter.com/welOFZcwLy – 5:45 PM
Spending power updated with new cap space amount available for the Pacers after renegotiating and extending Myles Turner.
The Spurs still have the most spending power ahead of the trade deadline with $27M in cap space. pic.twitter.com/welOFZcwLy – 5:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Follow along for Kevin Willis’s return to the AT&T Center 🤩 Always great seeing familiar faces to celebrate our 50th season! 🖤
@SelfCreditApp | #Spurs50 pic.twitter.com/2UCUF8zCvY – 4:02 PM
Follow along for Kevin Willis’s return to the AT&T Center 🤩 Always great seeing familiar faces to celebrate our 50th season! 🖤
@SelfCreditApp | #Spurs50 pic.twitter.com/2UCUF8zCvY – 4:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Fun stat from yesterday’s Bismack Biyombo article that shouldn’t slip through the cracks about how often his blocks translate into instant offense for the Suns. They are legitimate momentum-swinging plays
Read more: https://t.co/Wzb8X2AIF4 pic.twitter.com/t3h3xXKWR4 – 2:09 PM
Fun stat from yesterday’s Bismack Biyombo article that shouldn’t slip through the cracks about how often his blocks translate into instant offense for the Suns. They are legitimate momentum-swinging plays
Read more: https://t.co/Wzb8X2AIF4 pic.twitter.com/t3h3xXKWR4 – 2:09 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Part 3 of the 90’s Generational Challenge has arrived!
We asked our guys if they could name a few throwback items from the 90’s 😂
@FrysFoodStores | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/Q6pxs8t7rS – 2:06 PM
Part 3 of the 90’s Generational Challenge has arrived!
We asked our guys if they could name a few throwback items from the 90’s 😂
@FrysFoodStores | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/Q6pxs8t7rS – 2:06 PM