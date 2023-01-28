Suns vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (25-25) play against the San Antonio Spurs (14-35) at AT&T Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023

Phoenix Suns 0, San Antonio Spurs 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

It’s a party in the Digital Arena 🥳

Join tonight for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack!🎁 pic.twitter.com/1yDmSMArip – 7:51 PM It’s a party in the Digital Arena 🥳Join tonight for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack!🎁 https://t.co/4SvVeHa911

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs say Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson will remain OUT tonight, but Jeremy Sochan is back from his brief absence due to a quad contusion. – Spurs say Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson will remain OUT tonight, but Jeremy Sochan is back from his brief absence due to a quad contusion. – 7:14 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Per Spurs, Langford and Richardson are out tonight.

Sochan is available to play – Per Spurs, Langford and Richardson are out tonight.Sochan is available to play – 7:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Never thought I’d be dealing with this kind of stuff at 51. I thought this was going to be an old issue. Even after Rodney King, I thought, we can learn from this. We haven’t learned one thing. Still doing it. Shameful and shame on us.” Monty Williams on Tyre Nichols video #Suns 6:48 PM “Never thought I’d be dealing with this kind of stuff at 51. I thought this was going to be an old issue. Even after Rodney King, I thought, we can learn from this. We haven’t learned one thing. Still doing it. Shameful and shame on us.” Monty Williams on Tyre Nichols video #Suns pic.twitter.com/Wr1bs6mIVW

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s sickening to watch. And depressing.”

#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on release video of Tyre Nichols

“It just keeps happening. Doesn’t matter if they’re White officers or Black officers or Green officers. Our young people are getting killed on the streets, in the classrooms. 6:32 PM “It’s sickening to watch. And depressing.”#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on release video of Tyre Nichols“It just keeps happening. Doesn’t matter if they’re White officers or Black officers or Green officers. Our young people are getting killed on the streets, in the classrooms. pic.twitter.com/4j0jlbfWMd

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus on IG:

“This guy’s an All Star in my book.

The guy on my shirt, not me.”

lol 6:28 PM Max Strus on IG:“This guy’s an All Star in my book.The guy on my shirt, not me.”lol pic.twitter.com/1XYpAVJ77s

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Happy Saturday, Spurs fam! 🎉

Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs Suns tonight for a chance to win 2 Plaza Tickets 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/tF8frNeCPc – 6:14 PM Happy Saturday, Spurs fam! 🎉Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs Suns tonight for a chance to win 2 Plaza Tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/0uWN1aDplo

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Spending power updated with new cap space amount available for the Pacers after renegotiating and extending Myles Turner.

The Spurs still have the most spending power ahead of the trade deadline with $27M in cap space. 5:45 PM Spending power updated with new cap space amount available for the Pacers after renegotiating and extending Myles Turner.The Spurs still have the most spending power ahead of the trade deadline with $27M in cap space. pic.twitter.com/welOFZcwLy

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Follow along for Kevin Willis’s return to the AT&T Center 🤩 Always great seeing familiar faces to celebrate our 50th season! 🖤

@SelfCreditApp | #Spurs50 4:02 PM Follow along for Kevin Willis’s return to the AT&T Center 🤩 Always great seeing familiar faces to celebrate our 50th season! 🖤@SelfCreditApp | #Spurs50 pic.twitter.com/2UCUF8zCvY

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Fun stat from yesterday’s Bismack Biyombo article that shouldn’t slip through the cracks about how often his blocks translate into instant offense for the Suns. They are legitimate momentum-swinging plays

Read more: pic.twitter.com/t3h3xXKWR4 – 2:09 PM Fun stat from yesterday’s Bismack Biyombo article that shouldn’t slip through the cracks about how often his blocks translate into instant offense for the Suns. They are legitimate momentum-swinging playsRead more: https://t.co/Wzb8X2AIF4