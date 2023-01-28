Wizards vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (22-26) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (26-23) at Smoothie King Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023
Washington Wizards 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
let’s get to work ⚙️
#DCAboveAll | #ad | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/dWihHzDZdg – 7:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
another day, another game we get to watch B.I. go to work 🙂 pic.twitter.com/M8UK8lGkJC – 7:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Saturday stylin’
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/9x7t4lG5ow – 7:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Don’t miss out on @Larry Nance Jr‘s game-worn jersey from tonight. Bid here: https://t.co/LUOagDrEXs
Tonight's auction benefits Walter L. Cohen College Prep 🫶. pic.twitter.com/W6KNPHjPR5 – 7:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
HBCU night in New Orleans at Pelicans Vs Wizards game. pic.twitter.com/jHPJk9xgHf – 6:47 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans are celebrating HBCU night tonight.
Larry Nance Jr. sporting a Southern University at New Orleans shirt in warmups. pic.twitter.com/CR1n4uvvLl – 6:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porziņģis, who sprained his left ankle last Saturday and hasn’t played since then, will not play tonight against the Pelicans. But Wes Unseld Jr. said minutes ago, “Hopefully, we’ll get K.P. back in the next couple of days.” – 6:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
NOLA drip ⚜️
#DCAboveAll | #ad | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/SwocmA1iVo – 6:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram will see a small increase in his minutes tonight but team will still be monitoring him.
He played 26 on Wednesday. Could see him around 30 tonight. – 6:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pregame Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:17 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Tonight’s home game jersey auction will be representing Walter L. Cohen College Prep…
Bid here to help us upgrade NOLA Public School campuses. I’ll be matching the funds raised as well!
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 6:17 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Anthony Gill has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight in New Orleans. Kristaps Porzingis will miss his 3rds straight game with a left ankle sprain. – 6:12 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
At Maryland-Nebraska and whenever I see Fred Hoiberg I can’t help but think about him head banging to Bell Biv DeVoe’s concert after Wizards-Bulls years ago 😂 – 6:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Updated injury report for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans.
#DCAboveAll | #ad | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/ht00C9wIYM – 6:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here are some sports-themed looks around New Orleans, where the Pelicans will host the Wizards tonight: pic.twitter.com/mb3HV4r6fV – 4:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
At home vs. the Wizards tonight!
@ErinESummers with a preview
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/mhtMIKwKhy – 4:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Love good coincidences like exactly a year ago I was in New Orleans where Monte Morris started for the Nuggets. Fast forward a year and now he’ll do the same for the Wizards at Pelicans tonight.
Fun night trying (and failing) to get Tomas Satoransky’s attention to say hey 😂 pic.twitter.com/c0VTkeYpac – 4:05 PM
