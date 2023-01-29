Anthony Davis rips officiating after loss to Celtics: 'We got cheated'

“As much as you try not to put it on the officiating, it’s becoming increasingly difficult,” Ham said. “There’s a bunch of stuff we could have did better in this game, but for the most part, we competed our behinds off, played the right way, played together, stayed aggressive, playing down, playing in the paint. And it’s unfortunate that the game ends off a play like that.” “We got cheated,” forward Anthony Davis said.
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on the no-call at the end of regulation vs. Boston.
(via @Jovan Buha) pic.twitter.com/Daad91VtPB – 1:11 AM
Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on the no-call at the end of regulation vs. Boston.
(via @Jovan Buha) pic.twitter.com/Daad91VtPB – 1:11 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Anthony Davis: “We got cheated tonight.”
He better not get fined. – 12:21 AM
Anthony Davis: “We got cheated tonight.”
He better not get fined. – 12:21 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Anthony Davis: “we got cheated tonight.”
Full comments:
https://t.co/OMyiix5S8h pic.twitter.com/Kj4utgvJmk – 12:03 AM
Anthony Davis: “we got cheated tonight.”
Full comments:
https://t.co/OMyiix5S8h pic.twitter.com/Kj4utgvJmk – 12:03 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis said the Lakers felt “cheated” by the officials and suggested the league should fine referees for missed calls to improve accountability – 11:53 PM
Anthony Davis said the Lakers felt “cheated” by the officials and suggested the league should fine referees for missed calls to improve accountability – 11:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis on the final possession: “It’s bullshit. It’s unacceptable. … We got cheated tonight.” pic.twitter.com/etu283iMAu – 11:49 PM
Anthony Davis on the final possession: “It’s bullshit. It’s unacceptable. … We got cheated tonight.” pic.twitter.com/etu283iMAu – 11:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers have gone toe to toe with the Celtics twice. They’ve beaten the healthy Bucks on the road and the Nuggets and Grizzlies without AD.
This team is not far away, man. One trade, one aggressive and thoughtful and lucky trade, and this team could really do some damage. – 11:32 PM
The Lakers have gone toe to toe with the Celtics twice. They’ve beaten the healthy Bucks on the road and the Nuggets and Grizzlies without AD.
This team is not far away, man. One trade, one aggressive and thoughtful and lucky trade, and this team could really do some damage. – 11:32 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers lose in OT, 125-121, in a game they had in their grips. Their second OT loss to BOS this season. LeBron 41p on 15-for-30 9r 8a; AD 16p on 6-of-15 10r 4a; Pat Bev 15p on 5-of-10 5r 5a 2s 1T for showing a ref an image on a camera; Schroder 13p; Lonnie 13p; Russ 12p 7a – 11:28 PM
The Lakers lose in OT, 125-121, in a game they had in their grips. Their second OT loss to BOS this season. LeBron 41p on 15-for-30 9r 8a; AD 16p on 6-of-15 10r 4a; Pat Bev 15p on 5-of-10 5r 5a 2s 1T for showing a ref an image on a camera; Schroder 13p; Lonnie 13p; Russ 12p 7a – 11:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
A huge stretch for Patrick Beverley here — first a go-ahead 3, then a two-handed putback dunk after after an AD missed 3. L.A. leads 104-102 with 18.6 seconds remaining. – 10:59 PM
A huge stretch for Patrick Beverley here — first a go-ahead 3, then a two-handed putback dunk after after an AD missed 3. L.A. leads 104-102 with 18.6 seconds remaining. – 10:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I guess AD committed the foul of allowing Brogdon to hook his arm? AK – 10:49 PM
I guess AD committed the foul of allowing Brogdon to hook his arm? AK – 10:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A successful challenge for the Lakers. That was not a foul on Anthony Davis. Lakers ball. – 10:47 PM
A successful challenge for the Lakers. That was not a foul on Anthony Davis. Lakers ball. – 10:47 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
yes childhood me thought that was really cool to have AD Adrian Dantley in the booth tonight. – 10:46 PM
yes childhood me thought that was really cool to have AD Adrian Dantley in the booth tonight. – 10:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Anthony Davis up to 24 minutes with 4:43 to play. Most he’s played since returning from injury is 26. – 10:41 PM
Anthony Davis up to 24 minutes with 4:43 to play. Most he’s played since returning from injury is 26. – 10:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 81, Celtics 81
Boston closed the quarter on a 13-4 run. FTs (22-26 vs. 8-10) and 3s (9-29 vs. 7-28) have kept the Celtics in this game. LeBron James has 25 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Lonnie Walker IV has 13 points. Anthony Davis has 11. – 10:23 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 81, Celtics 81
Boston closed the quarter on a 13-4 run. FTs (22-26 vs. 8-10) and 3s (9-29 vs. 7-28) have kept the Celtics in this game. LeBron James has 25 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Lonnie Walker IV has 13 points. Anthony Davis has 11. – 10:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A 15 point 3rd quarter gives him 23 tonight, so now only 8 men in NBA history have scored more points than Jayson Tatum at age 24.
Playing against Anthony Davis tonight, Tatum just passed…
…Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/pnX39ADTok – 10:23 PM
A 15 point 3rd quarter gives him 23 tonight, so now only 8 men in NBA history have scored more points than Jayson Tatum at age 24.
Playing against Anthony Davis tonight, Tatum just passed…
…Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/pnX39ADTok – 10:23 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers are just 7 for 25 from three as a team, but LeBron is 4 for 6 from distance so far. He spent most of his pregame warmup practicing off-dribble, quick-pull-up and off screen threes, so had a sense his distance shooting would be critical tonight with AD back in the paint. – 10:03 PM
Lakers are just 7 for 25 from three as a team, but LeBron is 4 for 6 from distance so far. He spent most of his pregame warmup practicing off-dribble, quick-pull-up and off screen threes, so had a sense his distance shooting would be critical tonight with AD back in the paint. – 10:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis starts the 2nd half for LAL after playing 14 first half minutes. – 9:56 PM
Anthony Davis starts the 2nd half for LAL after playing 14 first half minutes. – 9:56 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open 54-48 lead over Celtics at the half. LeBron James has 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, AD 11 points, 4 rebounds, Lonnie Walker IV 9 points. – 9:40 PM
Lakers open 54-48 lead over Celtics at the half. LeBron James has 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, AD 11 points, 4 rebounds, Lonnie Walker IV 9 points. – 9:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 54, Celtics 48
The Lakers outscored the Celtics 27-20 in the second quarter. That was one of LA’s best halves of the season. LeBron James has 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Anthony Davis has 11 points. Darvin Ham is rolling with a nine-man rotation. – 9:40 PM
Halftime: Lakers 54, Celtics 48
The Lakers outscored the Celtics 27-20 in the second quarter. That was one of LA’s best halves of the season. LeBron James has 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Anthony Davis has 11 points. Darvin Ham is rolling with a nine-man rotation. – 9:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics second unit + Tatum lineup having their way against LeBron/AD/Westbrook unit as Russ can’t turn down the open jumpers. – 9:13 PM
Celtics second unit + Tatum lineup having their way against LeBron/AD/Westbrook unit as Russ can’t turn down the open jumpers. – 9:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Celtics 28, Lakers 27
LeBron has 10 points. AD has 6 points. Russ is excelling as a playmaker (5 assists) but continuing to struggle with his shot (0-4 FGs). Rui Hachimura had a nice seal for a bucket in a crowd. LA is holding its own in a hostile environment. – 9:08 PM
First quarter: Celtics 28, Lakers 27
LeBron has 10 points. AD has 6 points. Russ is excelling as a playmaker (5 assists) but continuing to struggle with his shot (0-4 FGs). Rui Hachimura had a nice seal for a bucket in a crowd. LA is holding its own in a hostile environment. – 9:08 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Anthony Davis waited out the Kornet Kontest, so Luke kinda just jumped on his own for seemingly no reason like a video game glitch lol – 8:59 PM
Anthony Davis waited out the Kornet Kontest, so Luke kinda just jumped on his own for seemingly no reason like a video game glitch lol – 8:59 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers stick with the same starting lineup, again bringing AD off the bench. Lonnie Walker IV is also available, playing his first game since Dec. 28. pic.twitter.com/FTTnRtj09N – 8:05 PM
Lakers stick with the same starting lineup, again bringing AD off the bench. Lonnie Walker IV is also available, playing his first game since Dec. 28. pic.twitter.com/FTTnRtj09N – 8:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) have all been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Boston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:56 PM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) have all been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Boston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Boston. – 7:56 PM
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Boston. – 7:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and Walker IV are all officially available tonight at Boston.
Tip in 35 minutes on ABC. – 7:55 PM
LeBron, AD and Walker IV are all officially available tonight at Boston.
Tip in 35 minutes on ABC. – 7:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏈 Ed Reed Situation at Bethune-Cookman
🏀 Bethune-Cookman AD Reggie Theus visits!
🏀 Shannon Sharpe apologies for actions
🏎 Lewis Hamilton talks racial abuse
Listen Here: 📻 https://t.co/4WWVn8SNkR pic.twitter.com/BQdhDKNz6n – 2:46 PM
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏈 Ed Reed Situation at Bethune-Cookman
🏀 Bethune-Cookman AD Reggie Theus visits!
🏀 Shannon Sharpe apologies for actions
🏎 Lewis Hamilton talks racial abuse
Listen Here: 📻 https://t.co/4WWVn8SNkR pic.twitter.com/BQdhDKNz6n – 2:46 PM
More on this storyline
“He fouled him. He fouled him. Clearly. Clearly,” said Davis, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds in his second game back from injury. “It’s bulls—. But at the end of the day, like, it’s unacceptable. And I guarantee nothing is gonna happen to the refs. We got cheated tonight, honestly. It’s a blatant foul. Pat [Beverly] got all ball on I think Brown — Jaylen Brown. They call a foul. And Bron gets smacked across the arm [and they don’t]. It’s unacceptable, to be honest. The refs were bad. They were bad tonight.” -via Los Angeles Times / January 29, 2023
Keith Smith: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV are all available for tonight’s game at the Celtics, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 28, 2023
LA Lakers: LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) are questionable for Saturday’s game against Boston. Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) is probable. -via HoopsHype / January 27, 2023