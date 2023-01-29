Clippers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-24) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 29, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 0, Cleveland Cavaliers 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Cleveland
1️⃣ » @Terance Mann
2️⃣ » @Norman Powell
3️⃣ » @Amir Coffey
4️⃣ » @Nicolas Batum
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/snHu9aaNqH – 6:45 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell is listed among the starters for the Cavaliers. – 6:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love, who was set to make his return from a two-game absence, has now been scratched tonight. A late scratch. – 6:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 1/29
LAC
Amir Coffey
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Terance Mann
CLE
Isaac Okoro
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland – 6:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starting Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac tonight in Cleveland.
Cavaliers starting Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen. – 6:32 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is back tonight. He’ll start alongside Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. – 6:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Clippers. – 6:32 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Cavs are back home! Clippers in town tonight
Join my guys and I at 6:30 pm for #Cavs Live on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kJyJmwoNHl – 6:24 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The 411 on today’s 4PM PT matchup.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Luke Kennard the Clippers need today
(also… Luke’s Bengals are playing for a Bowl appearance. This is becoming his time of the year 😂) pic.twitter.com/o5Q93EeJIT – 6:05 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Ty Lue’s Clippers, who will play at Cleveland on Sunday night, might remind Cleveland fans of the Lue-era Cavaliers. Over 82 games, those Cleveland teams could embarrass or get embarrassed by any opponent. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/c… – 6:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love WILL PLAY tonight vs. Clippers, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 5:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Who I am looking forward to seeing in this Clippers at Cleveland game
First NBA game back in Ohio for Jason Preston pic.twitter.com/y5ntbMGcws – 5:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hey, Cavs Fans! Coming to the #CavsClippers game this evening?
Stop by Portal 11 for a chance to win suite tix, autographed jerseys and more!
@SeatGeek | #Ad | #LetEmKnow
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mar’s got the @Eagles, who do you have?
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Luke Kennard is available to play tonight. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris have been downgraded to out. No Kawhi, PG, Reggie, Morris, Wall and Covington tonight. – 5:42 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Y’all know who @Luke Kennard‘s rockin’ with 🐯🥶 pic.twitter.com/vpeHu8TBUR – 5:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Of the Clippers who were listed as questionable today in Cleveland, Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson both are now out, while Luke Kennard is available. – 5:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s a reunion game for Moses Brown, who ended the final month of last season with Cleveland.
Brown will have 3 games left on Clippers active list after tonight as a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/mKznY01dpy – 5:38 PM
It’s a reunion game for Moses Brown, who ended the final month of last season with Cleveland.
Brown will have 3 games left on Clippers active list after tonight as a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/mKznY01dpy – 5:38 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
F Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) is also out for Clippers – 5:04 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G Donovan Mitchell (L groin strain) and F Kevin Love (lower back spasms) are questionable. For the Clippers, F Robert Covington (personal reasons) and G/F Paul George (R knee soreness) are out, while G Reggie Jackson (sore R Achilles) is questionable. – 4:58 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Previously on Clippers Basketball…
📼 Roll The Tape vs. Cavs pic.twitter.com/Qt7ANrZAHK – 4:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (right knee management),Paul George (right knee) are out tonight, 2nd of a back to back. Robert Covington (personal), John Wall (abdominal), Moses Brown (G League) also out.
Luke Kennard (calf), Marcus Morris (ribs), Reggie Jackson (Achilles) are questionable. – 2:51 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The string of stars sitting in Cleveland continues on Sunday. Photo: AP #Cavs pic.twitter.com/bN3OOYzRU8 – 2:46 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
It’s often true that the early bird gets the worm. We loved the opening line in Cavs-Clippers in suspecting L.A. would be resting bodies on the second leg of their 5-game road trip and Cleveland is now laying 10! Props to those who got in on the line value. – 2:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
For tonight’s game against #Cavs, the Clippers will not have Paul George or Kawhi Leonard. They are both listed OUT. – 1:36 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Not surprising that Kawhi and PG are sitting out today’s second game of a back to back. – 1:33 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Right back to it!
🕓 4:00PM PT
🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/m7TJeso2cK – 1:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If Kennard, Jackson, and Morris all can’t play tonight, available Clippers will be:
– Terance Mann
– Norman Powell
– Amir Coffey
– Nicolas Batum
– Ivica Zubac
– Jason Preston
– Brandon Boston Jr.
– Moussa Diabaté
Second straight year Clippers visit Cleveland with thin roster. – 1:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard and Paul George tonight against the #Cavs. – 1:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have put out their injury report for today’s back to back and PG and Kawhi are out. pic.twitter.com/aB4zH2v7pI – 1:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will not play today in Cleveland. – 1:18 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Reggie came up clutch in win against the Hawks.
📼 Clippers CourtVision powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/b4GWjhtghK – 1:00 PM
