Clippers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-24) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 29, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers 0, Cleveland Cavaliers 0 (7:00 pm ET)

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Donovan Mitchell is listed among the starters for the Cavaliers. – 6:39 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 1/29

LAC

Amir Coffey

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Norman Powell

Terance Mann

CLE

Isaac Okoro

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Donovan Mitchell

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 1/29

LAC

Amir Coffey

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Norman Powell

Terance Mann

CLE

Isaac Okoro

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Donovan Mitchell

Darius Garland – 6:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers starting Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac tonight in Cleveland.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers starting Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac tonight in Cleveland.

Cavaliers starting Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen. – 6:32 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Cavs are back home! Clippers in town tonight

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Cavs are back home! Clippers in town tonight

Join my guys and I at 6:30 pm for #Cavs Live on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow 6:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Luke Kennard the Clippers need today

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Luke Kennard the Clippers need today

(also… Luke's Bengals are playing for a Bowl appearance. This is becoming his time of the year 😂) 6:05 PM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

Ty Lue's Clippers, who will play at Cleveland on Sunday night, might remind Cleveland fans of the Lue-era Cavaliers. Over 82 games, those Cleveland teams could embarrass or get embarrassed by any opponent. 6:01 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Who I am looking forward to seeing in this Clippers at Cleveland game

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Who I am looking forward to seeing in this Clippers at Cleveland game

First NBA game back in Ohio for Jason Preston 5:51 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Luke Kennard is available to play tonight. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris have been downgraded to out. No Kawhi, PG, Reggie, Morris, Wall and Covington tonight. – 5:42 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Of the Clippers who were listed as questionable today in Cleveland, Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson both are now out, while Luke Kennard is available. – 5:38 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It’s a reunion game for Moses Brown, who ended the final month of last season with Cleveland.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It's a reunion game for Moses Brown, who ended the final month of last season with Cleveland.

Brown will have 3 games left on Clippers active list after tonight as a two-way contract. 5:38 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

F Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) is also out for Clippers – 5:04 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Cavs G Donovan Mitchell (L groin strain) and F Kevin Love (lower back spasms) are questionable. For the Clippers, F Robert Covington (personal reasons) and G/F Paul George (R knee soreness) are out, while G Reggie Jackson (sore R Achilles) is questionable. – 4:58 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

DG has been consistent in his last few outings.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

DG has been consistent in his last few outings.

@keybank | #Ad – 3:28 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi Leonard (right knee management),Paul George (right knee) are out tonight, 2nd of a back to back. Robert Covington (personal), John Wall (abdominal), Moses Brown (G League) also out.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi Leonard (right knee management),Paul George (right knee) are out tonight, 2nd of a back to back. Robert Covington (personal), John Wall (abdominal), Moses Brown (G League) also out.

Luke Kennard (calf), Marcus Morris (ribs), Reggie Jackson (Achilles) are questionable. – 2:51 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

It's often true that the early bird gets the worm. We loved the opening line in Cavs-Clippers in suspecting L.A. would be resting bodies on the second leg of their 5-game road trip and Cleveland is now laying 10! Props to those who got in on the line value. – 2:41 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Not surprising that Kawhi and PG are sitting out today's second game of a back to back. – 1:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

If Kennard, Jackson, and Morris all can’t play tonight, available Clippers will be:

– Terance Mann

– Norman Powell

– Amir Coffey

– Nicolas Batum

– Ivica Zubac

– Jason Preston

– Brandon Boston Jr.

– Moussa Diabaté

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

If Kennard, Jackson, and Morris all can't play tonight, available Clippers will be:

– Terance Mann

– Norman Powell

– Amir Coffey

– Nicolas Batum

– Ivica Zubac

– Jason Preston

– Brandon Boston Jr.

– Moussa Diabaté

Second straight year Clippers visit Cleveland with thin roster. – 1:24 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard and Paul George tonight against the #Cavs . – 1:20 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers have put out their injury report for today's back to back and PG and Kawhi are out. 1:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will not play today in Cleveland. – 1:18 PM