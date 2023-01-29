Heat vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (28-22) play against the Charlotte Hornets (14-36) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday January 29, 2023

Miami Heat 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (1:00 pm ET)

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs MIA

Dennis Smith Jr is available.

Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr (L Hand surgery) is out.

INJURY REPORT vs MIA

Dennis Smith Jr is available.

Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr (L Hand surgery) is out.

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We've got the early afternoon slot before all the football begins.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat again get to open with their preferred starting lineup of Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Lowry, Herro.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It says a lot about where I am these days that I am far more excited to watch Heat-Hornets than either of the football games.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The numbers aren't pretty, but Erik Spoelstra explains why he remains optimistic Heat's offense will get better this season

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Gabe Vincent added to Heat injury report for this afternoon's game in Charlotte. Vincent is listed as probable with right ankle stiffness.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent added to Miami injury report due to right ankle stiffness. He is listed as probable.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hornets coach Steve Clifford praises Heat for being ahead of the NBA defensive curve with their extensive use of the zone. Says Heat had also been ahead blitzing before other teams.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: The numbers aren't pretty, but Erik Spoelstra explains why he remains optimistic Heat's offense will get better this season
Only two teams since start of 2010-11 season have made playoffs after closing with one of league's five worst offensive ratings

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Kai Jones from the @greensboroswarm.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat's Caleb Martin feels pain of his twin brother (and vice versa).
"Chances are when one of us is dealing with something, the other one's already dealt with it."

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Do the Heat need to look externally for depth in the middle? Latest "Ask Ira"

