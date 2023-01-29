Josh Hart 'very available' in Portland?

Jake Fischer: Josh Hart seems to be very available in Portland and he does have a lot of teams interested.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Josh Hart is out for Blazers. Nassir Little starts. Jusuf Nurkic is a maybe. – 8:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Josh Hart is out, Nurkic still TBD. Nassir Little will start for Hart. – 8:17 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly open to discussing the majority of its players, particularly Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 9:15 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Josh Hart (hamstring) and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) are questionable and Justise Winslow (ankle) is out for Saturday’s game versus the Raptors – 8:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are both “Questionable” for tomorrow vs. Toronto. Both exited Wednesday’s win over the Jazz with injuries. – 8:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Trail Blazers willing to trade Josh Hart, Jusuf Nurkic; hoping to extend Jerami Grant
NBA trade rumors: Trail Blazers willing to trade Josh Hart, Jusuf Nurkic; hoping to extend Jerami Grant
More on this storyline
Aaron J. Fentress: Per Billups: Hart is out vs. Raptors. Nurkic is to be determined. Nassir Little replaces Hart in starting lineup. #ripcity -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / January 28, 2023
The rest of the Blazers’ roster seems far more unsettled ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Portland has given rival teams the impression that it is open to discussing the majority of its players, particularly Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic, sources said, as the franchise remains committed to building a playoff contender around Lillard. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 28, 2023
Portland has engaged teams with an eye toward size with athleticism, plus wing-shooting defenders, sources said. Hart has become one of the buzzier names among league executives this week, as he’s expected to decline a $12.9 million player option for the 2023-24 season. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 28, 2023