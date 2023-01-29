Josh Hart 'very available' in Portland?

Jake Fischer: Josh Hart seems to be very available in Portland and he does have a lot of teams interested.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Josh Hart is out for Blazers. Nassir Little starts. Jusuf Nurkic is a maybe. – 8:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Josh Hart is out, Nurkic still TBD. Nassir Little will start for Hart. – 8:17 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly open to discussing the majority of its players, particularly Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…9:15 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Josh Hart (hamstring) and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) are questionable and Justise Winslow (ankle) is out for Saturday’s game versus the Raptors – 8:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are both “Questionable” for tomorrow vs. Toronto. Both exited Wednesday’s win over the Jazz with injuries. – 8:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Trail Blazers willing to trade Josh Hart, Jusuf Nurkic; hoping to extend Jerami Grant
Josh Hart @joshhart
Aaron J. Fentress: Per Billups: Hart is out vs. Raptors. Nurkic is to be determined. Nassir Little replaces Hart in starting lineup. #ripcity -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / January 28, 2023
Portland has engaged teams with an eye toward size with athleticism, plus wing-shooting defenders, sources said. Hart has become one of the buzzier names among league executives this week, as he’s expected to decline a $12.9 million player option for the 2023-24 season. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 28, 2023

