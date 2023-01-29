Luka Doncic upgraded to questionable against Detroit

Eddie Sefko: Luka Doncic has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Detroit. Wood and Kleber still out.
Source: Twitter @ESefko
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In media notes for tomorrow’s home game against Detroit, Mavs list Doncic (ankle) as questionable, while as expected Kleber (hamstring) and Wood (thumb fracture) remain out. – 6:21 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs are listing Luka Dončić as questionable for tomorrow night’s game vs Detroit at American Airlines Center. He sprained his left ankle early in Thursday’s game at Phoenix. – 6:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Detroit. Wood and Kleber still out. – 6:14 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday night’s home game against Detroit.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:34 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Luka Magic doing wonders even to the population of USA 👶😅 pic.twitter.com/GcdxMS4DkK – 2:59 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Thanks to Brian Sperry from our broadcast crew for this nugget (@Mark Followill, @Derek Harper and @Chuck Cooperstein will all attest to his excellence):
Last night, Spencer joined Luka as the only players in franchise history to record back-to-back 35 points/8 assist games. pic.twitter.com/cHsGeI6MW9 – 1:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie after Mavs’ loss to Jazz: “We definitely left some money on the board as a group.”
But not on his contract ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Spencer Dinwiddie made money and buckets, but Mavericks fall (again) without Luka Doncic: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:44 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd after Mavs fall to 0-6 in full games without Luka Doncic: “Look, the guys played to exhaustion.” – 11:50 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs can’t solve the official riddle of no Luka (Now 0-6) nor the regular season riddle of Salt Lake City where they are now 0-12 dating to Apr 2016. They gave it a hckuva run in the 2nd half, cutting a 19 pt lead to 5. Holding Utah to 36% hooting in 2nd, but fall short 108-100 – 11:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: 108, Mavs 100. Utah hangs on against Luka-less Dallas, gets back to .500 overall at 26-26. Markkanen 29p/5r. Beasley 19p/4r, 5-11 from 3. Kessler 14p/11r/5b. Clarkson 14p/7r/3a. Conley 4p/11a/4s. Sexton 12p. Up next: hosting the Raptors on Feb. 1. – 11:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Mavs 108-100.
Pretty low possession game, a lot of half-court stuff. Jazz’s offense slowed way down in the 2H. But in the end, Dallas just doesn’t have the talent without Luka available.
Markkanen: 29 points, 5 rebs. Beasley: 19 points, 5-11 3P. – 11:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With 23 tonight, Jayson Tatum (1,486 points) just passed Luka Doncic for the NBA Scoring lead. – 10:20 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 66-48 at the half. Jazz are playing great defense against the Luka-less Mavs… they’re obviously not good, but I like what they’ve done anyway. – 10:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs trail the Jazz 66-48 at half. Life without Luka appears even less swell. – 10:05 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
With Luka out, Josh Green will make his second start this season…joined by Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith & Powell. Utah is starting a front line of Markkanen, Walker Kessler & Kelly Olynyk, who is returning from an 8 game absence. Backcourt is Conley & Clarkson. – 9:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
With Luka Doncic out vs. Jazz, Josh Green will start tonight for the second time this season. – 8:48 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Getting started on BSSW w/ coverage of Mavs at Jazz. Dana, Brian & Skin are on Mavs Live right now. Harp & I have game coverage at 8p. ICYMI, Luka is out due to the sprained left ankle he suffered early Thurs in Phoenix. First reg season game for the Mavs in SLC since G6 in April – 8:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge chatted up Luka Doncic during his 3-point rounds. pic.twitter.com/exDvkVZKyd – 8:25 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz coach Will Hardy before facing Luka Doncic-less Mavs: “Luka’s one of a kind, and you can’t replicate him, but Spencer Dinwiddie does a pretty good job of getting close in terms of their style of play. He’s a heck of a pick-and-roll player, a heck of an isolation player. ” – 7:59 PM
More on this storyline
Mavs PR: Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Pistons. Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / January 29, 2023
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic (left ankle sprain) took the court during his usual pregame warm-up window to do a watered-down version of his typical shooting routine. No pivots, stepbacks or high impact, but has worked for about 20 minutes on midrange, 3s and free throws. pic.twitter.com/QPig0A8pff -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / January 28, 2023
Callie Caplan: Back in Salt Lake City on Luka Doncic injury watch before Mavs-Jazz. Is it the first round again? Luka (already ruled out with left ankle sprain) didn’t participate in shootaround, but reiterated “day-to-day” on his way out. No boot/injury support and no noticeable limp. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / January 28, 2023