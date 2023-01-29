Pacers vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (24-27) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (31-18) at FedExForum

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 29, 2023

Indiana Pacers 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (6:00 pm ET)

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

And here are your starters for Grizzlies-Pacers. Indy starts: Duarte, Nesmith, Myles Turner of a recent contract extension, Buddy Hield and T.J. McConnell.

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Watched (and cringed) as 60ish-year old male Grizzlies fan sat next to NLE Choppa and took selfie. It wasn’t Jerry “The King” Lawler. He’s also here at FedExForum for Grizzlies-Pacers.

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

After a couple of games off, I am happy to restore my duties from

Tony East @TEastNBA

Updated my Pacers cap sheet with:

-My estimate for Myles Turner’s extension

-Guarantees for James Johnson and Oshae Brissett

-Slashing some cap holds

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Memphis:

Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)

Daniel Theis – Out (right knee)

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Hey!

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

a few fans are here from the Bahamas to cheer on Buddy Hield tonight!🇧🇸 5:16 PM a few fans are here from the Bahamas to cheer on Buddy Hield tonight!🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/Yfnox2Xcgu

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

I didn’t see much logic in the trade rumors involving

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

game day poster 🔥 download below or pick up tonight at one of these locations:

🔹Top of grand lobby stairs

🔹Top of north escalator

🔹Near sec 228 and elevators 6 & 7

Tony East @TEastNBA

Before this season, this didn’t seem like a possibility. Now, it seems like a near-perfect fit.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Before the season, this didn’t feel like a possibility. Now, it seems like a near-perfect fit.

