Pacers vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (24-27) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (31-18) at FedExForum
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 29, 2023
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jonathan Kuminga added another poster-worthy dunk to his highlight reel on Wednesday against the Grizzlies. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/27/wat… – 6:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Starting 5 vs. @Indiana Pacers
⛷ @Ja Morant
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
✈️ @brandonclarke23
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/9DEyjtLD9r – 5:58 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And here are your starters for Grizzlies-Pacers. Indy starts: Duarte, Nesmith, Myles Turner of a recent contract extension, Buddy Hield and T.J. McConnell.
Grizz start — Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams in place of Desmond Bane. – 5:57 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Watched (and cringed) as 60ish-year old male Grizzlies fan sat next to NLE Choppa and took selfie. It wasn’t Jerry “The King” Lawler. He’s also here at FedExForum for Grizzlies-Pacers.
Memphis returns home trying to snap 5-game skid with emotions still running high in the city. – 5:57 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Having NLE Choppa and Jerry Lawler courtside for the Grizzlies game is peak Memphis – 5:55 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
After a couple of games off, I am happy to restore my duties from @badunclep and appreciate him filling in for me.
Your officials for Grizz Vs. Pacers; Josh Tiven, Karl Lane, Leon Wood. – 5:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
starting us off tonight.👀
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/BWNwLAPhla – 5:51 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated my Pacers cap sheet with:
-My estimate for Myles Turner’s extension
-Guarantees for James Johnson and Oshae Brissett
-Slashing some cap holds
Pacers at ~$8.8 million in cap space right now, can get to close to $10.7 if needed before trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/w0S4vlUDGx – 5:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Memphis:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee)
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/hUVQnpDyyd – 5:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
back wit the best fans in the association pic.twitter.com/SoakXBBCuc – 5:24 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are podcasting here in like 45 minutes! We’re doing Sixers-Nuggets; weirdo Celtics-Lakers game; Myles Turner extension. Then, diving into some young guys that could play real playoff roles.
youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 5:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a few fans are here from the Bahamas to cheer on Buddy Hield tonight!🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/Yfnox2Xcgu – 5:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
As expected, Danny Green and Desmond Bane are now out for today’s game. – 5:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin warming up the handles. pic.twitter.com/Wim91sZoAA – 4:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, @Brandon Clarke played 22 minutes and travelled 1.90 miles at an average of 4.62 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/T8IlsCrgAb – 4:42 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
I didn’t see much logic in the trade rumors involving @Myles Turner last summer/fall. It seemed obvious he should be given a chance to find a fit with this @Indiana Pacers team. Seemed nearly as obvious it would be a good fit. My article from September.
ibj.com/articles/mark-… – 4:39 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also…not sure where the discourse is on Harden as an all-star, but he should 100% be on the All-Star team. All due respect to Tyrese Haliburton, who has been maybe my favorite player this year. But I’d pick Harden over him. Better numbers across the board, better team. – 4:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane is day-to-day right now but Taylor Jenkins said he expects him back at some point this week. – 4:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
game day poster 🔥 download below or pick up tonight at one of these locations:
🔹Top of grand lobby stairs
🔹Top of north escalator
🔹Near sec 228 and elevators 6 & 7
@SylvamoCo | Download: https://t.co/6bNXkRHGWo pic.twitter.com/XoOaHKryZy – 3:59 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Before this season, this didn’t seem like a possibility. Now, it seems like a near-perfect fit.
What changed? Well, quite a bit. Here’s why a contract extension made sense for the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner: si.com/nba/pacers/ros… – 2:14 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Before the season, this didn’t feel like a possibility. Now, it seems like a near-perfect fit.
What changed? Quite a bit. Here’s why a contract extension made sense for the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner: si.com/nba/pacers/ros… – 2:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If I’ve learned anything from #NBATwitter the last two days is that Jaren Jackson Jr. would block 100 shots in a home game against the Lakers and at least 98 of them would be uncalled fouls. – 12:04 PM
