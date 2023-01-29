Pelicans vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-24) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (32-17) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 29, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 0, Milwaukee Bucks 0 (8:00 pm ET)
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
What is Chef Jrue cooking up for us tonight?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Line up set. Ready to go.
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/hfqlqKfLpv – 7:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have now recorded 130+ points in 4 of their last 6 games.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ngPFKn77D7 – 7:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
what’s on Jose’s pregame playlist? 🎧⤵️ pic.twitter.com/i8KFcz4ZEW – 7:08 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
We’re talking about the New Orleans Pelicans now, and essentially how they should approach the deadline. Should they trust the young rotation guys? Or should they make a move?
youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 7:06 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis begins the homestand third in the NBA in scoring with a career-high 31.3 ppg.
🎧 @JBLAudio pic.twitter.com/ksLHrEqTNs – 7:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis drops 42 points & Jrue hit a 3-pointer with 1:17 to go to hold off the Pelicans’ comeback on December 19th, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/AYoZHNXChN – 6:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
focused.
⏰ 7 pm
📺 @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/5nTkNsgu8F – 6:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
mobbin’ in Milwaukee
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/5DOuAbrDrH – 6:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So in other news, good chance the New Orleans Pels are falling into play in territory tonight, which shows how crazy the league has been this year. Two weeks ago they were fighting for a top two seed – 5:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Waiting all day for Sunday night.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/krwDfh9IzA – 5:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pelicans make a visit to Fiserv Forum.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/wqae4pmrP6 – 4:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 32 points in the first quarter?
📊 @betway pic.twitter.com/eT4Dm4k42l – 3:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets schedule prior to the trade deadline next Thursday (2/9):
1/31: vs New Orleans
2/2: vs Golden State
2/4: vs Atlanta
2/5: @ Minnesota
2/7: vs Minnesota
Not an easy stretch by any means. Ingram is back for NOP. GSW always tough. ATL won last time. MIN always tough. – 2:06 PM
