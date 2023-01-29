Taylor Jenkins says conspiracy theory on Jaren Jackson Jr inflated stats are 'foolish'

Damichael Cole: Taylor Jenkins on the conspiracy theory about Jaren Jackson Jr.’s stats being inflated: “Foolish. JJ is one of the best defensive players in the game. So glad to have him on our team.” Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 points, 8 rebounds and five blocks today.
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said he watched the Tyre Nichols video. Here was his reaction.
“It’s an embarrassment of humanity” pic.twitter.com/NWqTndxESM – 8:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins on the conspiracy theory about Jaren Jackson Jr.’s stats being inflated:
“Foolish. JJ is one of the best defensive players in the game. So glad to have him on our team.”
Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 points, 8 rebounds and five blocks today. – 8:52 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant did not come out in the second half and Jaren Jackson Jr. logged a season-high 38 minutes. In case you were wondering whether the Memphis Grizzlies needed this win. – 8:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and a nice defensive effort led the Grizzlies to a 19-point comeback against the Pacers.
The five-game losing streak is over.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. masterclass to break the slump.
Morant: 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds
Jackson: 28 points, eight rebounds, five blocks. – 8:33 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
JJJ is for Memphis what Gobert was for the Jazz. Only he can shoot. He should earn some MVP votes. His presence changes the game because he owns the paint on D. Owns it. – 8:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Scorekeeper has Jaren Jackson Jr. down for 26 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks. – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins is letting Ja go here in the fourth quarter. He doesn’t do that often.
Feels like a moment Memphis knows it needs. – 8:04 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been the engine for this Grizzlies comeback. Watching them will Memphis back into this in tandem is a lot of fun. Grizzlies lead Pacers 80-79 entering 4Q after being down as many as 19. – 8:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A troubling 3Q for the Pacers. They were outscored 30-17 and had as many turnovers (6) as field goals while they shot 1 for 9 from outside.
Grizzlies aren’t just back in this one, but they have a 80-79 lead entering the 4th. Morant has 22pts, JJJ with 21. – 8:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins challenged the offensive foul on Jaren Jackson Jr., who ran over a player in the cylinder.
But the officials immediately came to the monitor after the challenge to say it was a loose ball foul, not a charge. That’s a little odd, b/c JJJ passed to the corner. – 7:29 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
You know a call has to be awful for Taylor Jenkins to challenge it with 10:34 left in the 3rd quarter – 7:27 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
in this second half, the grizzlies scorekeeper needs to credit jaren jackson jr. with a block every time a pacer misses a shot when he’s at least 8 feet away. i just really want to see that happen. – 7:23 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s at 13 minutes with four minutes to go in the half, has one foul and has been the Grizzlies’ best player in a game they’re losing. Don’t tell me he’s not on an effective minutes restriction. – 7:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said in Minnesota that the games against the Warriors and Timberwolves on the road were more encouraging from an energy and effort perspective. It looks like Memphis has taken a step back today. – 6:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Technical foul on Jaren Jackson Jr. for slamming the ball before the timeout. Refs don’t care that he’s at home. – 6:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. gets a tech for slamming the ball after the play.
Memphis down 14. – 6:43 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And here are your starters for Grizzlies-Pacers. Indy starts: Duarte, Nesmith, Myles Turner of a recent contract extension, Buddy Hield and T.J. McConnell.
Grizz start — Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams in place of Desmond Bane. – 5:57 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane is day-to-day right now but Taylor Jenkins said he expects him back at some point this week. – 4:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If I’ve learned anything from #NBATwitter the last two days is that Jaren Jackson Jr. would block 100 shots in a home game against the Lakers and at least 98 of them would be uncalled fouls. – 12:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
when the TL is all JJJ conspiracies and complaining about officiating < – 10:36 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Funniest game of season
• LeBron/Lakers hosed
• Pat Bev camera
• Best techs ever
• Challenge rule
• Joel Embiid plants MVP flag
• A discussion on Jaren Jackson Jr.
• Kyridiculous
• Story Time
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/wAWhl97wZT pic.twitter.com/DaMoecNsR2 – 12:29 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Grizzlies scorekeeper just credited that foul by Tatum on LeBron as a block for Jaren Jackson Jr. – 11:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins:
“We can’t wait to get back home. It’s time to get back home to embrace our families, embrace our community, play in front of our fans (and) represent our city with a lot of pride.” – 11:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I asked Taylor Jenkins what was it like to coach a game today:
“I think the word that stands out about our group and our city is together. We talk about that all the time. There’s way harder things going in the city versus what’s going on with our basketball right now.” – 11:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins spoke about Tyre Nichols and the city of Memphis before Friday’s game. pic.twitter.com/4p1ncTQEOd – 9:24 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the murder of Tyre Nichols:
“Our city is struggling right now. Our city is coping with the loss of one of our own in Tyre Nichols. It’s devastating.” – 6:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said Tyus Jones and David Roddy have been leaders in team conversations. Both players are from the Minnesota, where George Floyd was murdered by a police office in May 2020.
“Sadly, we’re here again. Being here in Minneapolis evokes a lot of emotions for sure.” – 6:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins with a thorough and thoughtful statement about the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/jDAtkoYdHb – 6:09 PM
More on this storyline
Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. is under the spotlight after a Reddit user insinuated that his defensive statistics are being boosted during home games, but the NBA doesn’t believe there’s been any wrongdoing. NBA senior vice president of communications Tim Frank released a statement refuting the notion that Jackson is benefitting from improper scorekeeping: -via Bleacher Report / January 28, 2023
Kirk Goldsberry: 1. Thread: THE JJJ FILES I just watched all of JJJ’s 66 blocks in Memphis this year. Here are my findings 1. JJJ might be the top rim protector on earth. 2. Of the 66 blocks, at least 60 are clearly blocked by JJJ 3. 3 to 5 are questionable 4. 2 are kinda sus (here they are) -via Twitter / January 28, 2023
Jaren Jackson Jr.: To the Nichols family, my teammates and I are and have been paying attention. We are with you. To Memphis, we are hurting, too. Peaceful protest, supporting the family, pushing for accountability are what’s needed in this moment. 🤎 -via Twitter @jarenjacksonjr / January 27, 2023