Tyrese Haliburton will return to practice this week

According to Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, however, Haliburton is set to return to practice in the upcoming week, per team reporter Jeremiah Johnson. With that, he could potentially make his return towards the weekend when the team plays the Sacramento Kings (Friday) or the Cleveland Cavaliers (Sunday).
Source: Angelo Guinhawa @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also…not sure where the discourse is on Harden as an all-star, but he should 100% be on the All-Star team. All due respect to Tyrese Haliburton, who has been maybe my favorite player this year. But I’d pick Harden over him. Better numbers across the board, better team. – 4:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton knocking down shots after practice with the brace on his left elbow, which just needs time to heal. pic.twitter.com/H4v7BapQBS – 4:54 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
More shooting for Tyrese Haliburton today. He had a brace on his left elbow earlier but didn’t have it on for this moment.
“He’s doing everything that he possibly can on the court, in the weight room, in the training room until the elbow gets better,” Lloyd Pierce said. pic.twitter.com/tVp1tbxfJQ – 3:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton remains out tonight with left knee and elbow sprains.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton going through his pregame routine, shooting with a black brace on his left sprained elbow. pic.twitter.com/vkhlq23IUp – 5:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Based on the announced starters, my East reserves would be:
G: Brown, Haliburton
FC: Embiid, Adebayo, Siakam
WC: Butler, Harden
*Sorry DeRozan! – 7:47 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Starters unveiled for 2023 NBA All-Star game. In the East:
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton, 8th in the fan vote among East guards, not part of the group.
Coaches select the 7 reserves, to be announced on Feb. 2. – 7:14 PM
More on this storyline
Tony East: Tyrese Haliburton finished 5th in the final voting for Eastern Conference All-Star starters among guards. He finished 6th in player voting, 8th among fans, and 3rd within media votes. Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, and James Harden beat him out. pic.twitter.com/ec0Cwf5pLd -via Twitter @TEastNBA / January 26, 2023
“I knew he was a great player, but having him unavailable for seven games … and losing seven games is pretty strong evident how important he is to our franchise,” head coach Rick Carlisle said. “Now, that said, we have plenty without him being available to win games. But we’ve got to be really tied together, we’ve got to be on point with everything that we’re doing and we got to go hard.” -via Fieldhouse Files / January 24, 2023
It’s not easy navigating without Haliburton, who sets the tone offensively and distributes the ball as well as anyone in the league. But this is their current reality. “He leads the league in assists and is someone who really ties us together,” said Myles Turner, a Pacer since 2015. “Just his vision and whatnot is missing. It’s not about Tyrese being out; it is what it is. Guys get injured so it’s the next-man-up mentality.” -via Fieldhouse Files / January 24, 2023