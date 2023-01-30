Bojan Bogdanovic considered core member of team's future, hints at Pistons spending in free agency

Despite signing an extension after being traded to Detroit, several playoff contenders are still trying to pry Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic in trade talks. However, the veteran forward has been told by Detroit’s ownership and management that he’s considered a core member of the team’s future and what the offseason plans are to compete next season.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Story: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic spoke to GM Troy Weaver and ownership about Detroit’s future. Details on those conversations, trade talks for Jazz players Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, Myles Turner’s extension and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:02 AM
“Having conversations with the club, Troy (Weaver), and the owners, they assured me that we’re going to be great next year,” Bogdanovic told HoopsHype. “We have a lot of cap space to sign great players. We’re going to have a high pick again, so that’s going to help us a lot. We have a great young group of guys. When Cade (Cunningham) went down, that kind of hurt us big time. We were thinking that maybe we’d be fighting for the Play-In Tournament, but when he went down, he was our main guy. All of our offensive strategies were connected to him. When he went down, our season, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs without him.” -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
Per league sources, as of late January, the Pistons, who have aspirations of turning a corner next season, would need significant value in return to consider moving Bogdanović within the next two weeks, with the minimum starting point being an unprotected first-round pick. Detroit values Bogdanović highly and doesn’t want to move him unless an overwhelming offer makes too much sense. -via The Athletic / January 25, 2023
Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic continues to be the name most often tied to the Lakers in league circles, but the Pistons are looking for an unprotected first-round pick, at a minimum, in a potential trade, according to league sources. The Lakers’ preference is to only give up a lottery-protected first for the 34-year-old Bogdanovic, though that could change when up against the trade-deadline clock. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2023