George Karl supports trading Bones Hyland: His shot selection could kill a potential championship team

George Karl: I’m supportive of a Bones trade by the Nuggets. He’s a great talent but inexperienced and his shot selection could kill a potential NBA championship team in the Playoffs.
Source: Twitter @CoachKarl22
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Minnesota reportedly interested in Bones Hyland
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets are gauging the value of Bones Hyland ahead of next week’s trade deadline, two league sources told @denverpost. The team believes it has traction on potentially acquiring a first-round pick, a source said.
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
In this week’s @Jorge Sierra notebook, I analyzed the Myles Turner renegotiation and extension and how it helps the Pacers long term.
I also attempt to explain why the Nuggets could be open to trading Bones Hyland now.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic spoke to GM Troy Weaver and ownership about Detroit’s future. Details on those conversations, trade talks for Jazz players Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, Myles Turner’s extension and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:02 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic and Embiid return for the final eight minutes. Tobias Harris ties it with a 3 before Jokic hits Hyland for a cutting dunk. – 5:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal has absolutely been bothered by Matisse Thybulle. This beginning of the quarter is gonna be big between him and Bones. – 4:58 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Great run by the Sixers there to end the 3rd, aided by a really bad foul from Bones Hyland, and the Sixers have cut the lead to 99-96 with 12 minutes to go.
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ and Bones are flyin’ around. Both playing with so much conviction. Bones’ pass to Joker got a huge applause off Denver’s bench. – 3:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nuggets might consider Bones Hyland trade for defensive help nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/28/rep… – 1:25 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Sources: Portland has offered Jerami Grant his maximum contract, but no deal has yet been agreed upon. More on the Blazers, Bones Hyland, New Orleans, the Bucks and other intel @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/portland-aimin… – 4:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
A video of Bones Hyland and MPJ missing … one shot. pic.twitter.com/Hd8iIgZB5u – 4:21 PM
Alberto De Roa: While this development could surprise those who are bullish on Hyland’s potential, trading him is really Denver’s only way to improve the roster this season. As mentioned in HoopsHype’s trade guide, they have all but two second-round picks and one conditional 2029 first-round pick to trade this season. Further complicating a potential trade is their lack of large tradeable salaries outside of their rotation for salary matching, which could mean they’ll have to use one of their trade exceptions to facilitate a deal. The Nuggets also don’t want to give up draft compensation in any trade involving Hyland, league sources told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
The Nuggets are gauging the value for Bones Hyland ahead of next week’s trade deadline, including both canvassing the league and taking calls on the second-year guard, two league sources told The Denver Post. Ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, the Nuggets are seeking players with two-way skills on similar, cost-controlled contracts as Hyland has in addition to pick compensation. The Nuggets believe they have traction on potentially acquiring a first-round pick, sources said. Hyland has two years left on his rookie deal wor -via Denver Post / January 30, 2023
The Nuggets are in active trade conversations around guard Bones Hyland, with teams such as Minnesota expressing interest, according to sources. -via The Athletic / January 30, 2023