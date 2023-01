George Karl supports trading Bones Hyland: His shot selection could kill a potential championship team

Alberto De Roa: While this development could surprise those who are bullish on Hyland’s potential, trading him is really Denver’s only way to improve the roster this season. As mentioned in HoopsHype’s trade guide, they have all but two second-round picks and one conditional 2029 first-round pick to trade this season. Further complicating a potential trade is their lack of large tradeable salaries outside of their rotation for salary matching, which could mean they’ll have to use one of their trade exceptions to facilitate a deal. The Nuggets also don’t want to give up draft compensation in any trade involving Hyland, league sources told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023