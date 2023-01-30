Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard named Players of the Week

Marc Stein: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Giannis Antetokounmpo earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week — Julius Randle also was a nominee. – 3:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. The award went to Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 3:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dame Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are Western and Eastern conferences players of the week. pic.twitter.com/UnI7dDNtsn – 3:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Damian Lillard & Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo named Conference Players of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
7 players are averaging 30+ PPG:
– Embiid (33.8)
– Luka (33.0)
– Giannis (31.7)
– Tatum (31.1)
– SGA (30.9)
– LeBron (30.2)
– Lillard (30.1)
The NBA record for the most players with 30+ PPG in a season is 6, set in 1961-62. pic.twitter.com/QN9MHIensO – 1:29 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo just had a 50-point game. He’s averaging a career-high 31.7 ppg, but he’s not satisfied.
“There are more levels to unlock and right now, I’m not touching that level and it irritates me.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo
Our 1-on-1, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4137730/2023/0… – 1:03 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 30 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.7
2. Luka Dončić: 16.69
3. Joel Embiid: 15.92
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.76
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.72
6. LeBron James: 13.72
7. Anthony Davis: 13.37
8. Kevin Durant: 13.36
9. Damian Lillard: 13.19
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.13 pic.twitter.com/QheiYSO729 – 12:51 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This Giannis’ response says it all about his mentality. The Giannis mentality is here! #FeartheDeer
pic.twitter.com/Lo3vzXXy9P – 10:07 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Giannis Antetokounmpo in January:
Jan. 3: 55 points, 10 rebounds vs WSH
Sunday: 50 points, 13 rebounds vs NO
He is the 4th player over the last 25 seasons to record multiple 50-point, 10-rebound games in a single month, joining…
James Harden
Kobe Bryant
Antawn Jamison – 9:57 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
The Giannis face says a lot but the Jonas face says it all. pic.twitter.com/vjgy0Ybb8f – 9:11 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 50 spot in 30 minutes nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/30/thr… – 8:40 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘to keep creating the way people in the past created’ #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:16 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo cruises to one of the easiest 50-point performances you’ll ever see
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 1:24 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo BLEW AWAY the Pelicans with a freak show 🇬🇷🤏
50 PTS
13 REB
4 AST
17/22 2PT pic.twitter.com/xLSu2akrxf – 1:23 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis wanted all the smoke against the Pelicans. He scored his fifth career 50-point game and send a clear message he remains in the MVP conversation.
A dive to Giannis 50-point games in the NBA. #FeartheDeer
sdna.gr/mpasket/104962… – 11:03 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
50 points for Giannis on 20/26 shooting.
Its the 70th time in NBA history a player has scored 50+ on 26 or fewer shots.
10 of those 70 have come in the last 12 months. – 10:38 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo with 50 points in 30 minutes. Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/DoBxV457m3 – 10:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo 50-point games in the NBA
vs Wizards (1/3/2023): 55pts, 20-33 FG
vs Sixers (3/17/2019: 52pts, 15-26 FG
vs Pacers (2/15/2022): 50pts, 17-21 FG
vs Jazz (11/25/2019): 50pts, 17-31 FG
vs Pelicans (1/29/2023): 50pts, 20-26FG
GREEK FREAK! #FeartheDeer #NBA – 10:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis tonight:
50 PTS
13 REB
4 AST
20-26 FG
Averaging 41/13/5 in his last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/AUankW66Sx – 10:19 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo is delaying his post-game interview with @ZoraStephenson because he is afraid of getting doused with water from his teammates.
He has finally relented and let them do it. – 10:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Bucks 135, Pelicans 110
Giannis scores 50 points on 20-of-26 shooting.
Kira Lewis Jr. with a season-high 15 points off the bench.
Losing streak reaches 8 games. – 10:18 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Bucks 135, Pelicans 110
– Jose: 18p, 6a
– Trey and JV: 16p each
– Kira: 15p, 6r, 3a
– Herb: 11p, 5r
– Larry: 10p, 12r
– Devonte: 10p
Pels: 44.6 FG%, 13/34 3P, 15/21 FT
Bucks: 55.2 FG%, 17/43 3P, 12/20 FT
– Giannis: 50p, 13r, 20/26 FG – 10:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game against the Pelicans with 50 points, tied his 3rd-most in a game in his careern. His career-high remains the 55-point game against the Washington Wizards on January 3rd, 2023. #FeartheDeer – 10:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game against the Pelicans with 50 points, tied his 3rd-most in a game in his careern. His career-high remains the 55-point game against the Indiana Pacers on January 3rd, 2023. #FeartheDeer – 10:16 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
10th time Giannis has scored 40+ this season – tied with Luka Doncic for the most in the NBA – 10:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo did the job against the New Orleans Pelicans, driving the Bucks to their 4th straight win.
50 points
13 rebounds
4 assists
20-26 FG
2nd 50-point game this season for the Greek Freak. #FeartheDeer – 10:15 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo with his second 50-point game of the season.
Finishes with 50 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists on 20-of-26 shooting.
Ended the night with back-to-back 3s to hit the 50 mark. – 10:15 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis drops back-to-back threes to reach 50 points. Of course he did. – 10:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo pushes Herb Jones out of the way and then pulls up for a three-pointer — he scores 50 points tonight vs. the #Pelicans. – 10:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo now has 40 points for the second straight game. #Bucks lead 123-105. – 10:07 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Nice UIOLI from Willie Green to split these Giannis Antetokounmpo free throw attempts.
I know @SethPartnow has to enjoy seeing that. – 10:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 15 minutes, 43 seconds.
His stats:
29 points
10 rebounds
2 assists
13/17 FG – 9:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo went into beast mode in the first half against the Pelicans.
29 points
10 rebounds
2 assists
13-17 FG
in 16 minutes
29 points. This is the 2nd-most in a 1st half in his career. #FearTheDeer – 9:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo came up hopping a bit with his right knee. But, he makes the and-one — and is up to 25 points in 14 minutes. – 9:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A couple of big Jaxson Hayes dunks cuts the #Bucks lead to 44-34 with 7:57 to go in the first half.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 22 points in 12 minutes. – 8:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New Orleans opponents shooting 71.8% at the rim this season, highest mark in the NBA, per @Ben Falk. In a related note, Giannis went 8 of 9 in the first quarter. – 8:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points in the first quarter.
That’s the tied for second most he’s ever had in an opening quarter. He also had 18 against PHX on Feb. 4, 2017.
His highest? When he had 20 against the Pistons six nights ago. – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has started 5 for 5 and has 12 points and 5 rebounds in the first five minutes of the #Bucks / #Pelicans game – 8:21 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Michigan getting absolutely run by Penn State right now.
Wolverines have a lot of work to do to get in the NCAA tourney this season. Last year barely got in.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win! 123-105. 27 and 13 for Achiuwa, 18-10-7 from Scottie and every single little play made by Fred VanVleet. 30 for Lillard, 26 and 8 for Grant. – 12:19 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard hit a 3 that made the count 94-90, Raptors. Since, Toronto has gone on a 14-0 run to go up 108-90 with 4:50 to go. Fans are heading toward the exits. – 12:06 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Portland shot 15-for-18 in that 3rd quarter and the Raptors’ lead (once 23) is down to 5 going into the 4th. They’re in the 2nd night of a back-to-back, and Dame Time looms… – 11:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
4 PFs on Lillard with 4:39 left in the third might end up being a thing – 11:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dame Lillard in 10 games since the last meeting with Toronto: 38.0 points, 8.1 assists, 53% FG, 40% on 11.6 3PA. Over that span, he has 8 games of 30+ points, 4 games of 40+ points, 2 games of 50+ and a 60-point game. So yeah, pretty good. – 10:02 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
So the Jazz (or maybe just Collin Sexton gone rogue) have tried trapping Spencer Dinwiddie on consecutive trips down the floor and both times he simply found a shooter in the corner for made Dallas threes.
Curious if this is practice after Dame hung 60 on the Jazz defense. – 9:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving with a Dame Lillard-esque 3. That’s 20 now in the fourth quarter, 31 for the game. It’s 119-111 with 28.5 seconds left. – 7:52 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
I thought this was a great performance by Anthony Yarde. Fought very well and was trending upward .. wasn’t winning tho… got caught … it happens – 6:22 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Notre Dame is 1-9 in ACC play and the Irish are crushing Louisville, 59-34.
Cardinals en route to an 0-10 ACC start.
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
“ Trauma decontextualized within a person… looks like personality “ – 5:37 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
“ Trauma decontextualized within a people looks like culture ” – 5:28 PM
HoopsHype: Giannis on his kids: “They might say, ‘Daddy, you’re boring. You’re lame. We don’t want to see your highlights. We’ve heard so much about you. We want to watch Scooby-Doo’ or whatever the case might be. I’m just going to keep creating the way people in the past created.” pic.twitter.com/OJfp52RSFB -via Twitter @hoopshype / January 30, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Giannis Antetokounmpo last night: 50 PTS 13 REB 20-26 FG He’s just the third player in NBA history to record multiple 50p/10r games while shooting at least 75% from the field, joining Wilt Chamberlain (8) and Karl Malone (2). -via Twitter @jkubatko / January 30, 2023
MarJon Beauchamp: Man… @Giannis Antetokounmpo is just different.. thankful to learn from you everyday big bro🙏🏽 keep going 🐐 #50ball pic.twitter.com/hda9Ddw8iy -via Twitter @Marjon32 / January 30, 2023