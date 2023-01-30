Gregg Popovich on Jeremy Sochan: 'I just love watching him. I have no idea what he's gonna do'

Matthew Tynan: Asked Pop about Sochan’s growth as an offensive initiator/ball-handler this season: “He’s wild. He’s doing whatever he wants. I just love watching him. It’s kinda like watching Manu when we first got him — I have no idea what he’s gonna do.”
Source: Twitter @Matthew_Tynan
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST:
@TheBoxAndOne_
is here!
-Embiid wins battle vs Jokic
-Weirdo Celtics-Lakers game
-Myles Turner Extension
-Young Role Players in Playoff Settings
-JEREMY SOCHAN BREAKOUT
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/FxHtDzXP0… – 4:21 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
New URBONUS w/ @Ryxa41 & @augis04
▪️ Partizan & Zvezda race for playoffs
▪️ The next Sergio Llull
▪️ Incredible events behind Baskonia W over Efes
▪️ Naturalization ideas for Serbia, Greece & Lithuania
▪️ Jeremy Sochan & worst NBA shooting forms
& more:
basketnews.com/news-184553-pa… – 7:43 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here!
-Embiid wins battle vs Jokic
-Weirdo Celtics-Lakers game
-Myles Turner Extension
-Young Role Players in Playoff Settings
-JEREMY SOCHAN BREAKOUT
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 7:31 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
We are finishing the podcast on Jeremy Sochan, in the middle of a super fun breakout offensively for San Antonio.
youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 7:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jeremy Sochan’s shooting before and after switching to 1-handed free throws: pic.twitter.com/tsMHy5xkWl – 4:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Sickening’: Monty Williams, Gregg Popovich angered by Tyre Nichols death, video (w/videos) #Suns #Spurs #TyreNichols azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇵🇱 Jeremy Sochan in his last 5 games:
18.8 PTS
6.2 REB
3.2 AST
58.8% 3PT
88.9% FT
🔥 pic.twitter.com/G7IAod8gWu – 11:48 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan scores career-high 30 points in OT loss against Suns sportando.basketball/en/spurs-rooki… – 5:31 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jeremy Sochan on his play lately: “I think just staying in the moment and staying aggressive.” – 12:25 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson vs PHX: 34 pts on 26 shots, 5 ast, 3 reb, 1 foul, 0 TOs in 41 min
Jeremy Sochan vs PHX: 30 pts on 25 shots, 8 reb, 5 ast, 4 fouls, 2 TOs in 40 mins – 11:12 PM
Keldon Johnson vs PHX: 34 pts on 26 shots, 5 ast, 3 reb, 1 foul, 0 TOs in 41 min
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jeremy Sochan went off for 30 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 threes tonight, while shooting 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Since switching to one-handed free throws in late December, he’s improved his free-throw percentage from 45.8% to 77.2%! basketballnews.com/stories/will-o… – 11:00 PM
Jeremy Sochan went off for 30 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 threes tonight, while shooting 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
64 combined points for Keldon Johnson and rookie Jeremy Sochan
Since going to the 1-handed free throws, Sochan has now had a 20-point, 23-point, and 30-point game. pic.twitter.com/bvGoQsMi9l – 10:44 PM
64 combined points for Keldon Johnson and rookie Jeremy Sochan
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gregg Popovich coaching challenge vs. Chris Paul rip-through feels like a clash between two all-time greats – 10:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New career high 25 points for Jeremy Sochan pic.twitter.com/22wSgTIG4u – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s sickening to watch. And depressing.”
#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on release video of Tyre Nichols
“It just keeps happening. Doesn’t matter if they’re White officers or Black officers or Green officers. Our young people are getting killed on the streets, in the classrooms. pic.twitter.com/4j0jlbfWMd – 6:32 PM
“It’s sickening to watch. And depressing.”
#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on release video of Tyre Nichols
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Happy birthday to the one, the only, Gregg Popovich pic.twitter.com/3o16XaCD3o – 1:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Gregg Popovich, Olympic champion, five-time NBA champion, graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, all-time NBA wins leader, soon-to-be Basketball Hall of Famer and undefeated interview champion, turns 74 today.
GOAT. – 11:14 AM
Gregg Popovich, Olympic champion, five-time NBA champion, graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, all-time NBA wins leader, soon-to-be Basketball Hall of Famer and undefeated interview champion, turns 74 today.
More on this storyline
Matthew Tynan: Spurs say Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson will remain OUT tonight, but Jeremy Sochan is back from his brief absence due to a quad contusion. -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / January 28, 2023
San Antonio: Josh Richardson (left knee soreness), Jeremy Sochan (left quad contusion) and Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness) have been upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Phoenix. -via HoopsHype / January 27, 2023
Kevin O’Connor: Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is shooting 75% from the line (39/52) since changing his form to a one-handed motion on December 19. He’s also made 34.1% of his 3s (14/41). Sochan is a tough defender. Always plays hard. He can pass and handle. A reliable shot can make him special. pic.twitter.com/Tascy4TC5D -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / January 27, 2023