Hawks vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (25-25) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-26) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 0, Portland Trail Blazers 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters tonight: DJM, A. Holiday, Hunter, JC and CC.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Jaryd Wilson
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/vSGhNZ4AFG – 9:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors had 8 turnovers in 48 minutes vs Portland the other night. They have 4 turnovers in 4 minutes so far tonight. – 9:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet up against Steph, Lillard and CP — three top-75ers — in four nights. That’s some kind of run. – 9:09 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are both available tonight vs. Atlanta. – 8:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Portland:
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young (right ankle soreness) will be out tonight against the Trail Blazers. – 8:34 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Josh Hart will start tonight against Atlanta. Jusuf Nurkic’s status will be determined by game time.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Josh Hart (hamstring) will play and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is a gametime decision – 8:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Josh Hart is playing and starting and Jusuf Nurkic is tbd for tonight. – 8:17 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
