Hawks vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (25-25) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-26) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 0, Portland Trail Blazers 0 (10:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors had 8 turnovers in 48 minutes vs Portland the other night. They have 4 turnovers in 4 minutes so far tonight. – The Raptors had 8 turnovers in 48 minutes vs Portland the other night. They have 4 turnovers in 4 minutes so far tonight. – 9:18 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet up against Steph, Lillard and CP — three top-75ers — in four nights. That’s some kind of run. – VanVleet up against Steph, Lillard and CP — three top-75ers — in four nights. That’s some kind of run. – 9:09 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are both available tonight vs. Atlanta. – Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are both available tonight vs. Atlanta. – 8:46 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tonight’s game at Portland:

Trae Young (right ankle soreness) is out. – For tonight’s game at Portland:Trae Young (right ankle soreness) is out. – 8:41 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young (right ankle soreness) will be out tonight against the Trail Blazers. – Trae Young (right ankle soreness) will be out tonight against the Trail Blazers. – 8:34 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Trae Young is out for the Hawks – Trae Young is out for the Hawks – 8:33 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Josh Hart will start tonight against Atlanta. Jusuf Nurkic’s status will be determined by game time.

#RipCity – 8:22 PM Josh Hart will start tonight against Atlanta. Jusuf Nurkic’s status will be determined by game time.

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Josh Hart (hamstring) will play and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is a gametime decision – Josh Hart (hamstring) will play and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is a gametime decision – 8:17 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups says Josh Hart is playing and starting and Jusuf Nurkic is tbd for tonight. – Chauncey Billups says Josh Hart is playing and starting and Jusuf Nurkic is tbd for tonight. – 8:17 PM

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

