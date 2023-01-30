Ja Morant: Andrew Nembhard told my pops to shut up

It wasn’t entirely clear what caused the scuffle between Morant and members of the opposing team. The guard was initially seen jawing with Pacers wing Chris Duarte after a free throw from Indiana’s Isaiah Jackson. Members from both teams got involved before the two sides were eventually separated. During his post-game interview, Morant was asked to provide more clarity. He said that Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard actually started the incident: “Andrew told my pops to shut up. Pretty much, I heard my pops like ask him if he said shut up. So I was trying to figure out who he was talking to. Obviously, I had seen it was him, so I approached him, seeing what he was on. Checked his temperature. He didn’t have a fever. Then Duarte came over, tried to push me … I told him stop pushing me. He said he was cooling. Then his teammates came over, then he started talking.”
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ USA Today
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ja Morant last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 15 AST
✅ 10 REB
Morant is the first player in @Memphis Grizzlies history to record at least 20p/15a/10r in a game.
He’s the first player in franchise history to record five triple doubles in a season.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant on the full exchange with the Pacers that led to his friend being thrown out of the arena. pic.twitter.com/YWOfcX3LzW – 10:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Full Ja Morant quote on what happened between him and the Pacers that led to his friend being thrown out of the game: pic.twitter.com/7LwDmC69Wd – 9:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant on Tyre Nichols’ death:
“This shit has to stop.
… This shit is not supposed to happen.” – 9:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said Andrew Nembhard told his dad to shut up.
Then he said he had to check his temperature.
“He didn’t have the fever.” – 9:11 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant did not come out in the second half and Jaren Jackson Jr. logged a season-high 38 minutes. In case you were wondering whether the Memphis Grizzlies needed this win. – 8:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant makes another fan’s night by giving out his shoes. Back-to-back triple-doubles. – 8:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant tonight:
27 PTS
10 REB
15 AST
First Grizzlies player ever with a 25/10/15 game. pic.twitter.com/vrsgFuKb0z – 8:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and a nice defensive effort led the Grizzlies to a 19-point comeback against the Pacers.
The five-game losing streak is over.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. masterclass to break the slump.
Morant: 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds
Jackson: 28 points, eight rebounds, five blocks. – 8:33 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
FINAL: Grizzlies 112, Indiana 100. Another triple double for Ja Morant. – 8:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ja Morant vs Indiana Pacers tonight
27 points
10 rebounds
15 assists
2nd straight triple-double for Morant. HIM! #BigMemphis – 8:32 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
“It’s like riding a bicycle,” Ja Morant says to the crowd after his 15th! assist puts Grizzlies on the verge of snapping 5 game losing skid. – 8:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Ja Morant has the look and play of a star who knows they need a bounce-back win after dropping five in a row — and he’s going to make sure they get it.
He has 23-8-14 and I don’t think he’s sat in the second half. Up to 38mins with 3:50 left. – 8:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant crashed to the floor on his hip going for the reverse alley-oop.
That one hurt. But he’s up and he’s walking it off. – 8:10 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant now 2 rebounds from a 2nd consecutive triple-double after that spectacular alley oop to Brandon Clarke. Another primal scream from Ja as Grizzlies open up 87-79 lead on Indiana. – 8:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant lobs to Brandon Clarke for power slam.
Quad City DJs blasting.
Morant screaming to the crowd.
Feels like the Forum again. – 8:07 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been the engine for this Grizzlies comeback. Watching them will Memphis back into this in tandem is a lot of fun. Grizzlies lead Pacers 80-79 entering 4Q after being down as many as 19. – 8:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte and Ja Morant exchanging words.
And Pacers assistant Lloyd Pierce, James Johnson clearly don’t like what Tee Morant, Ja’s dad, and others sitting with them are saying to guys. – 7:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
James Johnson is screaming at Ja Morant’s best friend, Davonte Pack.
They just escorted him out of his courtside seat. He sits with Tee Morant every game. – 7:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Nembhard and Ja Morant are getting into it. Pacers coaches are complaining about Tee Morant and Ja’s friend DTap talking to their players from their courtside seats. – 7:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant might just be the best rebounder in the starting lineup without Steven Adams. No exaggeration. – 7:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Rick Carlisle with a timeout 39 seconds into the game.
He said before the game the Pacers have keep Ja Morant off the launch pad. He got straight to the launch pad. – 6:13 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And here are your starters for Grizzlies-Pacers. Indy starts: Duarte, Nesmith, Myles Turner of a recent contract extension, Buddy Hield and T.J. McConnell.
Grizz start — Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams in place of Desmond Bane. – 5:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Andrew Nembhard is available after missing the last two games with an illness, but he’ll come off the bench.
Pacers starting McConnell, Hield, Duarte, Nesmith and Turner. – 6:37 PM
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant speaking about the third quarter confrontation with Andrew Nembhard. He said Nembhard told his father, Tee, to “shut up,” and that’s when Morant walked up to him. “I checked his temperature. He didn’t have a fever.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / January 29, 2023
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant and Andrew Nembhard got into it and eventually James Johnson got involved. Looks like Ja Morant’s friend Davonte Pack was escorted off the floor. pic.twitter.com/etvu1yIXHZ -via Twitter @DamichaelC / January 29, 2023
Scott Agness: Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith are all available tonight vs Bucks. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 27, 2023