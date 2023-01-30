Jacque Vaughn says next Kevin Durant update will come in a week

Nick Friedell: Vaughn said he hasn’t asked for an update on KD. He’ll get the update like everybody else in another week or so. He wants his team to focus on what’s in front of them, what they can control.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jacque Vaughn hopeful of having Ben Simmons and TJ Warren back Wednesday – 5:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn said he hasn’t asked for an update on KD. He’ll get the update like everybody else in another week or so. He wants his team to focus on what’s in front of them, what they can control. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn hasn’t seen Kevin Durant work out. Continues to compartmentalize it. Will get word on him a week from today. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn hopes both T.J. Warren and Ben Simmons can go in Boston on Wednesday. – 5:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn says there is hope Ben Simmons will be able to go Wednesday in Boston against the Celtics. – 5:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
When Giannis Antetokounmpo looks around the NBA, he sees players like “KD, LeBron and Steph” improving in their 30s.
At 28, he feels he can do the same.
“I’m always real with myself. Do I believe that I can shoot it better? For sure.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo theathletic.com/4137730/2023/0… – 4:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets play four games between KD’s next evaluation (Feb. 7) and the All-Star break.
Definitely sounds like we may see Durant return during that period. pic.twitter.com/a3I3FH65Mx – 2:59 PM
The Nets play four games between KD’s next evaluation (Feb. 7) and the All-Star break.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 30 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.7
2. Luka Dončić: 16.69
3. Joel Embiid: 15.92
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.76
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.72
6. LeBron James: 13.72
7. Anthony Davis: 13.37
8. Kevin Durant: 13.36
9. Damian Lillard: 13.19
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.13 pic.twitter.com/QheiYSO729 – 12:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kevin Durant left this comment on a New York Liberty Instagram post 😅
Breanna Stewart has narrowed her choices to the Storm and the Liberty in free agency. pic.twitter.com/LSkCmz0yZ7 – 12:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant on his injury return timetable:
“That would be a nice target point for me I guess, the few games before (the All-Star break), and then slide into the break back healthy, back on the floor.”
(Via The ETCs podcast) – 12:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ increased 3-point output key to sustaining offense without Kevin Durant nypost.com/2023/01/29/net… via @nypostsports – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
“I think what people don’t understand is the confidence that he gives the other guys. There’s something to be said about that.”
-Jacque Vaughn after Kyrie Irving’s 4th-quarter explosion propels Nets to 9th-straight win over Knicks.
Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 10:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nice ATO from Jacque Vaughn with Joe Harris bluffing the screen for Kyrie.
Leads to a layup of the fake. – 7:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons’ willingness to be available as much as possible: “There’s 17 dudes on one team, and to pinpoint one guy, I don’t think that’s fair.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets and Knicks need more meaningful games before it can be considered a rivalry. – 3:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn does not view Nets-Knicks as a rivalry. Said they need more meaningful games. – 3:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn points out the Nets were a different team the last time they faced the Knicks in November. Was his first official game as head coach so he had yet to put his stamp on them yet. Nets held the Knicks to 85 points. Points out the Knicks have played better, too. – 3:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said T.J. Warren’s situation is why he’s not a doctor. Thought it was Warren’s knee that was the issue. Turns out it’s his shin. He’s also day-to-day. – 3:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he doesn’t have any info on a potential MRI for Ben Simmons.
Said the team is taking it “day-to-day.” – 3:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he doesn’t have any info on a potential Ben Simmons MRI.
Said the team is taking it “day-to-day.” – 3:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out tonight, has nothing on any additional imaging. Said he’s day-to-day. – 3:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “I just want to be a resource for them, help in any way I can.”
For 2nd straight year, Cam Thomas provided resources to his elementary school – Portlock Primary in Chesapeake, Va. Here’s Thomas on why he’s donating, Jacque Vaughn & more: sny.tv/articles/q-a-c… – 2:32 PM
Erik Slater: “Hopeful for Wednesday.” -Jacque Vaughn’s only update on Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / January 30, 2023
Erik Slater: Jacque Vaughn said Royce O’Neale’s detailed preparation and professionalism “goes a long way” when deciding minutes in the rotation. Added Royce has earned the trust of the coaching staff and locker room this season. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / January 25, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Jacque Vaughn said the Nets can’t have more mid-range shots than 3s without Kevin Durant. Adds his message has essentially been if you weren’t shooting mid-range shots before Kevin got hurt, now is not the time to start. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / January 19, 2023
Alex Schiffer: On his podcast, Kevin Durant said ideally he comes back a few games before the All Star break before playing in the game. We get an update on him a week from today. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / January 30, 2023
Erik Slater: Kevin Durant on LeBron James’ performance this season: “It’s inspiring to see. As a competitor, it’s like, man f*** that, I can do that s*** too. But then it’s like, dang he’s in year 20, he’s 38 years old… Man, salute to that.” (Via The ETCs podcast) -via Twitter @erikslater_ / January 30, 2023
Erik Slater: Kevin Durant called out Montrezl Harrell for his quote on Nic Claxton: “Come on Montrezl, you was talking crazy… You not like that. You’re an enforcer as a basketball player, but you’re not that guy. Clax is having a good year, come on.” (Via The ETCs podcast) -via Twitter @erikslater_ / January 30, 2023