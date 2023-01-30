Kawhi Leonard would welcome another point guard

Kawhi Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition, and it’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship Raptors team, Lowry and VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cleveland beats Clippers 122-99.
5-game win streak for Clippers was conveniently tucked between 0 days rest games where Paul George and Kawhi Leonard played. It’s over now.
Cleveland made 20 3s, Clippers made 2. -18 is the largest 3-point differential in Clippers history. – 9:18 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Clippers (without Kawhi and PG) 89-57 after three quarters and it hasn’t really even been as close as the score says. – 8:45 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Clips down 30 at the half without Kawhi or PG 😳 pic.twitter.com/VVnyLaoLyk – 8:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are up 46-22, they’re hitting open 3-pointers and playing good defense. This type of effort would probably be beating the Clippers even with PG and Kawhi. – 7:51 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Rough first quarter without Kawhi/PG/Reggie. Clippers shot 5 for 24 (20.8%) vs Cavs and trail 31-15. – 7:40 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
F Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) is also out for Clippers – 5:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (right knee management),Paul George (right knee) are out tonight, 2nd of a back to back. Robert Covington (personal), John Wall (abdominal), Moses Brown (G League) also out.
Luke Kennard (calf), Marcus Morris (ribs), Reggie Jackson (Achilles) are questionable. – 2:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
For tonight’s game against #Cavs, the Clippers will not have Paul George or Kawhi Leonard. They are both listed OUT. – 1:36 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Not surprising that Kawhi and PG are sitting out today’s second game of a back to back. – 1:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard and Paul George tonight against the #Cavs. – 1:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have put out their injury report for today’s back to back and PG and Kawhi are out. pic.twitter.com/aB4zH2v7pI – 1:19 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if the all-star game was in march, kawhi leonard would be an all-star – 9:42 AM
