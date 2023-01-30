Kevin Durant on LeBron's performance in 2022-23: Man, salute to that

Erik Slater: Kevin Durant on LeBron James’ performance this season: “It’s inspiring to see. As a competitor, it’s like, man f*** that, I can do that s*** too. But then it’s like, dang he’s in year 20, he’s 38 years old… Man, salute to that.” (Via The ETCs podcast)
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant on LeBron James’ performance this season:
“It’s inspiring to see. As a competitor, it’s like, man f*** that, I can do that s*** too. But then it’s like, dang he’s in year 20, he’s 38 years old… Man, salute to that.”
(Via The ETCs podcast) – 1:12 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 30 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.7
2. Luka Dončić: 16.69
3. Joel Embiid: 15.92
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.76
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.72
6. LeBron James: 13.72
7. Anthony Davis: 13.37
8. Kevin Durant: 13.36
9. Damian Lillard: 13.19
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.13 pic.twitter.com/QheiYSO729 – 12:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kevin Durant left this comment on a New York Liberty Instagram post 😅
Breanna Stewart has narrowed her choices to the Storm and the Liberty in free agency. pic.twitter.com/LSkCmz0yZ7 – 12:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant on his injury return timetable:
“That would be a nice target point for me I guess, the few games before (the All-Star break), and then slide into the break back healthy, back on the floor.”
(Via The ETCs podcast) – 12:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
David Hardisty @clutchfans
More on this storyline
Erik Slater: Kevin Durant called out Montrezl Harrell for his quote on Nic Claxton: “Come on Montrezl, you was talking crazy… You not like that. You’re an enforcer as a basketball player, but you’re not that guy. Clax is having a good year, come on.” (Via The ETCs podcast) -via Twitter @erikslater_ / January 30, 2023
Shaquille O’Neal: who needs to kno ball, when you kno how to ball? THEMOSTDOMINANTBALLER EVER. Kevin Durant: Impressive resume Shaquille, im proud of you!!!! -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / January 29, 2023
The exchange began Saturday morning with Durant’s quote tweet about O’Neal not knowing Rui Hachimura, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft who was recently acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade with the Washington Wizards. “If you ain’t a top 10 player, I don’t know who you are,” Shaq said on “Inside the NBA.” “I’m not watching the Bullets or the Wizards.” Durant responded by tweeting, “Shaquille doesn’t know ball?” -via NBC Sports / January 29, 2023