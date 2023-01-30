Kings vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (27-21) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023
Sacramento Kings 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/YHR0qfGKJI – 7:39 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
NIGHT CHAT returns following Kings vs. Timberwolves.
I need some beaaaam in my life:
https://t.co/1FNgcNzMat pic.twitter.com/RKJAQXfTOK – 7:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/YRhWnhWrcL – 7:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Rudy Gobert (groin) is available for the Timberwolves vs. the Kings tonight. – 7:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Brown doing his best to acclimate to the Minnesota winter 😅🥶 pic.twitter.com/LqJ80HQ95y – 7:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Week in review: Kings take small step back, still hold third spot in West.
https://t.co/D2pJMlvIO1 pic.twitter.com/XXrQciu4zw – 7:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
startin’ the week off lookin’ fly 💧 pic.twitter.com/Nvq9PHdTZE – 7:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
last one in Minny ❄️
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/jbbLVUcBwU – 6:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch there have been “no setbacks at all, all part of the process” when asked about Karl-Anthony Towns’s calf injury after Towns posted a photo of himself on Sunday in a walking boot. – 6:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
For the next two games, @Rudys_Kids is hosting an AWA Robot which will provide an opportunity for 2 hospitalized youth to attend the games virtually!
Each youth will be able to follow Rudy through his pregame routine & have behind-the-scenes access to Rudy’s gameday. pic.twitter.com/qkOotPkYVz – 6:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Have to think the Kings, one of the best shooting teams in the league, are much better in that category in the rematch tonight. They were 45/27/75 on Saturday. – 5:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“When you get an offensive rebound, that’s another possession. Plus, the defense is f***ed.”
Coach Jay re-introduces Manny the Mannequin to emphasize the importance of offensive rebounding 🙋♂️
Watch Ep. 6 of 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙍𝙪𝙣 ➡️ https://t.co/7wcr7Dr4ON pic.twitter.com/eoqBo93rsQ – 5:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Rudy Gobert (right groin) and Taurean Prince (left ankle) are still listed as questionable for tonight’s Kings/T-Wolves game. Jordan McLaughlin (left calf) and Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf) are out.
Kings have everyone available. – 5:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings Announce Esports Tournament Platform “The Realm” in Partnership with Rival
📝⏩ https://t.co/tUZCMeXOBn pic.twitter.com/YBJlY5gBFQ – 4:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Players this season to have 50+ steals and 50+ blocks:
𝐉𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐌𝐜𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐋𝐒 pic.twitter.com/5ua27xsWHt – 4:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“Jaden’s gotta be on an (All-)Defensive Team.” pic.twitter.com/HX7rlUdV2P – 4:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves have lately become one of the most aggressive no-double teams in the NBA when it comes to guarding post ups
Caught my eye a few weeks ago when they played Jokic while KAT and Gobert were out — and Finch had Reid/Garza/Knight guard Jok solo. Same thing against Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/BqgXWCvvDr – 4:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
lookin’ for the same result tonight.
🎟️ » https://t.co/2F5kLKE4Se pic.twitter.com/BSKyBA7vMs – 3:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings Sign Deonte Burton to 10-Day Contract
📝⏩ https://t.co/OedGlqiJWx pic.twitter.com/FpnHLNcFtW – 2:24 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Austin Rivers on Jaden McDaniels:
“Jaden’s gotta be on an (all-)defensive team. He guards some of the best players better than anybody in the NBA. The fact that he is able to move his feet at his size, with his length, is impressive, man.” – 2:22 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Minnesota reportedly interested in Bones Hyland
sportando.basketball/en/minnesota-r… – 2:00 PM
