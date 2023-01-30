Kings vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (27-21) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) at Target Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023

Sacramento Kings 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

NIGHT CHAT returns following Kings vs. Timberwolves.

I need some beaaaam in my life:

https://t.co/1FNgcNzMat pic.twitter.com/RKJAQXfTOK – 7:37 PM NIGHT CHAT returns following Kings vs. Timberwolves.I need some beaaaam in my life:

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Sacramento. 7:35 PM Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/YRhWnhWrcL

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Rudy Gobert (groin) is available for the Timberwolves vs. the Kings tonight. – Rudy Gobert (groin) is available for the Timberwolves vs. the Kings tonight. – 7:32 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Coach Brown doing his best to acclimate to the Minnesota winter 😅🥶 7:25 PM Coach Brown doing his best to acclimate to the Minnesota winter 😅🥶 pic.twitter.com/LqJ80HQ95y

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Week in review: Kings take small step back, still hold third spot in West.

https://t.co/D2pJMlvIO1 pic.twitter.com/XXrQciu4zw – 7:19 PM Week in review: Kings take small step back, still hold third spot in West.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch there have been “no setbacks at all, all part of the process” when asked about Karl-Anthony Towns’s calf injury after Towns posted a photo of himself on Sunday in a walking boot. – Chris Finch there have been “no setbacks at all, all part of the process” when asked about Karl-Anthony Towns’s calf injury after Towns posted a photo of himself on Sunday in a walking boot. – 6:31 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

For the next two games, @Rudys_Kids is hosting an AWA Robot which will provide an opportunity for 2 hospitalized youth to attend the games virtually!

Each youth will be able to follow Rudy through his pregame routine & have behind-the-scenes access to Rudy’s gameday. 6:28 PM For the next two games, @Rudys_Kids is hosting an AWA Robot which will provide an opportunity for 2 hospitalized youth to attend the games virtually!Each youth will be able to follow Rudy through his pregame routine & have behind-the-scenes access to Rudy’s gameday. pic.twitter.com/qkOotPkYVz

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Have to think the Kings, one of the best shooting teams in the league, are much better in that category in the rematch tonight. They were 45/27/75 on Saturday. – Have to think the Kings, one of the best shooting teams in the league, are much better in that category in the rematch tonight. They were 45/27/75 on Saturday. – 5:54 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“When you get an offensive rebound, that’s another possession. Plus, the defense is f***ed.”

Coach Jay re-introduces Manny the Mannequin to emphasize the importance of offensive rebounding 🙋‍♂️

Watch Ep. 6 of 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙍𝙪𝙣 ➡️ pic.twitter.com/eoqBo93rsQ – 5:48 PM “When you get an offensive rebound, that’s another possession. Plus, the defense is f***ed.”Coach Jay re-introduces Manny the Mannequin to emphasize the importance of offensive rebounding 🙋‍♂️Watch Ep. 6 of 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙍𝙪𝙣 ➡️ https://t.co/7wcr7Dr4ON

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Rudy Gobert (right groin) and Taurean Prince (left ankle) are still listed as questionable for tonight’s Kings/T-Wolves game. Jordan McLaughlin (left calf) and Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf) are out.

Kings have everyone available. – Rudy Gobert (right groin) and Taurean Prince (left ankle) are still listed as questionable for tonight’s Kings/T-Wolves game. Jordan McLaughlin (left calf) and Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf) are out.Kings have everyone available. – 5:39 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Sacramento Kings Announce Esports Tournament Platform “The Realm” in Partnership with Rival

📝⏩ pic.twitter.com/YBJlY5gBFQ – 4:48 PM Sacramento Kings Announce Esports Tournament Platform “The Realm” in Partnership with Rival📝⏩ https://t.co/tUZCMeXOBn

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Players this season to have 50+ steals and 50+ blocks:

𝐉𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐌𝐜𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐋𝐒 4:38 PM Players this season to have 50+ steals and 50+ blocks:𝐉𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐌𝐜𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐋𝐒 pic.twitter.com/5ua27xsWHt

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Jaren Jackson Jr dropped in studio with us today. Said he was asleep and woke up to real nice texts from friends like “always in your corner” 😂. Starts about 1 hr 48 min mark – 4:35 PM Jaren Jackson Jr dropped in studio with us today. Said he was asleep and woke up to real nice texts from friends like “always in your corner” 😂. Starts about 1 hr 48 min mark – youtube.com/live/fy2FG3nmi…

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Sacramento:

Salad Bar

Saffron Basmati Rice

Honey Turmeric and Thyme Spiced Carrots

Chicken Shawarma

Black Olive and Tomato Tilapia

Grilled Garlic Naan and Pita Basket

Israeli Couscous

Tomato Basil Soup

Postgame pizza – Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Sacramento:Salad BarSaffron Basmati RiceHoney Turmeric and Thyme Spiced CarrotsChicken ShawarmaBlack Olive and Tomato TilapiaGrilled Garlic Naan and Pita BasketIsraeli CouscousTomato Basil SoupPostgame pizza – 4:30 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Wolves have lately become one of the most aggressive no-double teams in the NBA when it comes to guarding post ups

Caught my eye a few weeks ago when they played Jokic while KAT and Gobert were out — and Finch had Reid/Garza/Knight guard Jok solo. Same thing against Sabonis. 4:11 PM The Wolves have lately become one of the most aggressive no-double teams in the NBA when it comes to guarding post upsCaught my eye a few weeks ago when they played Jokic while KAT and Gobert were out — and Finch had Reid/Garza/Knight guard Jok solo. Same thing against Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/BqgXWCvvDr

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Austin Rivers on Jaden McDaniels:

“Jaden’s gotta be on an (all-)defensive team. He guards some of the best players better than anybody in the NBA. The fact that he is able to move his feet at his size, with his length, is impressive, man.” – Austin Rivers on Jaden McDaniels:“Jaden’s gotta be on an (all-)defensive team. He guards some of the best players better than anybody in the NBA. The fact that he is able to move his feet at his size, with his length, is impressive, man.” – 2:22 PM