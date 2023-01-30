Kings vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Sacramento Kings are spending $4,982,988 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $5,543,584 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports North

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: 830 WCCO

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

