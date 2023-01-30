Kings vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Sacramento Kings are spending $4,982,988 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $5,543,584 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
