Knicks, Suns targeting OG Anunoby

The Knicks and Suns are among the interested suitors in Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, sources say. New York has shown a willingness to offer multiple first-round picks for Anunoby, according to those sources. The Suns, meanwhile, have control of all of their first-round picks — eight in total —through 2030. SNY first reported the Knicks’ interest last week.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
OG Anunoby (left wrist) is out vs. Suns Monday. Banton (hip) is questionable. – 6:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby (wrist) is out for Monday’s game vs. Phoenix, but no further information on the results of the weekend’s testing. – 5:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby, Derrick Rose, value of NYK assets & more in the most recent Mailbag. Thanks to @KNYT_Hoops, @jmere09nyc, @NOLANPREYNOLDS, @PropperMiddleman, @BenchWarmerPost, @KnicksRundown, @Shiz86 & @hollyhoodsino for the questions! https://t.co/BHBHkImqGA pic.twitter.com/JbtafGaurf – 2:24 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Just now watching that 1Q the Raptors put together. It’s rare to see one frontcourt come out and completely dominate another. Toronto was missing Anunoby, PDX minus Hart & Nurkic. Annihilation. Daaaaamn, Precious Achiuwa. – 2:52 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Precious Achiuwa slides into a starting role for the Raptors sans Anunoby tonight in Portland; Blazers will be without Nurkic and Hart, the team tells us – 9:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nick Nurse says OG Anunoby had an MRI today on his sprained left wrist. Have not got the results yet. He is out tonight vs. Portland. – 8:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Land in Portland to predictable news that O.G. Anunoby will miss tonight’s Raptors game with a left wrist sprain. More info may be forthcoming when we chat with Nick in a few hours – 5:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G. Anunoby has been ruled out for tonight’s game in Portland with a left wrist sprain. – 3:43 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Can’t the Grizzlies just send Danny Green, Zhaire Williams and 3 unprotected 1sts to Toronto for OG Anunoby so we can kick off NBA Trade season? Someone’s gotta jump in the pool. – 10:57 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Jonathan Kuminga just shot 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the 3rd, Andrew Wiggins didn’t play and OG Anunoby got hurt in the 1st half. Yep, this under is dead. – 11:47 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
via the Raptors…OG Anunoby…left-wrist sprain…will NOT return tonight. X-rays done came back negative…further testing tomorrow – 11:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby had xrays on his left wrist; nothing broken but will have further testing tomorrow to determine extent of sprain. He will not return vs. Warriors. – 11:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G. Anunoby is done for the night with what the team is calling a left wrist sprain, per @Kayla_Grey. Initial X-rays were negative but he’ll go for further testing tomorrow. – 11:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’s a left wrist sprain for O.G. Anunoby. X-Rays revealed no further damage, but he will have further imaging and evaluation tomorrow. He’s done for tonight, obviously. – 11:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
O.G. Anunoby is out with a left wrist sprain. X-rays were negative, per @Kayla_Grey – 11:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Wow. That was close to being a major injury. Anunoby is still holding his left wrist and his being taken to the bench by trainer Scotty McCulloch. Might try to shoot his free throws to stay in the game, but he’s in some pain for sure. Scary one. – 10:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby takes a hard fall under the bucket. Hopefully it looked worse than it was… because it looked awful. – 10:42 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Some news from @Adrian Wojnarowski today on O.G. Anunoby: pic.twitter.com/oR6JMOdUwM – 7:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks reportedly offered multiple first-round picks for OG Anunoby, got nowhere nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/27/kni… – 1:37 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet is expected to sign with Klutch Sports, per @Marc Stein. Klutch already represents O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Nick Nurse – 10:12 AM
More on this storyline
There’s also an overall skepticism that any offer will meet the high price for OG Anunoby, much less Pascal Siakam. However, one league non-team-affiliated source did suggest that Gary Trent Jr. might be more likely than even VanVleet to get dealt. -via Action Network / January 29, 2023
Eric Koreen: Anunoby got an MRI today but no results yet. No further updates. -via Twitter @ekoreen / January 28, 2023