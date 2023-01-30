Knicks, Suns targeting OG Anunoby

The Knicks and Suns are among the interested suitors in Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, sources say. New York has shown a willingness to offer multiple first-round picks for Anunoby, according to those sources. The Suns, meanwhile, have control of all of their first-round picks — eight in total —through 2030. SNY first reported the Knicks’ interest last week.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @ringer: fake trades for 5 teams that should make a move before the deadline:
—the clippers solve their point guard/center issue
—og anunoby finds a new home and creates a legit contender
—okc is a buyer!
—the pelicans get alex caruso!!!
—lots more!
theringer.com/nba/2023/1/30/…9:22 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
OG Anunoby (left wrist) is out vs. Suns Monday. Banton (hip) is questionable. – 6:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby (wrist) is out for Monday’s game vs. Phoenix, but no further information on the results of the weekend’s testing. – 5:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby, Derrick Rose, value of NYK assets & more in the most recent Mailbag. Thanks to @KNYT_Hoops, @jmere09nyc, @NOLANPREYNOLDS, @PropperMiddleman, @BenchWarmerPost, @KnicksRundown, @Shiz86 & @hollyhoodsino for the questions! https://t.co/BHBHkImqGA pic.twitter.com/JbtafGaurf2:24 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Just now watching that 1Q the Raptors put together. It’s rare to see one frontcourt come out and completely dominate another. Toronto was missing Anunoby, PDX minus Hart & Nurkic. Annihilation. Daaaaamn, Precious Achiuwa. – 2:52 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Precious Achiuwa slides into a starting role for the Raptors sans Anunoby tonight in Portland; Blazers will be without Nurkic and Hart, the team tells us – 9:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nick Nurse says OG Anunoby had an MRI today on his sprained left wrist. Have not got the results yet. He is out tonight vs. Portland. – 8:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Land in Portland to predictable news that O.G. Anunoby will miss tonight’s Raptors game with a left wrist sprain. More info may be forthcoming when we chat with Nick in a few hours – 5:39 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
OG Anunoby will not play tonight – 3:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G. Anunoby has been ruled out for tonight’s game in Portland with a left wrist sprain. – 3:43 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
O.G. Anunoby is out – 3:42 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Can’t the Grizzlies just send Danny Green, Zhaire Williams and 3 unprotected 1sts to Toronto for OG Anunoby so we can kick off NBA Trade season? Someone’s gotta jump in the pool. – 10:57 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Jonathan Kuminga just shot 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the 3rd, Andrew Wiggins didn’t play and OG Anunoby got hurt in the 1st half. Yep, this under is dead. – 11:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Predictably, Achiuwa starts 3rd for Anunoby – 11:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Achiuwa starts the 2nd half for the injured Anunoby. – 11:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Toronto’s OG Anunoby (left wrist sprain) will not return. – 11:11 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
via the Raptors…OG Anunoby…left-wrist sprain…will NOT return tonight. X-rays done came back negative…further testing tomorrow – 11:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby had xrays on his left wrist; nothing broken but will have further testing tomorrow to determine extent of sprain. He will not return vs. Warriors. – 11:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G. Anunoby is done for the night with what the team is calling a left wrist sprain, per @Kayla_Grey. Initial X-rays were negative but he’ll go for further testing tomorrow. – 11:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’s a left wrist sprain for O.G. Anunoby. X-Rays revealed no further damage, but he will have further imaging and evaluation tomorrow. He’s done for tonight, obviously. – 11:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
O.G. Anunoby is out with a left wrist sprain. X-rays were negative, per @Kayla_Grey11:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
O.G. Anunoby just left to the Raptors’ locker room – 10:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Anunoby will at least take the free throws, so that’s not bad news. – 10:44 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Wow. That was close to being a major injury. Anunoby is still holding his left wrist and his being taken to the bench by trainer Scotty McCulloch. Might try to shoot his free throws to stay in the game, but he’s in some pain for sure. Scary one. – 10:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby takes a hard fall under the bucket. Hopefully it looked worse than it was… because it looked awful. – 10:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks reportedly offered multiple first-round picks for OG Anunoby, got nowhere nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/27/kni…1:37 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet is expected to sign with Klutch Sports, per @Marc Stein. Klutch already represents O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Nick Nurse – 10:12 AM

There’s also an overall skepticism that any offer will meet the high price for OG Anunoby, much less Pascal Siakam. However, one league non-team-affiliated source did suggest that Gary Trent Jr. might be more likely than even VanVleet to get dealt. -via Action Network / January 29, 2023

