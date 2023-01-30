LeBron James, Anthony Davis out against Nets

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron and Tatum had a little back-land-forth on IG about the missed call 😅 pic.twitter.com/BPL3muBNmp – 11:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis ruled out of #Nets matchup nypost.com/2023/01/29/lak… via @nypostsports – 10:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Woke up from a nap to some unfortunate news: LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) will not play for the Lakers against the Nets tomorrow.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers, LeBron James stunned after not getting game-altering foul vs. Celtics; league confirms missed call
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers injury update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis out vs. Nets on Monday night
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Lakers‘ stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. the #Nets. #NBA #LAL – 5:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD are both listed as out for Monday’s game at Brooklyn.
Lonnie Walker IV, who returned against Boston after missing a month, said he felt good after the Celtics game, and is probable for the Nets. – 4:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Four incorrect calls in last 2 minute report of Celtics-Lakers for end of regulation and OT. Three favored Lakers, one favored Celtics (missed foul call on LeBron) – 4:57 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
NBA says it missed 2 calls in final 2 minutes of regulation in Celtics-Lakers — an offensive foul on AD prior to Beverley’s tip dunk to make it 104-102, and Tatum’s foul on LeBron with 1.8 left in a 105-105 game. No ruling on a possible LeBron travel prior to the Tatum foul. – 4:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Last two-minute report says Tatum did indeed foul LeBron on the drive while it also says Beverley made contact with Brown’s head on that putback. #Celtics #Lakers. – 4:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA confirms, again, that LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum on the last play of regulation last night. – 4:41 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are OUT tomorrow against Brooklyn, per the Lakers. – 4:33 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said that Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (left ankle soreness) are OUT for Nets game tomorrow – 4:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are sitting against the Nets tomorrow with the Lakers playing at MSG Tuesday. – 4:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Lakers say LeBron James will not play Monday vs. Nets.
He’s now on pace to pass Kareem for the scoring record on Feb. 7 at home vs. Oklahoma City. – 4:32 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
No AD, no LeBron tomorrow against Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/XiVvChH27w – 4:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out Monday at Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/1ikFWMPZfN – 4:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out for tomorrow’s game in BKN, per the Lakers pic.twitter.com/Zp90N6dmEi – 4:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers‘ Anthony Davis and LeBron James are listed out Monday vs. Nets. – 4:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving:
– leads all players in Q4 scoring
– Is shooting 50% in Q4
– Has scored 20+ in Q4 4 times this season
– Is only 2 Q4 points ahead of LeBron
Clax: “It’s always good when you have somebody that you know is just gonna show up every single time.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:22 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“(LeBron) has never cheated us with his conditioning”
@Stephen A. Smith shares his ultimate compliment to LeBron James. #LakersNation
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/ZFJCDytgmm – 3:04 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mario Hezonja with the most LeBron James-ish basket you will see 😤😯
pic.twitter.com/cwFwzpzpNK – 1:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/29/leb… – 12:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown deserves all the love for last night. He promised to be better after Thursday’s misses and he more than kept that promise.
Let’s give some love to Malcolm Brogdon too. He was awesome offensively and he had some huge defensive moments against Anthony Davis too. – 10:18 AM
Jaylen Brown deserves all the love for last night. He promised to be better after Thursday’s misses and he more than kept that promise.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum had some fun when asked about the controversial non-call with LeBron James last night masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:16 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
An angry LeBron will visit Nets, Knicks as he closes in on NBA scoring record nj.com/nets/2023/01/a… – 9:45 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Every team can complain about being screwed by the refs, so long as we look at every unfavorable call throughout a season. Do the Lakers of all teams and LeBron of all players really believe they are subject to a greater degree of unfavorable calls? – 9:30 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Patrick Beverley tried to convince the referee that LeBron James was fouled by using a camera 🤣
pic.twitter.com/LNuFWp1HsB – 9:05 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has more #lakers coverage from Boston: Anthony Davis heated over no-foul call in Lakers’ loss: ‘The refs were bad’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:03 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports: LeBron James and Lakers in disbelief over no-call in loss at Boston: ‘We got cheated’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:02 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 8 AST
This was James’ 100th 30-point game as a Laker, making him the first player in NBA history to record at least 100 such games for three different franchises:
324 — Cavs
106 — Heat
100 — Lakers
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:31 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron livid over no foul call at end of regulation, Lakers fall to Celtics in OT nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/29/leb… – 8:19 AM
