Luka Doncic returns to action against Detroit

Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pistons. Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will remain out.
Source: Twitter @MavsPR
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic will play vs. Detroit Pistons dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (left ankle sprain) will play in Mavs-Pistons tonight after missing one game: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (ankle) will play vs. Pistons tonight, Jason Kidd said. – 6:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 1000+ PTS, 250+ REB and 250+ AST this season:
– Luka Doncic
– LeBron James
– Nikola Jokic
– Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/TLuuUklLY9 – 3:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
7 players are averaging 30+ PPG:
– Embiid (33.8)
– Luka (33.0)
– Giannis (31.7)
– Tatum (31.1)
– SGA (30.9)
– LeBron (30.2)
– Lillard (30.1)
The NBA record for the most players with 30+ PPG in a season is 6, set in 1961-62. pic.twitter.com/QN9MHIensO – 1:29 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 30 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.7
2. Luka Dončić: 16.69
3. Joel Embiid: 15.92
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.76
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.72
6. LeBron James: 13.72
7. Anthony Davis: 13.37
8. Kevin Durant: 13.36
9. Damian Lillard: 13.19
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.13 pic.twitter.com/QheiYSO729 – 12:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @TimCowlishaw:
Only 31 games remain but can Luka Doncic, Mavs still claim a playoff spot in the West? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:57 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bogdan Bogdanovic has won it all in the EuroLeague, he’s now a key role player in the NBA.
The Serbian guard disagreed with Luka Doncic on one of his statements and commented on whether Vasilije Micic could come to the NBA 🤔
basketnews.com/news-184537-bo… – 2:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bogdan Bogdanovic has won it all in the EuroLeague, he’s now a key role player in the NBA.
The Serbian guard disagreed with Luka Doncic on one of his statements and commented on whether Vasilije Mici could come to the NBA 🤔
basketnews.com/news-184537-bo… – 2:11 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
10th time Giannis has scored 40+ this season – tied with Luka Doncic for the most in the NBA – 10:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star questionable vs. Pistons on Monday due to sprained ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 8:53 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks list Luka Doncic (left ankle sprain) as questionable vs. Detroit Pistons dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:18 PM
“If you have talent and work hard, the money will come. He loves and enjoys the game. Luka Doncic the same,” he added to his advice for young European upstarts looking to break out to the NBA, “So, those are pure examples of how the kids should approach the game.” “Ten out of ten,” Antic rated the Joker, “What can I say? MVP. I think he’s playing with 50%. If he puts 100%, who can imagine what could happen.” -via EuroHoops.net / January 30, 2023
Callie Caplan: Wild news: Mavs are open to trading just about anyone not named Luka Doncic for a star player. Teams have asked for Dorian Finney-Smith in the past and Mavs have quickly countered and made a deal not involving DFS, so hold onto your butts bc the deadline is still 10 days away. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / January 30, 2023
Mike Curtis: #Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left ankle sprain) is questionable for tonight’s game against the #Pistons. Pistons guard Cory Joseph is out with low back soreness. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / January 30, 2023