Magic vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (19-31) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (32-16) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023
Orlando Magic 0, Philadelphia 76ers 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Magic-76ers! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/3C1Iexi8uI pic.twitter.com/LKP6uvcIB2 – 7:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Magic-76ers with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/D9b81G7EdH pic.twitter.com/ISnyXPHXVK – 7:00 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The NBA week begins with the Orlando Magic visiting the Philadelphia 76ers for the first of two games between the teams over the next few nights. I had thoughts on how to handle the first installment on my morning visit to @WagerTalk Today: pic.twitter.com/KjtCc1cQEa – 6:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid will play tonight, same starting lineup (beginning to think there might not be three, hah). – 6:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/m07G44x33v – 6:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the highest praise for Coach Sirianni from the man who predicted the @Eagles were going to make it to the Super Bowl!
#BrotherlyLove | #ItsAPhillyThing pic.twitter.com/jlExDFJFrb – 6:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Magic-76ers live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/3C1Iexi8uI pic.twitter.com/yBNuObSWiM – 6:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said he didn’t like the shorter stints for Joel Embiid vs. Denver, but he had to make things work with Embiid tired.
Rivers said his preference is still longer stints for Embiid, though they’ll go shorter at times and adapt to any fatigue issues. – 5:29 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony and Paolo Banchero shooting free throws as part of their pregame routine.
Magic-76ers tips off in just under two hours: pic.twitter.com/DlpZNrMxaV – 5:26 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says Embiid’s foot soreness has improved over the last 2 weeks; Embiid was a participant in today’s shootaround.
Asked for reaction to the Eagles making the Super Bowl, Rivers jokes, “You mean my prediction?”, referencing his guarantee the Eagles would get there. – 5:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero working out ahead of his first NBA game in Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/G72NnoPe4B – 5:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Markelle Fultz ‘thankful’ for time with 76ers ahead of first game in Philadelphia since 2019 trade
cbssports.com/nba/news/marke… – 4:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Week in Review newsletter, on Joel Embiid’s MVP statement, the shifting narrative, and Embiid, and the team, largely being overlooked before this past week.
dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 4:38 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST:
@TheBoxAndOne_
is here!
-Embiid wins battle vs Jokic
-Weirdo Celtics-Lakers game
-Myles Turner Extension
-Young Role Players in Playoff Settings
-JEREMY SOCHAN BREAKOUT
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/FxHtDzXP0… – 4:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Live for today’s DNBA Show
– Notes from Nuggets practice
– Latest trade chatter
– Final notes on 76ers loss
– LeBron drama
youtube.com/watch?v=1RIKT5… – 4:13 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Tim MacMahon + I recap a wild weekend (Jokic/Embiid/MVP, Myles Turner, Lakers vs refs), then examine the West landscape as the trade deadline nears — intel and fake trades galore!
Apple: apple.co/3kWdpMV
Spotify: spoti.fi/3je8QwI – 4:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
they had us in the first half, not gonna lie.
🎥 game film pres. by @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/YUjgf8Z5YH – 3:51 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Embiid vs Jokić!
Who’s the MVP now?
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine discuss the big performance from Joel Embiid against the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/iD9SyhIZXJ – 3:28 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
This is late because NBAdotcom’s matchup numbers were down for a couple days (weird), but individual matchup data for Embiid vs. Jokic on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/dHhMqVt3Y6 – 2:22 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
The 76ers will likely make a cost-cutting move to get below the Tax by the deadline. They’re currently only over by $1.17M which eliminates them from getting a cut from the tax distribution fund (~$17M) and if they’re over the tax next year they’d be paying the Repeater Tax. – 2:03 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/va5OOpABVY – 2:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call tonight for Magic-76ers at 7 PM ET with @Nate Duncan! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/D9b81G7EdH pic.twitter.com/NbhRxyvQRG – 1:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
looking to keep the momentum rolling.
💻 GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns nba.com/sixers/news/76…. – 1:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
7 players are averaging 30+ PPG:
– Embiid (33.8)
– Luka (33.0)
– Giannis (31.7)
– Tatum (31.1)
– SGA (30.9)
– LeBron (30.2)
– Lillard (30.1)
The NBA record for the most players with 30+ PPG in a season is 6, set in 1961-62. pic.twitter.com/QN9MHIensO – 1:29 PM
