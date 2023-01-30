Magic vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Orlando Magic are spending $6,454,845 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $4,764,336 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!