Myles Turner remains trade-eligible despite extension

Turner’s cap hit for next season will be roughly 15 percent of next year’s cap and smaller than that in 2024-25. This could help keep the Pacers in the cap space derby in 2024 when Tyrese Haliburton’s next deal would kick in, presumably a maximum contract. By then, the Pacers could be ready to take the next step and pursue veterans to help make a playoff run. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023