Myles Turner remains trade-eligible despite extension

Turner remains trade-eligible despite renegotiating and extending his contract. This is because the extension doesn’t extend his current contract beyond three years (including this one), and he didn’t receive raises larger than five percent. While a trade seems unlikely after coming to terms, this deal could significantly increase his trade value ahead of the deadline. More buyers could emerge with Turner no longer set to become a free agent and extended at a very reasonable rate.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Myles Turner:
The last renegotiation we saw was in 2017 ($15M bump for R. Covington). Indy was in the rare position where they were $25M+ below the cap and could make one work. Although renegotiations don’t come with trade restrictions, extensions do & Indy was mindful of that. – 12:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We get into more from the Celtics loss (including Darvin Ham’s choices), Myles Turner off the table for a trade and LeBron/AD missing tonight’s game in Brooklyn. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:42 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
In this week’s @Jorge Sierra notebook, I analyzed the Myles Turner renegotiation and extension and how it helps the Pacers long term.
I also attempt to explain why the Nuggets could be open to trading Bones Hyland now.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:52 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here!
-Embiid wins battle vs Jokic
-Weirdo Celtics-Lakers game
-Myles Turner Extension
-Young Role Players in Playoff Settings
-JEREMY SOCHAN BREAKOUT
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 7:31 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, we’re onto talking about Myles Turner’s fun extension. Love this for both the Pacers and Turner.
youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 6:54 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Carlisle on new Turner deal, per quotes sent out by Grizz:
“It’s just great news that there’s an agreement for Myles Turner. He’s been amazing for two years, and I can’t talk in detail about it, but it’s just great news for the franchise, the city, for him and the organization.” – 6:09 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And here are your starters for Grizzlies-Pacers. Indy starts: Duarte, Nesmith, Myles Turner of a recent contract extension, Buddy Hield and T.J. McConnell.
Grizz start — Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams in place of Desmond Bane. – 5:57 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are podcasting here in like 45 minutes! We’re doing Sixers-Nuggets; weirdo Celtics-Lakers game; Myles Turner extension. Then, diving into some young guys that could play real playoff roles.
youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 5:18 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Before this season, this didn’t seem like a possibility. Now, it seems like a near-perfect fit.
What changed? Well, quite a bit. Here’s why a contract extension made sense for the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner: si.com/nba/pacers/ros… – 2:14 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Before the season, this didn’t feel like a possibility. Now, it seems like a near-perfect fit.
What changed? Quite a bit. Here’s why a contract extension made sense for the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner: si.com/nba/pacers/ros… – 2:12 PM
More on this storyline
Turner’s cap hit for next season will be roughly 15 percent of next year’s cap and smaller than that in 2024-25. This could help keep the Pacers in the cap space derby in 2024 when Tyrese Haliburton’s next deal would kick in, presumably a maximum contract. By then, the Pacers could be ready to take the next step and pursue veterans to help make a playoff run. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
The CBA changes geared at favoring contract extensions are also a big factor. The quality of free agent talent decreases each year, and the blockbuster moves are trades. Valuable veterans in mediocre teams like Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner, who in other times would be waiting to free agency to flee to contenders, now prefer to sign lucrative extensions knowing there’s a strong trade market for them. The best chance to improve every aspect of the roster with proven talent is now via trade, and teams are looking forward to giving us the craziest and spiciest time of the year very soon. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
Bobby Marks: Here is a breakdown of the Myles Turner renegotiation. Because this was a renegotiation, Indiana was allowed to decrease the salary in the first year of the extension to 40%. Turner is still eligible to be traded by 2/9. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 28, 2023