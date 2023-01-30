OG Anunoby will miss the rest of Raptors road trip

Michael Grange: Anunoby (left wrist sprain) will be out for the rest of the road trip, per Raptors.
Source: Twitter @michaelgrange
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Whatever assumption you’re making based on O.G. Anunoby’s words (HA!) or injury, I would suggest you not make that assumption. – 7:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Left wrist sprain for O.G. Anunoby will keep him out the rest of this Raptors road trip, will be evaluated back in Toronto first of next week
Please read nothing more into it than that. Thank you – 7:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors say O.G. Anunoby is out for the rest of the trip – at Phoenix, Utah, Houston and Memphis. Imaging on left wrist has been done and doctors will check on him again in Toronto. – 7:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby (left wrist sprain) will be out for the rest of the road trip, per Raptors. – 7:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
As someone who has covered O.G. Anunoby for six season, let me say it’s best to take him literally and not assign too much under-the-surface meaning to what he says. – 7:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I had a nice – tho brief😂 — conversation with O.G. Anunoby and his future in Toronto, and then he got hurt and now Precious Achiuwa is rolling and man, the Raptors have some decisions to make: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/if… – 5:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain) OUT tonight at #Suns after hard fall Friday at #Warriors.
Name has crept back up in trade talks as it was in the summer.
Suns still looking to move Jae Crowder. #Bucks appear to be frontrunners. Trade deadline Feb. 9. pic.twitter.com/8cJRD61mHJ – 3:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Does Anunoby want out? I asked the Toronto forward about that, and also looked at how the recent emergence of Precious Achiuwa could help the Raptors make a decision on Anunoby and the other members of their core: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/if… – 3:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Three random thoughts on the Grizzlies I had this morning so I wrote about them in the newsletter.
– Is OG Anunoby ~ the ~ Grizz trade you imagined?
– I really have no idea how Danny Green will look. Grizz may not either.
– One note on sideline stuff. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:43 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the suns are reportedly interested in og anunoby and well well well what do we have here: https://t.co/jv1PkgBqeS pic.twitter.com/vHyFoEPVcy – 2:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The interest in Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is seemingly growing #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On OG Anunoby, John Collins, D’Angelo Russell, Pascal Siakam, Bojan Bogdanovic and a bunch more Suns trade targets that are ambitious but still realistic: bit.ly/3Dp8vOA – 2:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks reportedly very interested in Anunoby, if Raptors make him available nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/30/kni… – 1:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
O.G. Anunoby is out vs. Suns and is wearing a brace on his injured left wrist here at shootaround this morning. An update expected closer to game time. – 12:39 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
OG Anunoby to the Suns.
Jakob Poeltl to the Thunder.
@Michael Pina has six recommendations ahead of the trade deadline: theringer.com/nba/2023/1/30/… – 12:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby, value of NYK assets & more in last week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @KNYT_Hoops, @jmere09nyc, @NOLANPREYNOLDS, @ProperMiddleman, @BenchWarmerPost, @KnicksRundown, @Shiz86 & @hollyhoodsino for the questions! Full Mailbag: https://t.co/BHBHkIlSR2 pic.twitter.com/rvus5HZKwi – 10:05 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @ringer: fake trades for 5 teams that should make a move before the deadline:
—the clippers solve their point guard/center issue
—og anunoby finds a new home and creates a legit contender
—okc is a buyer!
—the pelicans get alex caruso!!!
—lots more!
theringer.com/nba/2023/1/30/… – 9:22 AM
The Knicks and Suns are among the interested suitors in Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, sources say. New York has shown a willingness to offer multiple first-round picks for Anunoby, according to those sources. The Suns, meanwhile, have control of all of their first-round picks — eight in total —through 2030. SNY first reported the Knicks’ interest last week. -via The Athletic / January 30, 2023
There’s also an overall skepticism that any offer will meet the high price for OG Anunoby, much less Pascal Siakam. However, one league non-team-affiliated source did suggest that Gary Trent Jr. might be more likely than even VanVleet to get dealt. -via Action Network / January 29, 2023