Pacers announce Myles Turner's contract extension

Yossi Gozlan: Turner remains trade-eligible despite renegotiating and extending his contract. This is because the extension doesn’t extend his current contract beyond three years (including this one), and he didn’t receive raises larger than five percent. While a trade seems unlikely after coming to terms, this deal could significantly increase his trade value ahead of the deadline. More buyers could emerge with Turner no longer set to become a free agent and extended at a very reasonable rate. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023