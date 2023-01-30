Pacers announce Myles Turner's contract extension

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Interesting to look back on what I wrote on Myles Turner & the Pacers. This from 7 months ago, June 28:
https://t.co/bauIG0A9Ae pic.twitter.com/kq5cVLz0Jv – 2:45 PM
Interesting to look back on what I wrote on Myles Turner & the Pacers. This from 7 months ago, June 28:
https://t.co/bauIG0A9Ae pic.twitter.com/kq5cVLz0Jv – 2:45 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Myles Turner:
The last renegotiation we saw was in 2017 ($15M bump for R. Covington). Indy was in the rare position where they were $25M+ below the cap and could make one work. Although renegotiations don’t come with trade restrictions, extensions do & Indy was mindful of that. – 12:19 PM
Myles Turner:
The last renegotiation we saw was in 2017 ($15M bump for R. Covington). Indy was in the rare position where they were $25M+ below the cap and could make one work. Although renegotiations don’t come with trade restrictions, extensions do & Indy was mindful of that. – 12:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We get into more from the Celtics loss (including Darvin Ham’s choices), Myles Turner off the table for a trade and LeBron/AD missing tonight’s game in Brooklyn. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:42 AM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We get into more from the Celtics loss (including Darvin Ham’s choices), Myles Turner off the table for a trade and LeBron/AD missing tonight’s game in Brooklyn. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:42 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
In this week’s @Jorge Sierra notebook, I analyzed the Myles Turner renegotiation and extension and how it helps the Pacers long term.
I also attempt to explain why the Nuggets could be open to trading Bones Hyland now.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:52 AM
In this week’s @Jorge Sierra notebook, I analyzed the Myles Turner renegotiation and extension and how it helps the Pacers long term.
I also attempt to explain why the Nuggets could be open to trading Bones Hyland now.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:52 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here!
-Embiid wins battle vs Jokic
-Weirdo Celtics-Lakers game
-Myles Turner Extension
-Young Role Players in Playoff Settings
-JEREMY SOCHAN BREAKOUT
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 7:31 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here!
-Embiid wins battle vs Jokic
-Weirdo Celtics-Lakers game
-Myles Turner Extension
-Young Role Players in Playoff Settings
-JEREMY SOCHAN BREAKOUT
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 7:31 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, we’re onto talking about Myles Turner’s fun extension. Love this for both the Pacers and Turner.
youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 6:54 PM
Okay, we’re onto talking about Myles Turner’s fun extension. Love this for both the Pacers and Turner.
youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 6:54 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Carlisle on new Turner deal, per quotes sent out by Grizz:
“It’s just great news that there’s an agreement for Myles Turner. He’s been amazing for two years, and I can’t talk in detail about it, but it’s just great news for the franchise, the city, for him and the organization.” – 6:09 PM
Carlisle on new Turner deal, per quotes sent out by Grizz:
“It’s just great news that there’s an agreement for Myles Turner. He’s been amazing for two years, and I can’t talk in detail about it, but it’s just great news for the franchise, the city, for him and the organization.” – 6:09 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And here are your starters for Grizzlies-Pacers. Indy starts: Duarte, Nesmith, Myles Turner of a recent contract extension, Buddy Hield and T.J. McConnell.
Grizz start — Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams in place of Desmond Bane. – 5:57 PM
And here are your starters for Grizzlies-Pacers. Indy starts: Duarte, Nesmith, Myles Turner of a recent contract extension, Buddy Hield and T.J. McConnell.
Grizz start — Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams in place of Desmond Bane. – 5:57 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are podcasting here in like 45 minutes! We’re doing Sixers-Nuggets; weirdo Celtics-Lakers game; Myles Turner extension. Then, diving into some young guys that could play real playoff roles.
youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 5:18 PM
Hey! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are podcasting here in like 45 minutes! We’re doing Sixers-Nuggets; weirdo Celtics-Lakers game; Myles Turner extension. Then, diving into some young guys that could play real playoff roles.
youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA – 5:18 PM
More on this storyline
Scott Agness: The entry pavilion is ready to celebrate Myles Turner’s contract extension -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 30, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: Turner remains trade-eligible despite renegotiating and extending his contract. This is because the extension doesn’t extend his current contract beyond three years (including this one), and he didn’t receive raises larger than five percent. While a trade seems unlikely after coming to terms, this deal could significantly increase his trade value ahead of the deadline. More buyers could emerge with Turner no longer set to become a free agent and extended at a very reasonable rate. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: Turner’s cap hit for next season will be roughly 15 percent of next year’s cap and smaller than that in 2024-25. This could help keep the Pacers in the cap space derby in 2024 when Tyrese Haliburton’s next deal would kick in, presumably a maximum contract. By then, the Pacers could be ready to take the next step and pursue veterans to help make a playoff run. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023