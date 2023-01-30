Pelicans interested in Malik Beasley

In addition to the Hawks and Cavaliers, the Pelicans have also expressed interest in trading for Beasley, HoopsHype has learned.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic spoke to GM Troy Weaver and ownership about Detroit’s future. Details on those conversations, trade talks for Jazz players Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, Myles Turner’s extension and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:02 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
RE: Malik Beasley’s 19-point game tonight, Hardy notes that anytime a player is in a slump, the message to him always begins with trying to have good shot selection. He didn’t love all of Beasley’s shots, but felt he did a better job moving the ball than he has. – 11:32 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz lead 66-48 at the half after Malik Beasley beats the buzzer with a 3.
Lauri Markkanen has 15 points, and Walker Kessler has 10 points, 7 rebounds, and four blocks. – 10:06 PM
Utah’s Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt have been discussed in trade talks with several teams around the league. In those conversations, Utah has given the indication that it would take the equivalent of a first-round pick to acquire each player, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
Beasley – an Atlanta native – and Vanderbilt were most notably mentioned together in multi-team trade discussions for Hawks forward John Collins earlier this season. The Suns have also expressed interest in trading for the duo. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
The current Knicks regime expressed interest in Beasley just before he agreed to terms with Minnesota years ago. The Knicks have kept tabs on Beasley since, while Rosas has monitored both of his former players from afar. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
