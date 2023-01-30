Pistons vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (13-38) play against the Dallas Mavericks (26-25) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023

Detroit Pistons 0, Dallas Mavericks 0 (8:30 pm ET)

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Seats for Soldiers Game tonight, where Dallas is 13-2 (.867) since starting the annual event in 2004-05. 8:30 PM The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Seats for Soldiers Game tonight, where Dallas is 13-2 (.867) since starting the annual event in 2004-05. pic.twitter.com/GW9p5Slkf1

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Are Pistons going to hold on to Bojan Bodanovic into next season? 8:29 PM Are Pistons going to hold on to Bojan Bodanovic into next season? nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/30/are…

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

3 Mavericks (not named Dorian Finney-Smith!) to watch at NBA trade deadline:

Will Christian Wood’s contract be too risky? 8:21 PM 3 Mavericks (not named Dorian Finney-Smith!) to watch at NBA trade deadline:Will Christian Wood’s contract be too risky? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2018, the

He became the first player in NBA history to record a 60 point triple-double, a feat that has only been matched by Luka Doncic.

More: 7:25 PM 📅 On this day in 2018, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 60 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists versus the Magic.He became the first player in NBA history to record a 60 point triple-double, a feat that has only been matched by Luka Doncic.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I asked Dwane Casey pregame about young players coming into the NBA with aspirations of being a star and/or go-to guys, but 99.9 percent having to eventually settle in as role player. When does that realization happen?

Thought his response in regards to Detroit was insightful: 7:18 PM I asked Dwane Casey pregame about young players coming into the NBA with aspirations of being a star and/or go-to guys, but 99.9 percent having to eventually settle in as role player. When does that realization happen?Thought his response in regards to Detroit was insightful: pic.twitter.com/yBo4u9YlEE

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic (left ankle sprain) will play in Mavs-Pistons tonight after missing one game:

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pistons.

Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will remain out. – Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pistons.Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will remain out. – 6:47 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Hard to find any fault with this form as Spencer Dinwiddie gets up shots pregame Monday. 6:42 PM Hard to find any fault with this form as Spencer Dinwiddie gets up shots pregame Monday. pic.twitter.com/ReJ0PqZhgW

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Mavericks looking for another star at trade deadline. Good luck with that. 5:56 PM Report: Mavericks looking for another star at trade deadline. Good luck with that. nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/30/rep…

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hamidou Diallo is out tonight with a non-COVID illness. CoJo remains out. – Hamidou Diallo is out tonight with a non-COVID illness. CoJo remains out. – 5:29 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I think one thing that gets a little bit of an overreaction when evaluating the Pistons at the deadline is Bogey’s age. Yes, he’s 33, but he has a career-high usage this season, is having his best scoring season and has only missed three games. – I think one thing that gets a little bit of an overreaction when evaluating the Pistons at the deadline is Bogey’s age. Yes, he’s 33, but he has a career-high usage this season, is having his best scoring season and has only missed three games. – 3:26 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players with 1000+ PTS, 250+ REB and 250+ AST this season:

– Luka Doncic

– LeBron James

– Nikola Jokic

– Pascal Siakam 3:17 PM Players with 1000+ PTS, 250+ REB and 250+ AST this season:– Luka Doncic– LeBron James– Nikola Jokic– Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/TLuuUklLY9