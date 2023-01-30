Pistons vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (13-38) play against the Dallas Mavericks (26-25) at American Airlines Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023
Detroit Pistons 0, Dallas Mavericks 0 (8:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Seats for Soldiers Game tonight, where Dallas is 13-2 (.867) since starting the annual event in 2004-05.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Are Pistons going to hold on to Bojan Bodanovic into next season?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
3 Mavericks (not named Dorian Finney-Smith!) to watch at NBA trade deadline:
Will Christian Wood’s contract be too risky? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:21 PM
3 Mavericks (not named Dorian Finney-Smith!) to watch at NBA trade deadline:
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s showtime in DAL🤩
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DET starters: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks, Ivey
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:08 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DET starters: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks, Ivey
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hamidou Diallo is out tonight vs. the #Mavs with a non-Covid illness. The #Pistons will need someone to replicate his energy of the bench.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight's injury report
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 60 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists versus the Magic.
He became the first player in NBA history to record a 60 point triple-double, a feat that has only been matched by Luka Doncic.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 7:25 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Fit check drip check✔️
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I asked Dwane Casey pregame about young players coming into the NBA with aspirations of being a star and/or go-to guys, but 99.9 percent having to eventually settle in as role player. When does that realization happen?

Thought his response in regards to Detroit was insightful:
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic will play vs. Detroit Pistons
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (left ankle sprain) will play in Mavs-Pistons tonight after missing one game:
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (ankle) will play vs. Pistons tonight, Jason Kidd said.
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pistons.
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will remain out. – 6:47 PM
Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pistons.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Hard to find any fault with this form as Spencer Dinwiddie gets up shots pregame Monday.
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On Today’s @lockedonlions Podcast: What stood out from the Championship games? More #Lions to Vegas. A Detroit history Lesson and new TE coach. #firstlisten. JAN 30.
Audio: https://t.co/MEAy52sOwh
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Mavericks looking for another star at trade deadline. Good luck with that.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🚨 WEATHER UPDATE 🚨
Your safety is OUR priority, so before you head out to tonight’s game at @AACenter, please review the latest local weather conditions and consider riding the Dart Rail to Victory Station!
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hamidou Diallo is out tonight with a non-COVID illness. CoJo remains out.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Make sure to stop by The Hangar at @AACenter TONIGHT outside Section 117 to grab one of 100 limited edition game day prints!

Only $20 and proceeds benefit The Mavs Foundation
Only $20 and proceeds benefit The Mavs Foundation ⬇️
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I think one thing that gets a little bit of an overreaction when evaluating the Pistons at the deadline is Bogey's age. Yes, he's 33, but he has a career-high usage this season, is having his best scoring season and has only missed three games.
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 1000+ PTS, 250+ REB and 250+ AST this season:
– Luka Doncic
– LeBron James
– Nikola Jokic
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Blessing your timeline with the #AssistOfTheWeek ✨
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Monday night action in the Lone Star State⭐️
🆚 @Dallas Mavericks
⏰ 8:30 PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are 25-24 with 33 games left.
Here’s their nine games entering All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City…
@ Thunder
@ Wolves
@ Nuggets
vs. Mavericks
vs. Thunder
@ Blazers
vs. Lakers
vs. Wizards
@. Clippers
