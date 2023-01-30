Pistons vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Detroit Pistons are spending $9,577,513 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $6,431,303 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!