Raptors vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (23-28) play against the Phoenix Suns (26-25) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Whatever the Toronto Raptors did to steal the Kings offense, they need to give it back. – 8:52 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The pride of Rexdale, Dalano Banton, is back and available for the Raptors tonight; they'll start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa – 8:43 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Raptors going small as usual with Achiuwa at center. Toronto is always a big stylistic matchup for Ayton. – 8:37 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Achiuwa remains in for Anunoby. For the Suns: Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton. – 8:35 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

After his 30-point game vs. Phoenix, Sochan has 10 points in the first 3 1/2 minutes tonight – 8:15 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Whatever assumption you're making based on O.G. Anunoby's words (HA!) or injury, I would suggest you not make that assumption. – 7:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns update: Monty Williams says Devin Booker (left groin strain) is doing "more and more" as #NBAAllStar is due for second re-evaluation this week (w/video). 7:57 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Left wrist sprain for O.G. Anunoby will keep him out the rest of this Raptors road trip, will be evaluated back in Toronto first of next week

Left wrist sprain for O.G. Anunoby will keep him out the rest of this Raptors road trip, will be evaluated back in Toronto first of next week

Please read nothing more into it than that. Thank you – 7:30 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors say O.G. Anunoby is out for the rest of the trip – at Phoenix, Utah, Houston and Memphis. Imaging on left wrist has been done and doctors will check on him again in Toronto. – 7:30 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Anunoby (left wrist sprain) will be out for the rest of the road trip, per Raptors. – 7:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said Devin Booker is doing more, lifting "a ton" but hasn't played 5-on-5 yet. 7:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Same stuff he’s been doing. He’s lifting a ton, he’s been on the court a little bit.”

"Same stuff he's been doing. He's lifting a ton, he's been on the court a little bit."

Monty Williams said Devin Booker is doing a bit more and progressing, but he hasn't played 5-on-5 yet – 7:23 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

As someone who has covered O.G. Anunoby for six season, let me say it's best to take him literally and not assign too much under-the-surface meaning to what he says. – 7:01 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Trade deadline preview!

Trade deadline preview!

A reset of where things stand for the Suns, what teams in the wide-open West need and who could be on the move: 5:55 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

I had a nice – tho brief😂 — conversation with O.G. Anunoby and his future in Toronto, and then he got hurt and now Precious Achiuwa is rolling and man, the Raptors have some decisions to make: 5:53 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest

Latest @BleacherReport A 4-Team Trade Where Lakers, Suns, Wolves, Hornets All Win — more of a speculative concept, tying together various rumors into something fun – 5:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Cam Johnson said Mikal Bridges has talked trash since his rookie year. Asked about Mikal’s 3-point celly at the ground after getting a tech for it:

Cam Johnson said Mikal Bridges has talked trash since his rookie year. Asked about Mikal's 3-point celly at the ground after getting a tech for it:

"I think he'll continue directing it where he pleases, just he knows the consequences of when he does it in the wrong manner" 4:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain) OUT tonight at #Suns after hard fall Friday at #Warriors.

Sat Saturday at #Blazers.

Name has crept back up in trade talks as it was in the summer.

O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain) OUT tonight at #Suns after hard fall Friday at #Warriors.

Sat Saturday at #Blazers.

Name has crept back up in trade talks as it was in the summer.

Suns still looking to move Jae Crowder. #Bucks appear to be frontrunners. Trade deadline Feb. 9. 3:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The latest on Mikal Bridges' 3-point celly…and oh yeah, it feels like Devin Booker is getting close to returning: 3:44 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Does Anunoby want out? I asked the Toronto forward about that, and also looked at how the recent emergence of Precious Achiuwa could help the Raptors make a decision on Anunoby and the other members of their core: 3:24 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players with 1000+ PTS, 250+ REB and 250+ AST this season:

– Luka Doncic

– LeBron James

– Nikola Jokic

Players with 1000+ PTS, 250+ REB and 250+ AST this season:

– Luka Doncic

– LeBron James

– Nikola Jokic

– Pascal Siakam 3:17 PM