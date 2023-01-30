Raptors vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (23-28) play against the Phoenix Suns (26-25) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023
Toronto Raptors 0, Phoenix Suns 0 (9:00 pm ET)
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Saben Lee ‘grateful’ as second 10-day expires Monday
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Raptors
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 8:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Left wrist sprain for O.G. Anunoby will keep him out the rest of this Raptors road trip, will be evaluated back in Toronto first of next week
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Same stuff he’s been doing. He’s lifting a ton, he’s been on the court a little bit.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Trade deadline preview!
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport A 4-Team Trade Where Lakers, Suns, Wolves, Hornets All Win — more of a speculative concept, tying together various rumors into something fun
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson said Mikal Bridges has talked trash since his rookie year. Asked about Mikal’s 3-point celly at the ground after getting a tech for it:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain) OUT tonight at #Suns after hard fall Friday at #Warriors.
Sat Saturday at #Blazers.
Name has crept back up in trade talks as it was in the summer.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 1000+ PTS, 250+ REB and 250+ AST this season:
– Luka Doncic
– LeBron James
– Nikola Jokic
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
