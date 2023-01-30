Rick Carlisle: Myles Turner is off the trade block

Marc Stein: Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Myles Turner: “Yes he’s off the trade block.” More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Myles Turner: “Yes he’s off the trade block.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com3:47 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner with a high five or hug for all his teammates before sitting down for his presser. – 3:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Interesting to look back on what I wrote on Myles Turner & the Pacers. This from 7 months ago, June 28:
https://t.co/bauIG0A9Ae pic.twitter.com/kq5cVLz0Jv2:45 PM

Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Myles Turner:
The last renegotiation we saw was in 2017 ($15M bump for R. Covington). Indy was in the rare position where they were $25M+ below the cap and could make one work. Although renegotiations don’t come with trade restrictions, extensions do & Indy was mindful of that. – 12:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We get into more from the Celtics loss (including Darvin Ham’s choices), Myles Turner off the table for a trade and LeBron/AD missing tonight’s game in Brooklyn. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb…11:42 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
In this week’s @Jorge Sierra notebook, I analyzed the Myles Turner renegotiation and extension and how it helps the Pacers long term.
I also attempt to explain why the Nuggets could be open to trading Bones Hyland now.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…10:52 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here!
-Embiid wins battle vs Jokic
-Weirdo Celtics-Lakers game
-Myles Turner Extension
-Young Role Players in Playoff Settings
-JEREMY SOCHAN BREAKOUT
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA7:31 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Rick Carlisle called the third-quarter courtside exchange a distraction. But Memphis wants the chaos.
“Credit to everybody courtside,” JJJ said. “They make it a little bit hectic.”
“… If the other team gets distracted by it, that’s a win.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports…10:21 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, we’re onto talking about Myles Turner’s fun extension. Love this for both the Pacers and Turner.
youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA6:54 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Massive dunk by Myles Turner extends the Pacers lead to 16. They looks great so far. Pacers got off to a good start and are defending well – two of their biggest issues in their ongoing skid. – 6:54 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your early first-quarter timeout (about 40 seconds into the game) brought to you by Indy coach Rick Carlisle, two baskets by the Grizzlies inside and a 4-0 lead.
Apparently, the Pacers weren’t following the game plan. – 6:13 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Rick Carlisle just called a timeout 39 seconds into the game pic.twitter.com/WNo1TwBe4d6:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Rick Carlisle with a timeout 39 seconds into the game.
He said before the game the Pacers have keep Ja Morant off the launch pad. He got straight to the launch pad. – 6:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Two layups given up, 4-0 Grizzlies start and so Rick Carlisle calls a timeout 39 seconds into the game in Memphis… – 6:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle told reporters pregame that they plan to hold a press conference Monday for Turner’s contract extension.
“He’s been amazing for two years, and I can’t talk in detail about it, but it’s just great news for the franchise, the city, for him and the organization.” – 6:10 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Carlisle on new Turner deal, per quotes sent out by Grizz:
“It’s just great news that there’s an agreement for Myles Turner. He’s been amazing for two years, and I can’t talk in detail about it, but it’s just great news for the franchise, the city, for him and the organization.” – 6:09 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And here are your starters for Grizzlies-Pacers. Indy starts: Duarte, Nesmith, Myles Turner of a recent contract extension, Buddy Hield and T.J. McConnell.
Grizz start — Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams in place of Desmond Bane. – 5:57 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are podcasting here in like 45 minutes! We’re doing Sixers-Nuggets; weirdo Celtics-Lakers game; Myles Turner extension. Then, diving into some young guys that could play real playoff roles.
youtu.be/FxHtDzXP0LA5:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Rick Carlisle says there’s a real possibility Tyrese Halliburton could play this weekend. – 4:44 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Rick Carlisle is not with the Pacers today. He is speaking at the memorial service today for Paul Silas. Assistant Lloyd Pierce in charge.
Carlsile is expected to rejoin the team in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/Iy7rTJIqKv3:08 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard are all available today, Rick Carlisle said. – 5:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle says center Myles Turner (right ankle) will play tonight vs. the #Bucks5:25 PM

According to Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, however, Haliburton is set to return to practice in the upcoming week, per team reporter Jeremiah Johnson. With that, he could potentially make his return towards the weekend when the team plays the Sacramento Kings (Friday) or the Cleveland Cavaliers (Sunday). -via Clutch Points / January 29, 2023
Scott Agness: Pacers coach Rick Carlisle is not at practice today. He went to Charlotte to attend Paul Silas’ memorial service. He plans to join the team in Memphis for Sunday’s game. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 28, 2023

