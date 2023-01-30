Suns give permission to Bucks to meet with Jae Crowder

In a new development, the Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Crowder, league sources tell The Athletic. The Bucks are believed to be the only team that has received permission to visit one-on-one with Crowder, those sources have also indicated. Multiple teams, including the Miami Heat and Hawks, remain interested in Crowder, who is seen by championship-contending teams as a fortifying acquisition at the deadline.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Both the Suns and Bucks have engaged in serious trade talks for months, with current proposals surrounding Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka and second-round draft compensation to Phoenix for Crowder, according to sources. -via The Athletic / January 30, 2023
The Bucks have already been reported here and elsewhere a as the team that was close to acquiring Crowder weeks ago before the third team in the deal, Houston, balked at their returning draft compensation. But the Bulls and Blazers are two other teams interested in Crowder. -via Action Network / January 29, 2023
Jake Fischer: Milwaukee is calling around looking for Jae Crowder types. And by that I mean veteran, defensive-minded wing forwards who make that type of salary, 10-11 million dollars. -via Apple Podcasts / January 29, 2023