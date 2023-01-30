Trae Young will not play against Portland

Sean Highkin: Trae Young is out for the Hawks
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Portland:
Trae Young (right ankle soreness) is out. – 8:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young (right ankle soreness) will be out tonight against the Trail Blazers. – 8:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young is questionable for Monday’s game at the Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/lqSDmsMQhz – 8:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game at Portland:
Trae Young (right ankle soreness) is questionable. – 8:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae noted postgame that the Clippers scored 36 more points from three than the Hawks did. Said that was a big difference in a 7-point game. – 10:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
How on earth was that not an and-1 on Paul George on the Trae Young putback. Unlikely to impact outcome but that’s a brutal miss. – 9:46 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Late whistle but Trae gets to the line with the Hawks down 99-90. – 9:29 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks fire off 5-straight with Trae getting downhill very quickly for a layup. Then after a Clippers miss, he finds Bogi in the corner for 3 to pull the Hawks w/ 97-91 to force a Clippers timeout w/ 8:11 in the game. – 9:26 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Terrance Mann blocked Clint Capela’s attempt at the basket and he fell and stayed on the ground, face down. He took a shot from Clint after blocking the shot. He got called for a foul after Trae Young tripped over him. – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers got back into game by forcing 7 Atlanta turnovers in second quarter, turning them into 11 points.
Atlanta is a low turnover team and Clippers are a low takeaway team, but Trae Young was quite charitable (3 points, 1/6 FGs, 0/1 3s, 1/2 FTs, 0 assists, 3 TOs in 2nd Q). – 8:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers outscored Atlanta by 11 in the second quarter to take a halftime lead. Trae Young just one three-point attempt. PG with seven. Clips also held a turnover advantage. pic.twitter.com/AessBKmXFT – 8:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starters:
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
ATL
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 1/28
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
ATL
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac tonight in Atlanta.
Atlanta starting Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela. – 7:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young just met 13-year-old TJ who traveled from Marion, IL. for the game. TJ had a wish to meet Trae and the Hawks made it happen. This his first Hawks and NBA game. pic.twitter.com/5PbM3k4Vcu – 6:33 PM
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks made a 13-year-old fan’s first NBA game extra special on Friday night. TJ Powell is battling diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, also known as a DIPG, an aggressive brain tumor that is hard to treat. TJ’s uncle Jason Powell told Channel 2 that his nephew’s diagnosis is terminal. -via WSB Radio / January 30, 2023
Before the game Friday night, Young took some time to speak to TJ and his family. He also signed trading cards and TJ’s jersey. “I got you, always,” Young said. -via WSB Radio / January 30, 2023
Trae Young: Pat really didn’t like that Burrowhead shit! 😂 I love it!!! 1 more @PatrickMahomes -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / January 30, 2023