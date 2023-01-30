Trae Young will not play against Portland

Trae Young will not play against Portland

Trae Young will not play against Portland

January 30, 2023

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Portland:
Trae Young (right ankle soreness) is out. – 8:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young (right ankle soreness) will be out tonight against the Trail Blazers. – 8:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Trae Young is out for the Hawks – 8:33 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 12:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young is questionable for Monday’s game at the Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/lqSDmsMQhz8:05 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game at Portland:
Trae Young (right ankle soreness) is questionable. – 8:01 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 10:23 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae noted postgame that the Clippers scored 36 more points from three than the Hawks did. Said that was a big difference in a 7-point game. – 10:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
How on earth was that not an and-1 on Paul George on the Trae Young putback. Unlikely to impact outcome but that’s a brutal miss. – 9:46 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Late whistle but Trae gets to the line with the Hawks down 99-90. – 9:29 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks fire off 5-straight with Trae getting downhill very quickly for a layup. Then after a Clippers miss, he finds Bogi in the corner for 3 to pull the Hawks w/ 97-91 to force a Clippers timeout w/ 8:11 in the game. – 9:26 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Terrance Mann blocked Clint Capela’s attempt at the basket and he fell and stayed on the ground, face down. He took a shot from Clint after blocking the shot. He got called for a foul after Trae Young tripped over him. – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers got back into game by forcing 7 Atlanta turnovers in second quarter, turning them into 11 points.
Atlanta is a low turnover team and Clippers are a low takeaway team, but Trae Young was quite charitable (3 points, 1/6 FGs, 0/1 3s, 1/2 FTs, 0 assists, 3 TOs in 2nd Q). – 8:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers outscored Atlanta by 11 in the second quarter to take a halftime lead. Trae Young just one three-point attempt. PG with seven. Clips also held a turnover advantage. pic.twitter.com/AessBKmXFT8:33 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starters:
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
ATL
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 1/28
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
ATL
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac tonight in Atlanta.
Atlanta starting Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela. – 7:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young just met 13-year-old TJ who traveled from Marion, IL. for the game. TJ had a wish to meet Trae and the Hawks made it happen. This his first Hawks and NBA game. pic.twitter.com/5PbM3k4Vcu6:33 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Upset Alert today, let’s go
@OU_MBBall ! ! ! – 1:03 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 11:53 AM

