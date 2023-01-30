Warriors vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (25-24) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023

Golden State Warriors 0, Oklahoma City Thunder 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Ty Jerome is inactive for the Warriors tonight in his return to OKC.

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

As the Thunder wraps up its homestand against the Warriors, OKC will look to lock in on the defensive end with physicality and awareness.

As the Thunder wraps up its homestand against the Warriors, OKC will look to lock in on the defensive end with physicality and awareness.

@NickAGallo catches up with Mike Muscala to talk about areas of focus headed into tonight's matchup.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters vs. Warriors

– SGA

– Giddey

– Jalen Williams

– Aaron Wiggins

– Kenrich Williams

Thunder starters vs. Warriors

– SGA

– Giddey

– Jalen Williams

– Aaron Wiggins

– Kenrich Williams

OKC is looking to move to 9-0 when Aaron Wiggins starts. Also, double A. Wiggins action tonight. Buckle up.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steph Curry invited @T_Rob30 to tonight's game in OKC — just two days after the Sooners guard broke the D-I women's basketball career record for 3-pointers.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Pretty cool meeting between Taylor Robertson and Steph Curry, two 3-point champs.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Steph Curry hitting DEEP threes on the Paycom Center floor.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Irving, Curry, Harris, O'Neale and Claxton will start for the Nets tonight against the Lakers

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Warriors starters:

Jordan Poole

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Warriors starters:

Jordan Poole

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors starters vs. Thunder

Stephen Curry

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green – Warriors starters vs. ThunderStephen CurryJordan PooleKlay ThompsonAndrew WigginsDraymond Green – 6:41 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight in Oklahoma City

Steph Curry

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green – Warriors starters tonight in Oklahoma CitySteph CurryJordan PooleKlay ThompsonAndrew WigginsDraymond Green – 6:40 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said Lu Dort wasn't close to playing tonight due to hamstring tightness

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said JRE is pretty close to returning and that an OKC Blue trip will be part of that process

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Lu Dort (right hamstring strain) wasn't close to playing tonight, Daigneault said. So TBD on his status these next few games.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Lu Dort "certainly not close" adds "all these things it's mainly how it behaves"

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl "it's been long mainly because of the way the ankle behaved" said "he is close" said he was running and jumping and his return to play "will involve the Blue." That'll be his first 5 on 5 action.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages a league-high 10.3 points in the third quarter while shooting 52.8 percent in the frame.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Wow, for maybe the first time this season Andre Iguodala is the ONLY player listed on the injury report for the Warriors game against OKC tonight. Andrew Wiggins is back from his second illness, Moses Moody has been recalled from Santa Cruz. The Dubs are back!

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins catching up with Thunder legend Ty Jerome

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Ousmane Dieng warming up for tonight's game against the Warriors

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝The love and support I’ve gotten from the Vietnamese people has been amazing.❞

❝The love and support I've gotten from the Vietnamese people has been amazing.❞

As we celebrate Lunar New Year, hear from Jaylin Williams on what it means to be the first player of Vietnamese-descent to play in the NBA.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Latest illustration of the traffic jam in the middle of the West standings. Warriors currently 6th seed. Thunder currently 11th seed. They meet tonight in OKC. If Thunder win, they'd have the same record.

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Despite the Santa Cruz Warriors' loss to the South Bay Lakers, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody each notched 20 or more points on Sunday in the G League.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain) OUT tonight at #Suns after hard fall Friday at #Warriors.

Sat Saturday at #Blazers.

Name has crept back up in trade talks as it was in the summer.

O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain) OUT tonight at #Suns after hard fall Friday at #Warriors.

Sat Saturday at #Blazers.

Name has crept back up in trade talks as it was in the summer.

Suns still looking to move Jae Crowder. #Bucks appear to be frontrunners. Trade deadline Feb. 9.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been recalled from the G League

Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been recalled from the G League

Moody in his two G League games averaged 23 points. Baldwin last night scored 21 points while going 7-for-10 from the field and 4-for-7 on 3s

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

It's Jan. 30 and there still are 33 regular-season games to go. Here's why tonight's Warriors game in OKC is a big one, and starts an important stretch for the defending champs

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors are 25-24 with 33 games left.

Here’s their nine games entering All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City…

@ Thunder

@ Wolves

@ Nuggets

vs. Mavericks

vs. Thunder

@ Blazers

vs. Lakers

vs. Wizards

@. Clippers

Warriors are 25-24 with 33 games left.

Here's their nine games entering All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City…

@ Thunder

@ Wolves

@ Nuggets

vs. Mavericks

vs. Thunder

@ Blazers

vs. Lakers

vs. Wizards

@. Clippers

What's the record by Feb. 15?

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Which player would you choose to build around for a playoff run this season?

Jeff Van Gundy explains why it’s Steph Curry #DubNation

Which player would you choose to build around for a playoff run this season?

Jeff Van Gundy explains why it's Steph Curry #DubNation

