Warriors vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (25-24) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023
Golden State Warriors 0, Oklahoma City Thunder 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder celebrating the Lunar New Year pic.twitter.com/abRteVSk2N – 7:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Monday night starters!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/5bTti4aMfI – 7:53 PM
Monday night starters!
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ty Jerome is inactive for the Warriors tonight in his return to OKC. – 7:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
GO TIME.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/WA7g4dghEK – 7:52 PM
GO TIME.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Kenny Hustle loves the kids ✍️ pic.twitter.com/KUnWFCedGo – 7:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
As the Thunder wraps up its homestand against the Warriors, OKC will look to lock in on the defensive end with physicality and awareness.
@NickAGallo catches up with Mike Muscala to talk about areas of focus headed into tonight’s matchup. pic.twitter.com/hdeCHY2O6T – 7:41 PM
As the Thunder wraps up its homestand against the Warriors, OKC will look to lock in on the defensive end with physicality and awareness.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The NBA’s all-time three-point leader
& the NCAA’s all-time three-point leader
@Stephen Curry 🤝 @T_Rob30 pic.twitter.com/JqvLkxpQ4m – 7:38 PM
The NBA’s all-time three-point leader
& the NCAA’s all-time three-point leader
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Warriors
– SGA
– Giddey
– Jalen Williams
– Aaron Wiggins
– Kenrich Williams
OKC is looking to move to 9-0 when Aaron Wiggins starts. Also, double A. Wiggins action tonight. Buckle up. – 7:29 PM
Thunder starters vs. Warriors
– SGA
– Giddey
– Jalen Williams
– Aaron Wiggins
– Kenrich Williams
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry invited @T_Rob30 to tonight’s game in OKC — just two days after the Sooners guard broke the D-I women’s basketball career record for 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/ZLaAjPJxl0 – 7:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Another opportunity to get better 💪 pic.twitter.com/S4PJzQCCvA – 7:22 PM
Another opportunity to get better 💪 pic.twitter.com/S4PJzQCCvA – 7:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Lakers: Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry meets Taylor Robertson, the NCAA’s all-time leader in 3-point makes. pic.twitter.com/xvdY6eruLM – 7:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Pretty cool meeting between Taylor Robertson and Steph Curry, two 3-point champs. pic.twitter.com/1ab08gzZQ5 – 7:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Steph Curry meeting with @OU_WBBall star Taylor Robertson pic.twitter.com/iLKkpufgKk – 7:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Pregame reading:
@Monte Poole on Steve Kerr’s chat with James Wiseman nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…
Myself on why tonight’s game in OKC starts such an important stretch for the Warriors nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:15 PM
Pregame reading:
@Monte Poole on Steve Kerr’s chat with James Wiseman nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Steph Curry hitting DEEP threes on the Paycom Center floor. pic.twitter.com/T4borjQdbB – 7:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The man. The All-Star.
The Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/CLFS89yEAJ – 7:02 PM
The man. The All-Star.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight vs. Lakers:
Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Nets starters tonight vs. Lakers:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton will start for the Nets tonight against the Lakers – 7:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lots of Warriors fans at Paycom tonight pic.twitter.com/gkPJ2wZ9we – 6:41 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors starters:
Jordan Poole
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Warriors starters:
Jordan Poole
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Thunder
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 6:41 PM
Warriors starters vs. Thunder
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Oklahoma City
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 6:40 PM
Warriors starters tonight in Oklahoma City
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Lu Dort wasn’t close to playing tonight due to hamstring tightness – 6:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said JRE is pretty close to returning and that an OKC Blue trip will be part of that process – 6:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort (right hamstring strain) wasn’t close to playing tonight, Daigneault said. So TBD on his status these next few games. – 6:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Lu Dort “certainly not close” adds “all these things it’s mainly how it behaves” – 6:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “it’s been long mainly because of the way the ankle behaved” said “he is close” said he was running and jumping and his return to play “will involve the Blue.” That’ll be his first 5 on 5 action. – 6:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages a league-high 10.3 points in the third quarter while shooting 52.8 percent in the frame. – 6:18 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Wow, for maybe the first time this season Andre Iguodala is the ONLY player listed on the injury report for the Warriors game against OKC tonight. Andrew Wiggins is back from his second illness, Moses Moody has been recalled from Santa Cruz. The Dubs are back! #dubnation – 6:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins catching up with Thunder legend Ty Jerome pic.twitter.com/2iJvgKH5HN – 6:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng working on the corner 3 pic.twitter.com/nne0ZfO4MI – 5:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng warming up for tonight’s game against the Warriors pic.twitter.com/SUVd5ZNH0f – 5:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝The love and support I’ve gotten from the Vietnamese people has been amazing.❞
As we celebrate Lunar New Year, hear from Jaylin Williams on what it means to be the first player of Vietnamese-descent to play in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/AhJGZiow2z – 5:00 PM
❝The love and support I’ve gotten from the Vietnamese people has been amazing.❞
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Latest illustration of the traffic jam in the middle of the West standings. Warriors currently 6th seed. Thunder currently 11th seed. They meet tonight in OKC. If Thunder win, they’d have the same record. pic.twitter.com/lz51nQ8Kmt – 4:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Watch these passes by Dray.
Illusion, or @Draymond Green magic? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/E6ziy06Hxw – 4:14 PM
Watch these passes by Dray.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite the Santa Cruz Warriors’ loss to the South Bay Lakers, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody each notched 20 or more points on Sunday in the G League. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/29/g-l… – 4:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain) OUT tonight at #Suns after hard fall Friday at #Warriors.
Sat Saturday at #Blazers.
Name has crept back up in trade talks as it was in the summer.
O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain) OUT tonight at #Suns after hard fall Friday at #Warriors.
Sat Saturday at #Blazers.
Name has crept back up in trade talks as it was in the summer.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been recalled from the G League
Moody in his two G League games averaged 23 points. Baldwin last night scored 21 points while going 7-for-10 from the field and 4-for-7 on 3s – 3:50 PM
Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been recalled from the G League
Moody in his two G League games averaged 23 points. Baldwin last night scored 21 points while going 7-for-10 from the field and 4-for-7 on 3s – 3:50 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors recall Baldwin Jr. & Moody from Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/ptTVaRCHR4 – 3:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
It’s Jan. 30 and there still are 33 regular-season games to go. Here’s why tonight’s Warriors game in OKC is a big one, and starts an important stretch for the defending champs nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A calm Trade Deadline is good for the #Thunder, on what to expect over the next ten days #ThunderUp:
thunderousintentions.com/2023/01/30/cal… – 2:57 PM
A calm Trade Deadline is good for the #Thunder, on what to expect over the next ten days #ThunderUp:
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are 25-24 with 33 games left.
Here’s their nine games entering All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City…
@ Thunder
@ Wolves
@ Nuggets
vs. Mavericks
vs. Thunder
@ Blazers
vs. Lakers
vs. Wizards
@. Clippers
What’s the record by Feb. 15? – 2:30 PM
Warriors are 25-24 with 33 games left.
Here’s their nine games entering All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City…
@ Thunder
@ Wolves
@ Nuggets
vs. Mavericks
vs. Thunder
@ Blazers
vs. Lakers
vs. Wizards
@. Clippers
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Which player would you choose to build around for a playoff run this season?
Jeff Van Gundy explains why it’s Steph Curry #DubNation
@Rick Kamla | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/cg8PjKBZON – 2:27 PM
Which player would you choose to build around for a playoff run this season?
Jeff Van Gundy explains why it’s Steph Curry #DubNation
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The best of the best from last week’s action.
@Verizon || Plays of the Week pic.twitter.com/Dt9lDK23mC – 2:18 PM
The best of the best from last week’s action.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Haven’t seen Ryan Rollins yet, but can report that Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been recalled from Santa Cruz for today’s game vs. Oklahoma City. – 2:07 PM
