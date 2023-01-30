Warriors vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $7,734,964 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,975,238 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports OK

Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!