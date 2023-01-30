Wizards vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (23-26) play against the San Antonio Spurs (14-36) at AT&T Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023
Washington Wizards 0, San Antonio Spurs 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With a victory tonight, the Wizards would extend their winning streak to six games, which would be their longest winning streak this season. The Wizards haven’t won six consecutive games since they won eight in a row from April 12-25, 2021. – 7:59 PM
With a victory tonight, the Wizards would extend their winning streak to six games, which would be their longest winning streak this season. The Wizards haven’t won six consecutive games since they won eight in a row from April 12-25, 2021. – 7:59 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
We are LIVE podcasting right now. About the Celtics. About Jakob Poeltl. About whatever you want. Come ask us a question if you want. Or just hang out. theathletic.com/live-rooms/lak… – 7:49 PM
We are LIVE podcasting right now. About the Celtics. About Jakob Poeltl. About whatever you want. Come ask us a question if you want. Or just hang out. theathletic.com/live-rooms/lak… – 7:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards haven’t won a regular-season game in San Antonio since Dec. 11, 1999. In that game, the Wizards employed a starting lineup of Rod Strickland, Mitch Richmond, Michael Smith, Juwan Howard and Isaac Austin. – 7:48 PM
The Wizards haven’t won a regular-season game in San Antonio since Dec. 11, 1999. In that game, the Wizards employed a starting lineup of Rod Strickland, Mitch Richmond, Michael Smith, Juwan Howard and Isaac Austin. – 7:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
lookin’ to stay hot 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/J57lnALDtx – 7:47 PM
lookin’ to stay hot 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/J57lnALDtx – 7:47 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Late update to the Spurs’ injury report: Josh Richardson has been downgraded from probable to OUT (knee soreness). – 7:45 PM
Late update to the Spurs’ injury report: Josh Richardson has been downgraded from probable to OUT (knee soreness). – 7:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s goin’ down in the DA 🎉
Join the Digital Arena for a chance to win a 50th Anniversary Prize Pack ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeHa911
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/ZvpBemYDko – 7:37 PM
It’s goin’ down in the DA 🎉
Join the Digital Arena for a chance to win a 50th Anniversary Prize Pack ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeHa911
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/ZvpBemYDko – 7:37 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Sitting here with @Jeff McDonald trying to figure out how many Spurs had not yet been born the last time the Wizards won in San Antonio (Dec. 11, 1999).
The answer? Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, Devin Vassell, Charles Bassey, Dominick Barlow and Tre Jones. – 7:31 PM
Sitting here with @Jeff McDonald trying to figure out how many Spurs had not yet been born the last time the Wizards won in San Antonio (Dec. 11, 1999).
The answer? Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, Devin Vassell, Charles Bassey, Dominick Barlow and Tre Jones. – 7:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we’ve got our 5. let’s hoop. 🏀
#DCAboveAll | #ad x @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/EhrBLgxBJn – 7:30 PM
we’ve got our 5. let’s hoop. 🏀
#DCAboveAll | #ad x @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/EhrBLgxBJn – 7:30 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Washington has lost 22 straight road games in San Antonio. Last time the Wizards won here was Dec. 11, 1999.
Seven players on the Spurs’ current 17-man roster had not yet been born. – 7:28 PM
Washington has lost 22 straight road games in San Antonio. Last time the Wizards won here was Dec. 11, 1999.
Seven players on the Spurs’ current 17-man roster had not yet been born. – 7:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
May the odds be in your favor 🤞
Play Call Your Shot during tonight’s game to for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets! ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/5Cyv2Sj9Vz – 6:54 PM
May the odds be in your favor 🤞
Play Call Your Shot during tonight’s game to for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets! ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/5Cyv2Sj9Vz – 6:54 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
May the odds be in your favor 🤞
Play Call Your Shot during tonight’s game to for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets!
🔗 https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/ndVWKv7rb9 – 6:53 PM
May the odds be in your favor 🤞
Play Call Your Shot during tonight’s game to for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets!
🔗 https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/ndVWKv7rb9 – 6:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
fresh start to the work week.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/wSiY7lBSKG – 6:51 PM
fresh start to the work week.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/wSiY7lBSKG – 6:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford is OUT tonight vs. the Spurs with a non-COVID illness, the Wizards announced. – 6:50 PM
Daniel Gafford is OUT tonight vs. the Spurs with a non-COVID illness, the Wizards announced. – 6:50 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Daniel Gafford (non-covid illness) is OUT tonight in San Antonio. – 6:49 PM
Daniel Gafford (non-covid illness) is OUT tonight in San Antonio. – 6:49 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap their five-game losing streak tonight versus the Washington Wizards. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-wizards-… – 5:37 PM
The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap their five-game losing streak tonight versus the Washington Wizards. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-wizards-… – 5:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng working on the corner 3 pic.twitter.com/nne0ZfO4MI – 5:36 PM
Ousmane Dieng working on the corner 3 pic.twitter.com/nne0ZfO4MI – 5:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng warming up for tonight’s game against the Warriors pic.twitter.com/SUVd5ZNH0f – 5:27 PM
Ousmane Dieng warming up for tonight’s game against the Warriors pic.twitter.com/SUVd5ZNH0f – 5:27 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass Understanding the Nuances of the Lakers, Wizards Trade – examining it from a salary cap POV; Also, w/LAL trading away the most obv. path to protecting 2029, what alternatives does the team have to protect it?
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/understanding-… – 4:53 PM
Latest @SportsBizClass Understanding the Nuances of the Lakers, Wizards Trade – examining it from a salary cap POV; Also, w/LAL trading away the most obv. path to protecting 2029, what alternatives does the team have to protect it?
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/understanding-… – 4:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST:
@TheBoxAndOne_
is here!
-Embiid wins battle vs Jokic
-Weirdo Celtics-Lakers game
-Myles Turner Extension
-Young Role Players in Playoff Settings
-JEREMY SOCHAN BREAKOUT
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/FxHtDzXP0… – 4:21 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST:
@TheBoxAndOne_
is here!
-Embiid wins battle vs Jokic
-Weirdo Celtics-Lakers game
-Myles Turner Extension
-Young Role Players in Playoff Settings
-JEREMY SOCHAN BREAKOUT
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/FxHtDzXP0… – 4:21 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“The mistakes you did or a bucket you made or an assist you did — it doesn’t matter. The next play matters.”
New Spurs notebook, leading with a look at how a rookie trio is learning the necessary NBA skill of moving on to the next play.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 3:34 PM
“The mistakes you did or a bucket you made or an assist you did — it doesn’t matter. The next play matters.”
New Spurs notebook, leading with a look at how a rookie trio is learning the necessary NBA skill of moving on to the next play.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 3:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. The award went to Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 3:33 PM
Kyle Kuzma was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. The award went to Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 3:33 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Relive @Manu Ginobili‘s legendary career with the Spurs in The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries 📽
And don’t forget first 10k fans in attendance at Wednesday’s game vs. Sacramento get a Manu bobblehead!
🔗: https://t.co/a6iQwag5pz
🎟: https://t.co/K4EG06AYkn pic.twitter.com/KnyJcU2I5q – 3:07 PM
Relive @Manu Ginobili‘s legendary career with the Spurs in The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries 📽
And don’t forget first 10k fans in attendance at Wednesday’s game vs. Sacramento get a Manu bobblehead!
🔗: https://t.co/a6iQwag5pz
🎟: https://t.co/K4EG06AYkn pic.twitter.com/KnyJcU2I5q – 3:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
the debut dunk from @Kendrick Nunn 👀
flight of the week x @NATCA ✈️ pic.twitter.com/6jnKG9lSXT – 2:55 PM
the debut dunk from @Kendrick Nunn 👀
flight of the week x @NATCA ✈️ pic.twitter.com/6jnKG9lSXT – 2:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are 25-24 with 33 games left.
Here’s their nine games entering All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City…
@ Thunder
@ Wolves
@ Nuggets
vs. Mavericks
vs. Thunder
@ Blazers
vs. Lakers
vs. Wizards
@. Clippers
What’s the record by Feb. 15? – 2:30 PM
Warriors are 25-24 with 33 games left.
Here’s their nine games entering All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City…
@ Thunder
@ Wolves
@ Nuggets
vs. Mavericks
vs. Thunder
@ Blazers
vs. Lakers
vs. Wizards
@. Clippers
What’s the record by Feb. 15? – 2:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford has been added to the Wizards’ injury report for tonight’s game in San Antonio because of a non-Covid illness, the Wizards said. Gafford is listed as questionable to play. – 2:15 PM
Daniel Gafford has been added to the Wizards’ injury report for tonight’s game in San Antonio because of a non-Covid illness, the Wizards said. Gafford is listed as questionable to play. – 2:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m feeling great being back in the rotation. Serious minutes. Feeling great about that. I think I deserve that. I work hard for that. Played a couple of good games. I hope I’m going to continue like that.”
Dario Saric as he had season-high 13 boards Saturday at #Spurs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/gMfOlvB0o7 – 2:15 PM
“I’m feeling great being back in the rotation. Serious minutes. Feeling great about that. I think I deserve that. I work hard for that. Played a couple of good games. I hope I’m going to continue like that.”
Dario Saric as he had season-high 13 boards Saturday at #Spurs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/gMfOlvB0o7 – 2:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Updated injury report for tonight’s game vs. the Spurs.
#DCAboveAll | #ad x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/44lgLifU4F – 2:13 PM
Updated injury report for tonight’s game vs. the Spurs.
#DCAboveAll | #ad x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/44lgLifU4F – 2:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s been OK. Definitely some things to clean up.”
Cam Johnson on his return after missing 37 games from a torn right meniscus.
Averaging 17.6 points on 53.7% shooting (51.6% from 3) in his 5 games back. Went for 15 points (3-of-7 from 3) in #Suns win Saturday at San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/Ld58uqCGht – 2:05 PM
“It’s been OK. Definitely some things to clean up.”
Cam Johnson on his return after missing 37 games from a torn right meniscus.
Averaging 17.6 points on 53.7% shooting (51.6% from 3) in his 5 games back. Went for 15 points (3-of-7 from 3) in #Suns win Saturday at San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/Ld58uqCGht – 2:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
No Kristaps Porzingis on the Wizards injury report tonight in San Antonio, meaning he should be good to go. Porzingis missed three games with a left ankle sprain.
Anthony Gill remains out in covid protocols. – 2:01 PM
No Kristaps Porzingis on the Wizards injury report tonight in San Antonio, meaning he should be good to go. Porzingis missed three games with a left ankle sprain.
Anthony Gill remains out in covid protocols. – 2:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s injury report in San Antonio.
#DCAboveAll | #ad | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/mBxEzr5ymV – 2:00 PM
Tonight’s injury report in San Antonio.
#DCAboveAll | #ad | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/mBxEzr5ymV – 2:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
About to talk Wizards with @AwaddRadio on @910thefan in Richmond. Listen in if you can… – 2:00 PM
About to talk Wizards with @AwaddRadio on @910thefan in Richmond. Listen in if you can… – 2:00 PM