Wizards vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (23-26) play against the San Antonio Spurs (14-36) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023

Washington Wizards 0, San Antonio Spurs 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

With a victory tonight, the Wizards would extend their winning streak to six games, which would be their longest winning streak this season. The Wizards haven't won six consecutive games since they won eight in a row from April 12-25, 2021.

Jay King @ByJayKing

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards haven't won a regular-season game in San Antonio since Dec. 11, 1999. In that game, the Wizards employed a starting lineup of Rod Strickland, Mitch Richmond, Michael Smith, Juwan Howard and Isaac Austin.

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Late update to the Spurs' injury report: Josh Richardson has been downgraded from probable to OUT (knee soreness).

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Sitting here with

Sitting here with @Jeff McDonald trying to figure out how many Spurs had not yet been born the last time the Wizards won in San Antonio (Dec. 11, 1999).The answer? Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, Devin Vassell, Charles Bassey, Dominick Barlow and Tre Jones.

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Washington has lost 22 straight road games in San Antonio. Last time the Wizards won here was Dec. 11, 1999.

Washington has lost 22 straight road games in San Antonio. Last time the Wizards won here was Dec. 11, 1999.Seven players on the Spurs' current 17-man roster had not yet been born.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Daniel Gafford is OUT tonight vs. the Spurs with a non-COVID illness, the Wizards announced.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Daniel Gafford (non-covid illness) is OUT tonight in San Antonio.

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap their five-game losing streak tonight versus the Washington Wizards. Here's a preview of the action:

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

“The mistakes you did or a bucket you made or an assist you did — it doesn’t matter. The next play matters.”

New Spurs notebook, leading with a look at how a rookie trio is learning the necessary NBA skill of moving on to the next play.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. The award went to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Daniel Gafford has been added to the Wizards' injury report for tonight's game in San Antonio because of a non-Covid illness, the Wizards said. Gafford is listed as questionable to play.

