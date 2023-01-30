Wizards vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $6,554,440 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,096,507 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 30, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Away TV: NBCSWA

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: The Team 980

