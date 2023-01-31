Anthony Davis returns to starting lineup against New York

Kyle Goon: Lakers go big with Pat Beverley out: Anthony Davis is back in the starting lineup for the first time since his injury. Rui Hachimura remains a starter.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD is a +18, LeBron a +19 in a game LAL lead 70-66 with an and-1 FT from Davis following a time out.
Lakers bench will need to raise its level from a tough first half. – 9:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Knicks 53, Lakers 52
Dennis Schroder’s halfcourt shot is good — and gives LA some juice going into the half. Rui Hachimura leads LA with 12 points. Anthony Davis has 11 points. Russell Westbrook has 10. LeBron has 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 8:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD returned at the 2:29 mark of the 2nd Q, LAL down 8, and led a 9-2 run, capped by an improbable buzzer-beating 3 from midcourt by Schröder, to make it a 1-point deficit at the half. – 8:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Idk what we did to deserve all these non lebron/AD lineups, but we thank y’all, Lakers fans – 8:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That’s it guys!!!! Lakers gave us a gift, no Bron or AD and let Russ lead the offense…way to take advantage!!!! #KnicksTape – 7:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong defensive start from this bigger LAL lineup, with AD, LeBron and Hachimura, plus Brown moved to the 2, has LAL up 11-5 after the first time out.
NYK just 2 for 14 from the field. – 7:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Schröder-Brown-Rui-LeBron-AD starting lineup. Color me intrigued. AK pic.twitter.com/2TT4WMyU6C – 7:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
First look at a new, bigger lineup:
Schröder, Brown Jr., Hachimura, LeBron and AD – 7:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers go big with Pat Beverley out: Anthony Davis is back in the starting lineup for the first time since his injury. Rui Hachimura remains a starter. pic.twitter.com/rQNHpqeX1X – 7:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at New York. – 6:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
No surprise here: Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at New York. – 6:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at New York. – 6:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
As expected, LeBron and AD are both available to play tonight in NYC. – 6:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says “all signs point” to Anthony Davis being available tonight. He said LeBron James will go through his pregame warmup and then decide if he’s playing. – 6:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The NBA’s load management debate has been a hot topic this season
Frustrations were on full display Monday at Nets-Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat.
My story on the scene at Barclays Center and a growing issue within the association: https://t.co/5QRIpaC9nT pic.twitter.com/SKNilcjziQ – 3:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The NBA’s load management debate has been a hot topic this season
Frustrations were on full display Monday at Nets-Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat.
My story on the scene at Barclays Center and a growing issue within the association: https://t.co/fzreLcZzSu… pic.twitter.com/lCa7rBDAQJ – 3:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The NBA’s load management debate has been a hot topic this season
And frustrations were on full display Monday at Nets-Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat.
My story on the scene at Barclays Center and a growing issue within the association: https://t.co/5QRIpaC9nT pic.twitter.com/Rc99DArdTJ – 3:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The NBA’s load management debate has been a hot topic this season
And frustrations were on full display Monday at Nets-Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat.
My story on the scene at Barclays Center and a growing issue within the association: https://t.co/fzreLcZzSu… pic.twitter.com/nLv4KdZeTz – 3:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The NBA’s load management debate has been a hot topic this season
And frustrations were on full display Monday at Nets-Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat.
My story on the scene at Barclays Center and a growing issue within the association: https://t.co/5QRIpaC9nT pic.twitter.com/WrrRRFwgeu – 3:23 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say AD (right foot stress injury) is probable, LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable and Patrick Beverley (left knee soreness) is out for Knicks game tonight. – 1:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that Anthony Davis is probable and Patrick Beverley (left knee soreness) is out tonight in New York – 1:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is probable vs. New York. LeBron James is questionable. Patrick Beverley (left knee soreness) is out. – 1:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Lakers say Anthony Davis is probable, LeBron James is questionable and Patrick Beverley is out for tonight at New York.
James could get within 100 points of Kareem tonight if he plays, which is now expected. – 1:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau believes Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis should not be rested against Nets newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 8:39 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers are now 23-28. That means that they would need to win at a 48-win pace (18-13) just to finish the season at .500.
I understand why the Lakers punted this game by sitting LeBron and AD. They can’t afford to keep doing it. The margin for error is gone. – 10:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Nets 121, Lakers 104
The Lakers begin their road trip 0-2 and drop to 23-28 with no LeBron and AD. Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 8 rebounds & 10 assists. Thomas Bryant had 18 points & 9 rebounds. Troy Brown Jr. had a career-high 17 rebounds.
Up next: at NYK tomorrow. – 10:02 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
The Lakers have seen Bryant and Gabriel do so many gold things this season. Yet Bryant barely plays, Gabriel doesn’t at all, when AD plays. That needs to change. Playing big is legal. – 9:26 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
As I’ve said all season, the Lakers’ third quarter woes can be blamed squarely on the deadweight that is LeBron James and Anthony Davis. AK – 9:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Lakers open the second half with a 10-0 run, and now only trail the Nets by two without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Brooklyn led by as many as 19 in the first half. – 8:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie has 12 at halftime.
The Nets’ bench has 27 points already — with every active player registering at least one bucket.
A real thriller in Brooklyn so far with no LeBron, AD, KD. – 8:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Hard to compare LAL’s paint numbers to a normal evening when LeBron and AD are both out, but they can’t buy a bucket inside tonight, going just 7 for 22 in Brooklyn’s paint.
They’re also cold from 3, at 3 for 11, and are shooting 13 for 40 overall (32.5%). They trail by 17. – 8:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Nets 29, Lakers 16
The Lakers are predictably struggling offensively without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, making just 6 of 22 shots (27.3%) in the first frame. Russell Westbrook leads LA with 9 points, including two 3s. Rui Hachimura has 4 points. – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Lakers about to tip. No LeBron, AD or KD. It’s Kyrie vs. Russ, two point guards who at one brief point last summer we thought might be trading places. Of course that never got far. This is BK’s 10th game w/out KD. A win gets them to 4-6 in that span. – 7:38 PM
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham expects both Anthony Davis and LeBron James to be available to play, though they’ll go through their warmups before final determination. It also looks like Davis will be able to push his minutes limit up enough for him to return to the starting lineup. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 31, 2023
Mark Followill: There have been 19 50-point games in the NBA this season, which equals as many as all of last year. Luka now has 4 of them after tonight. Giannis, Lillard, Embiid and Booker have 2 each. 1 each for Tatum, Steph, Klay, Anthony Davis, Siakam, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. -via Twitter @MFollowill / January 31, 2023
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham said the plan for Anthony Davis was to always rest this game given it was a back-to-back. He added that LeBron James has been dealing with more soreness than normal in his left foot. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / January 30, 2023