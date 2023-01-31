Anthony Edwards says he eats three Chester’s Hot Fries bags per day

Edwards, who sat down with GQ Sports for their 10 Essentials series, included Chester’s Hot Fries as one of the items that he simply cannot live without. The 21-year-old guard said that he has eaten Chester’s Hot Fries since he was 5 years old. He described these as the “best chips ever made” and that he eats around three bags per day. Edwards did the math and estimated that means he eats around 21 bags of these chips per week, which has to set some sort of record for the most in the league, right?
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Some frustration in the Wolves locker room. They feel like they let one get away. Anthony Edwards declined comment.
“I’m gonna say the wrong thing tonight.” – 11:08 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Austin Rivers shaking his head in awe at Anthony Edwards hitting tough shot after tough shot. – 10:24 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Anthony Edwards has been stupidly good lately. That shot he just hit over Sabonis was ludicrous. – 10:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Respect to Anthony Edwards for this old-school buzzer beater. No walking the dog. No shot from the logo. Gets a quick switch onto a big, behind-the-back, xover dribble and pull-up mid-range jumper. pic.twitter.com/YgdpcqM5zU8:38 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Austin Rivers said one thing gets overlooked about this recent Wolves run: “We’re doing this without, arguably, our best player.”
Both Rivers and D’Angelo Russell heaped praise on Anthony Edwards for taking the wheel while KAT has been out. – 12:16 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
anthony edwards might be the most unstoppable guard in the nba right now. i took a macro look at his progress, growing pains, and where things can go from here: theringer.com/nba/2023/1/27/…10:54 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards when asked if he felt there was more on the line going again De’Aaron Fox tonight:
“Nope… I don’t care if he’s an All-Star or I am. Whatever it is, as long as my team is in the playoffs, I’m good.” – 11:59 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards’ last 5 games from 3: 26-48 (.542)
“I feel like I can’t miss right now to be honest. I don’t want to jinx myself, but right now, I feel like I just can’t miss. I put a lot of work in, man. So, I’m happy it’s showing.” – 11:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards in the win over SAC tonight
Points: 34
2s: 9/14
3s: 5/7
Rebounds: 10
Assists: 6
Anthony Edwards’s last 12 games…
Points: 28.1
2s: 51%
3s: 43%
Rebounds: 5.6
Assists: 5.1
Anthony Edwards full season stats
Points: 24.3
2s: 52%
3s: 37%
Rebounds: 5.9
Assists: 4.4 – 10:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
34 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
5-7 3P
Ant is averaging 34/6/5 in his last 5 games. pic.twitter.com/PHJe7Ltt5m10:29 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Anthony Edwards is a star. – 10:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Edwards is special. #RaisedByWolves10:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Sacramento Kings will try to light the beam against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards. I wrote about Edwards’ development as the main option offensively for the T’Wolves, his progress as a facilitator and his ceiling which is high as hell.
sdna.gr/mpasket/104890…7:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Rudy Gobert (right groin) and Anthony Edwards (right wrist) are both questionable for tonight’s Kings/Timberwolves game. Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf), Taurean Prince (left ankle) and Jordan McLaughlin (left calf) are all out.
Sacramento is at full strength. – 6:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Sacramento with a right wrist sprain – 1:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Normally it’s Anthony Edwards who’s making the plays that brings the crowd to its feet and Kyle Anderson making the quieter, but solid plays. Those roles were reversed in last night’s Timberwolves win over the Grizzlies. Game story: startribune.com/kyle-anderson-…10:47 AM

