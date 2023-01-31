Live stream: Clippers 54, Bulls 58

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-25) play against the Chicago Bulls (23-26) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 31, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 54, Chicago Bulls 58 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If you though 3-point shooting is what got the Clippers back into this game… not quite.
23-4 run consisted of:
– only 2 3s (PG, Norm)
– 2 middys (Kawhi)
– 3 FTs (Norm)
– 5 buckets in paint (Zubac x2, Norm, Kawhi, Reggie)
That said! Bulls stopped shooting them. Regression 🔜 – 9:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s a make-or-miss game in a make-or-miss league.
Halftime in Chicago: Bulls 58, Clippers 54
Clips couldn’t make anything for about 16 minutes, then erased a 19-point deficit.
Kawhi: 11p/3a/2r
PG: 10p/5r
Zu: 6 p/7r
Clips +5 in FGA and have two fewer turnovers. – 9:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chicago leads Clippers 58-54. Bulls did well to close first half after smoking lead.
Vucevic has 17 points on 7/10 FGs, 7 rebounds, and 3/6 3s.
Norman Powell leads all scorers with 20 points on 5/8 FGs, 2/5 3s, 8/8 FTs, plus 3 assists. 15 came in 2nd quarter.
Red Panda is here – 9:06 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
What a possession from Caruso. Watch him the whole time. He preswitches on the pick-and-roll because he WANTS Kawhi. Stops him twice, then steals the rebound from Zubac. pic.twitter.com/zjtzhDZFEo – 9:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 58, Clippers 54 at half
Vucevic 17 pts, 8 rebs
DeRozan 12 pts
LaVine 6 assists
Powell 20 pts off bench – 9:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
looked down at my phone and courtney vandersloot left chicago, looked back up and the bulls blew a 19-point lead – 8:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Did Patrick Williams really just go coast to coast and draw a foul? More of that! – 8:58 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Clippers are funny. The score right now in Chicago 👇 — after Clips trailed by 19. pic.twitter.com/IikDQWHvHH – 8:58 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls didn’t even wait for the second half this time. Their 19-point lead is gone, tied 50-50 with Clippers late 2ndQ – 8:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Boos are now being heard in United Center after a 23-4 run by the Clippers has tied the game at 50. Bulls had a 19-point lead five minutes ago — and it’s gone – 8:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
19-point Bulls lead GONE.
@Darnell Mayberry warned me about Chicago mannnnnnnn
Tie game with 2:16 left in first half. That literally took 5 minutes. – 8:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Clippers erase 19-point deficit in a hurry. Tied with 2:16 to play before half. – 8:56 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Shooters shoot.
AC is 2/2 from three tonight 🎯 pic.twitter.com/WljF8YlJ9R – 8:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That was quick: 7-0 Clippers run against a questionable Bulls lineup (Jones/Dragic in for Vucevic/DeRozan with starters) and Billy Donovan stops the game.
Chicago lead cut to 46-34 with 6:10 left in first half. – 8:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
And another one falls. Courtney Vandersloot announces she will not be returning to the Chicago Sky. – 8:48 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Not near a TV but reading tweets, Clippers aren’t performing well. Trailing 46-27. Guess I would say that’s pretty accurate – 8:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach gets up quick.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/C8aI9kKl2Q – 8:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Chicago’s lead has been double digits for nearly the last 7.5 minutes. Clippers just can’t shoot their way back into the game. – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chicago lead up to 46-27 now with 7:22 left in first half, and Clippers need yet another timeout.
Both teams have five turnovers. But Bulls are outscoring Clippers 9-0 off TOs.
This isn’t really about possessions. Chicago shooting extremely well, Clippers shooting in hell. – 8:46 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls look really good tonight…so far.
After what happened at Indiana and Charlotte last week, let’s see if they can sustain this effort. They’re sharing the ball, making shots and playing solid defensively. – 8:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum’s last shot was a 3 with an intentionally fast release. It’s been an offseason goal of his recently. To speed up his release, Batum does a drill where he works his way around the 3-pt arc trying to make 100 3s in 5 minutes. He’s only done it once — high score of 102. – 8:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
7-0 Chicago run
39-22 Chicago lead
Clippers brought the frigid shooting from Cleveland here to the Windy City. It’s BAD. Clippers have missed 13 of 16 3s, and have missed 6 of 11 in paint.
Surprisingly, no midrange attempts yet. Just a heap of good shot selection bricks. – 8:41 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan and Paul George have known each other a long time, won gold together at 2016 Olys. DeRozan said he always appreciates matchups against players he knew before making the league. – 8:37 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The lack of urgency that the Clippers play with — where is Paul George? pic.twitter.com/jKmLt1ME96 – 8:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s Chicago 32, Clippers 20 after one quarter. The difference is three-point shooting, with Chicago at 6-10, the Clippers 3-12. The Clippers’ looks have been open, but they haven’t hit. – 8:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chicago leads Clippers 32-20 at the end of one quarter of play.
Nikola Vucevic (11) and DeMar DeRozan (8) are shooting 8/13 FGs, with Vucevic hitting as many 3s (3/4) as entire Clippers team (3/12).
Bulls shooting 54.5% FGs overall, while Clippers are down at 34.8% FGs. – 8:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Smooth with it 🧈
@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/eSziTsRxuJ – 8:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Now with 501 career 3-pointers, Coby White ranks sixth on #Bulls‘ all-time list, between Michael Jordan and Lauri Markkanen.
#Bulls lead Clips 32-20 after one. – 8:33 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Ayo Dosunmu guarding Paul George one-on-one for 80 feet, with Coach Caruso at the scorer’s table letting him know that there are no screens coming. pic.twitter.com/iJKFXtCdQy – 8:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
OKAYYYYY PAW 👀
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/7rIMSF2uiC – 8:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chicago takes timeout with 25-15 lead, 2:45 left in opening quarter.
PG and Kawhi are 2/5 from 3, but Kennard missed all 3 of his attempts, and Powell has missed his first.
Really bad sign that Nikola Vucevic has more 3s than entire Clippers team, and that’s with Vooch resting – 8:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said pregame that anytime Kawhi is getting up a bunch of threes — as he did in Atlanta (10) — it’s a sign of good ball movement. Clips just swung it around, every player touching the ball, ending with a Kawhi three but it issed. Clips 2-9 from 3 so far. – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This from Bulls PR: Coby White has made his 500th career 3-pointer tonight vs. LAC, becoming the fastest player in Bulls history to reach 500 career 3FGM (237 games). – 8:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have all 12 of the Clippers’ points to this point, nearly eight minutes into the quarter. They’re a combined 5-7, everyone else 0-7. – 8:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tough.
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/y6JlOSxyF2 – 8:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s goooo @CobyWhite!
Congratulations on 500 made career 3s! 😎
@MoetChandon | #MoetMoment pic.twitter.com/Zohcp6IIhs – 8:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Back to back 3s from VOOCH 🔥
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/y3j1gHV1Em – 8:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Vucevic is trying to show his value. Just over 4 minutes in, he’s hung 8 pts & 4 rebs on Zubac. #Bulls lead Clippers 13-5 early. – 8:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
8-0 Chicago run
13-5 Chicago lead
Clippers timeout with 7:49 left in 1st quarter. Bulls actually jacking 3s, and Nikola Vucevic has 2 of them already. He’s outscoring the Clippers by himself.
PG and Luke have had good 3 looks, but both are 0/2. – 8:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Two shots by Luke Kennard attempted on the first three possessions. Clippers want him to be more active in the offense. – 8:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
This is the most important week of the season for the Bulls. They can get 3 of 4. Period. – 8:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Something to watch tonight:
I asked Tyronn Lue about Chicago defense. He mentioned how Bulls are up on pnr and blitz heavily. No zones.
Bulls defend well without fouling, force TOs, and rebound well defensively (not offensively).
But only Rockets have worse 3-point margin. pic.twitter.com/ZeOB8Mf15L – 7:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Locked and loaded. 🔒
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/bDdtaEIX8r – 7:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Billy Donovan on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George vs DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine: “I don’t think, for Kawhi and for Paul, you know, you’re going to be able to guard guys with one player. I think the same could be said for Zach and DeMar.” pic.twitter.com/E7hRZQmirx – 7:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue saw DeMar DeRozan drop 35 points on Clippers in LA and 50 when Clippers visited Chicago last day of March 2022.
They don’t want Deebo to get comfortable. pic.twitter.com/TdmpuspWx6 – 7:49 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Chicago Bulls
1️⃣ » @Terance Mann
2️⃣ » @Luke Kennard
3️⃣ » @Paul George
4️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/Ffx1AevuhZ – 7:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 1/31
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
CHI
DeMar DeRozan
Patrick Williams
Nikola Vucevic
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers starters in Chicago:
Terance Mann
Luke Kennard
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac – 7:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starting the recent usual:
Terance Mann
Luke Kennard
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Bulls starting their usual:
Ayo Dosunmu
Zach LaVine
DeMar DeRozan
Patrick Williams
Nikola Vucevic – 7:32 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Kawhi showin’ fans some love 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SvCxJLWBOm – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our starting 5️⃣ tonight vs. the Clippers.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/FrwNc6Hm25 – 7:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Stretch 5 Andre Drummond
(Who is out of Chicago rotation currently. Derrick Jones Jr. is the debut facto backup center. Smooth matchup for LAC “long lineup”) pic.twitter.com/0r9qgDy8nn – 7:17 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Light reading on tonight’s Chi-Town Showdown
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 7:10 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Happy Lunar New Year… Year of the Rabbit ! @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/9kWFB8tJ0T – 6:59 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Late to this but Reggie and Covington are available to play vs Chicago. Morris Sr and John Wall remain out. – 6:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Since the Clippers began what was their 5-game winning streak on Jan. 20, they own the NBA’s best offensive rating of 130. Tonight they’ll face a Chicago defense that has been top-10 since the new year (DRTG of 112). – 6:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that John Wall is getting closer but said he doesn’t know about any sort of target date for a return. – 6:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/bgZTClqC9u – 6:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson and Robert Covington will be available tonight for the Clippers in Chicago. Marcus Morris (rib contusion) remains out. – 5:55 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bulls have been rumored to be seeking two first-round picks for Caruso. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/proposed… – 5:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Taking on the Clippers for the first time this season.
@FDSportsbook | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/mb68GS0eAJ – 5:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coach Noah 🤩
@Joakim Noah will coach in the 2023 Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend 👏 pic.twitter.com/H8wffWeUMa – 4:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Alex Caruso broke out the Kobes in January. Which is your favorite?
@SociosUSA | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/jBi1Q35oxO – 4:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 3 more trade targets for the Pelicans
🏀 Alex Caruso seems redundant on this roster
🏀 Naz Reid, Mason Plumlee? How much to spend on a 4th big?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zo5WChNHn5 – 3:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
C’mon Twitter, give me some ridiculous overreactions to the Rising Stars picks. If I don’t see something from Ayo Dosunmu’s agent blaming the ASSistant coaches I’m gonna be real disappointed. – 2:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lot of Bulls/Illinois flavor on NBA All-Star Rising Stars coaching staff pic.twitter.com/KdLEDzNWRM – 2:23 PM
