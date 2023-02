Daniel Theis hopes to make season debut in the next days

Theis has yet to play this season after he was acquired from the Celtics in July along with Nesmith and others for point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Theis has been dealing with knee issues for years and had another surgery in November. The 6-8, 245-pounder could help a Pacers frontcourt that could use size, however, and Carlisle said they aren’t far from getting him back on the floor. He averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds off the bench for the Celtics last season, helping them to the Eastern Conference title. “I don’t know that there’s any real set, hard timetable on Theis’ availability to play in a game,” Carlisle said, “but he’s weeks, not months away. That’s good news.” -via Indianapolis Star / January 11, 2023