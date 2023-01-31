Daniel Theis hopes to make season debut in the next days

Nearly seven months have passed since center Daniel Theis was acquired from the Celtics, but he has yet to put on an Indiana Pacers uniform. It might finally happen this week. Theis was a full participant in practice Tuesday for the first time since his knee surgery in November and he’s hopeful that he’ll be available at some point in the three-game homestand the Pacers begin Thursday against the Lakers.
Source: Indianapolis Star
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton and Daniel Theis were full participants in Pacers practice today — where the focus was on the defensive end. – 1:23 PM
“I don’t think I’m going to go out there like, ‘Yeah, I’m 30 minutes,'” Theis said. “Whatever I can get. If I can get out there for five minutes and I can run up and down, I’ll probably be exhausted anyway. You can’t replicate game. Whatever you do in here, running, shooting, practice, but as soon as you go out there, it’s so fast. Especially the way we play, I’ll probably be good after three, four, five minutes.” -via Indianapolis Star / January 31, 2023
Theis has yet to play this season after he was acquired from the Celtics in July along with Nesmith and others for point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Theis has been dealing with knee issues for years and had another surgery in November. The 6-8, 245-pounder could help a Pacers frontcourt that could use size, however, and Carlisle said they aren’t far from getting him back on the floor. He averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds off the bench for the Celtics last season, helping them to the Eastern Conference title. “I don’t know that there’s any real set, hard timetable on Theis’ availability to play in a game,” Carlisle said, “but he’s weeks, not months away. That’s good news.” -via Indianapolis Star / January 11, 2023
Tony East: Pacers say center Daniel Theis had a surgical procedure on his right knee to address persistent soreness. He’s been dealing with the soreness since before EuroBakset. He’s out indefinitely. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / November 10, 2022