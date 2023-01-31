Danny Green may make his Grizzlies debut on Wednesday

Main Rumors

January 31, 2023

By |

Memphis: Danny Green (left knee surgery recovery) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Portland. Desmond Bane (right knee soreness) and John Konchar (concussion protocol) are also questionable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Iced in? Have a weekly Grizzlies column, on Ja & Jaren in rare mutual form, Dillon Brooks’ worst-in-a-while slump, Danny Green’s best-case limitations, Steven Adams on grandmas and more.
dailymemphian.com/article/33835/…8:59 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Three random thoughts on the Grizzlies I had this morning so I wrote about them in the newsletter.
– Is OG Anunoby ~ the ~ Grizz trade you imagined?
– I really have no idea how Danny Green will look. Grizz may not either.
– One note on sideline stuff. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec…2:43 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
With Konchar out, Williams (still) struggling mightily and Danny Green still one game away, feels like time to give LaRavia another shot. – 6:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
As expected, Danny Green and Desmond Bane are now out for today’s game. – 5:11 PM
Danny Green @DGreen_14
The Best Man: The Final Chapters 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #BlackExcellence1:15 AM

