Dorian Finney-Smith on trade speculation: It's just outside noise

From a broad view, what is it like to go through these weeks leading up to the trade deadline as a good player on a team that’s looking to make a move? Dorian Finney-Smith: Obviously, first and foremost, I know it’s a business. I’ve been lucky, one of the lucky ones, to be in the same place for my whole career. It’s just outside noise. My family, my daughter who’s 12, who’s on the Internet, she sees my name pop up on [websites] and stuff like that. She asks me if I’m going to get traded and stuff like that, but it’s just one of those things. It’s part of it. I haven’t experienced it yet, personally, but I know it most likely is going to happen. Hopefully not, but you just never know.
Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Perk of being the only reporter nutty enough to drive to Mavs practice this morning?
A Dorian Finney-Smith 1-on-1 as he’s mixed in trade deadline rumors once again.
On how he’s handling the uncertainty and his 12-year-old daughter’s questions: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Last night, Dorian Finney-Smith moved into the Top 15 in Mavs history in games played. Appearance 432 moved him past Josh Howard pic.twitter.com/CTbEeQKFyC – 6:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Risked general safety and sanity to bring you this video of Dorian Finney-Smith shooting at Mavs’ practice (of all days and in all climates they decide to actually practice!!) pic.twitter.com/IUVK6kMnPp – 1:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
3 Mavericks (not named Dorian Finney-Smith!) to watch at NBA trade deadline:
Will Christian Wood’s contract be too risky? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Wild news: Mavs are open to trading just about anyone not named Luka Doncic for a star player.
Teams have asked for Dorian Finney-Smith in the past and Mavs have quickly countered and made a deal not involving DFS, so hold onto your butts bc the deadline is still 10 days away. – 2:05 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Jazz-Dorian Finney-Smith talk doesn’t seem to make sense for either Utah or Dallas, as much as I like him a ton. He remains my first Western Conference guess on Poeltl each day – 12:52 PM
You want to be playing so well that other teams know you’re valuable, but you don’t want to face upheaval. Dorian Finney-Smith: It’s one of those things that I created value in this league. That’s a good thing, but other teams, the organization, got to do what’s best for them. They’re not always going to make the best decisions in your favor. -via Dallas Morning News / January 31, 2023
How much do you see or hear the rumors when you’re included? Dorian Finney-Smith: My family knows now that I don’t pay attention to none of that. I ain’t really trying to talk about trades. If it happens, it happens. As I’m here making you talk about trades… Finney-Smith: It’s cool. It’s part of it. My family knows not to do it because we’ve been in that situation before. I played on three minimum [contracts] my first three years, non-guaranteed, so I always felt like I had that chip on my shoulder where I got to appreciate every moment and make sure my play is up. -via Dallas Morning News / January 31, 2023
In terms of a possible trade framework, multiple league sources have told DallasBasketball.com that Malik Beasley is a possible trade target for the Mavs in a deal that sends Finney-Smith to Utah. That’s not to say Beasley would be the only player in a proposed deal, but he is certainly a name to keep an eye on. -via Sports Illustrated / January 31, 2023