Gary Trent Jr remains the top Raptors trade candidate

Michael Scotto: Toronto is the team that I think holds a lot of the cards for the trade deadline and is the biggest wild card going into the deadline… I wrote this closer to the G League Showcase, but it still stands true now according to NBA executives I’ve spoken to around the league, they think Gary Trent Jr. still remains the top trade candidate on the Raptors. Trent just turned 24 years old, and in Toronto, he’s been consistent, averaging 18 or 19 points the past two seasons. He has an $18.8 million player option for next season. Given his age and the market, most executives I talk to think he can get around that, if not a little bit more, if he decided to opt out. They’re operating as if they think he will. He’s one of the top free agents projected to be available on our HoopsHype rankings.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet may command $30-35 million annually as a free agent. More on trade talks involving VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr, and a look at the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… – 9:21 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gary Trent Jr. steal of Paul, end-to-end bucket. #Suns down two.
Timeout 49 seconds left in 3rd. – 10:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors had 53 points at half and now have 63. The Suns still have 62, so that’s a 10-0 run. That’s all the fingers I got. VanVleet pushing pace, either scoring in transition or getting to the paint & pitching like for Gary Trent Jr. Raps lead 63-62. – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Can’t leave Gary Trent Jr. open for any 3, let alone the shortest one from the corner.
Saric was closest to him.
Don’t know if that was man or zone. Whatever it was, Williams didn’t like it.
Timeout. #Suns up five with 6:10 left in half. – 9:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
5-on-5 on the looming trade deadline with @Bobby Marks, @Dave McMenamin, @Brian Windhorst and @Ohm Youngmisuk, in which I introduce the Gary Trent Jr. test for the Lakers: es.pn/3jf3ykC (ESPN+) – 3:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Granted, Gary Trent Jr. has been playing well against a lot of teams in a lot of different buildings recently. Still, you had to feel pretty good about his chances of playing well against this particular team in this particular building. Just another game? No way. – 10:32 PM
Blake Murphy: If Trent is looking at the Jordan Poole deal and the Tyler Herro deal, and he thinks the Anfernee Simons deal is on the low end for him, that gets a little tough. Then, you’re talking about a Raptors team that’s below .500 right now and would be locking into probably being a tax team pretty quickly. That’s why the situation is a little complicated. I personally tend to think he’s still the likeliest to be dealt from the core here because he’s due a big raise. -via HoopsHype / January 31, 2023
There’s also an overall skepticism that any offer will meet the high price for OG Anunoby, much less Pascal Siakam. However, one league non-team-affiliated source did suggest that Gary Trent Jr. might be more likely than even VanVleet to get dealt. -via Action Network / January 29, 2023
Jake Fischer: So I have been told that Gary Trent Jr is at least like on the Lakers’ radar. I don’t know if they’ve called Toronto and have had actual conversations about it. -via Apple Podcasts / January 29, 2023